Official UK Christmas Number 1: It’s LadBaby Vs Ava Max Vs Ariana Grande!

Ariana Grande has some fierce competition from Ava Max and a sausage roll-loving YouTube star called LadBaby to bag this Friday’s coveted Christmas Number 1 single which will be announced this Friday.

Ari, who’s been leading the Official UK Singles Chart for six weeks with ‘thank u, next’, has been pushed down to No.3 in today’s Official Chart Update, after a surge in love for Ava Max’s ‘Sweet But Psycho’ sees her single climb to No.1 with just 978 combined sales and streams ahead of ‘dad-blogger’ LadBaby.

Ava Max could bag this year's Official Christmas Number 1 Single with 'Sweet But Psycho' / Credit: Getty Images

The Nottingham YouTuber, real name Mark Hoyle, who’s cover of Starships’s ‘We Built This City’ is raising money for foodbank charity The Trussell Trust, as well as trying to get him back in his wife’s good books.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com LadBaby said: "Yes maaaaate! Who would have thought it? A sausage roll song being sung by a Nottingham lad would be sitting at Number 2 in the Official midweek Singles Chart?! What a fantastic achievement and great START… but let’s not stop there!! Let’s pinch that Number 1 spot from the global mega stars, eat our own body weight in sausage rolls AND most importantly raise even more money to support the amazing UK food banks charity Trussell Trust this Christmas!

“UK…I BELIEVE IN YOU, WE CAN DO THIS!!!! #LadBabyForNumberOne”

Other charity singles looking to make a dent in the 2018 Official Christmas come from Flakefleet Primary School, who have released original song ‘Light Up’ in aid of Alzheimers Society (currently at No.15) and The Fire Tones, a group of fire service personnel whose cover of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ for the Fire Fighters Charity and the Band Aid Charity Trust currently stands at No.67.

Official UK Chart Update Top 5:

1. Ava Max – Sweet But Psycho

2. LadBaby – We Built This City

3. Ariana Grande – thank u, next

4. Ariana Grande – imagine

5. Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You

Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.

Check back on Friday to find out who bags the Official Christmas Number 1 of 2018!