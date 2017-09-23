Tyga Snapchats ‘That’s My Kid’ About Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Pregnancy

We’ve basically spent all day googling the words ‘Kylie’ and ‘Jenner’ because we are so totally obsessed with the rumours about her being pregnant. Really didn’t see that coming - although some fans reckon the clues have been there all along.

While the reports that 20 year old Kylie is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott are still 100% unconfirmed so far, that didn’t stop her ex Tyga from going ahead reacting to the news.

The rapper shared a grab of a report about Kylie’s alleged pregnancy with the caption, “Hell nah thats my kid,” followed by some purple devil emojis, to his Snapchat.

Now reading between the lines, or should we say emojis, we’re gonna go on and say that Tyga was totally just joking about the baby (if there actually is one) being his, but he must have realised joking about this gossip wasn’t the best idea he’d ever had because he soon deleted his post.

We can only imagine the all the aggro this post has caused Tyga, still there’s no way his social media accounts are blowing up anywhere near as much as Kylie’s are right now.

