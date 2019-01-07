Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

A Star Is Born Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globes And Lady Gaga’s Reaction Is Adorable

They're far from the shallow now.

Claire Rowden
Monday, January 7, 2019 - 11:43

A Star Is Born was undoubtedly one of the best-loved films of 2018.

It gave us ALL the hair, body and face from Lady Gaga, as well as an adoring Bradley Cooper (in his directorial debut people!!!) and an end scene that tugged onto our heartstrings even days after we’d seen it. But what made the film SO uniquely brilliant? Easy, the soundtrack.

View the lyrics
Tell me somethin', girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for?
I'm fallin'
In all the good times I find myself longin' for change
And in the bad times, I fear myself

Tell me something, boy
Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain't it hard keepin' it so hardcore?
I'm falling
In all the good times I find myself longing for change
And in the bad times, I fear myself
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow
We're far from the shallow now
Oh, hahhh-oh
Ah, haaahw-woah-woah, ohhh
Ah, haaahw-woah-woah, ohhh
I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I'll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us
We're far from the shallow now
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow
In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow
In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow
We're far from the shallow now
Writer(s): ANDREW WYATT, MARK RONSON, ANTHONY ROSSOMANDO, STEFANI GERMANOTTA Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

After ‘Shallow’ reigned number one in the UK for two weeks running and the ‘A Star Is Born’ soundtrack peaked at number one, ‘Shallow’ was much deservedly nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song From a Motion Picture Soundtrack. Competing against Troye Sivan’s ‘Revelation’ for Boy Erased and Black Panther’s ‘All The Stars’ by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, the song had some tough competition.

Announcing the award with a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift and a dashing Idris Elba, The Golden Globes winner for Best Original Song was, of course, ‘Shallow’.

Gaga received the award announcing: “As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter. And these three incredible men: Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Mark Ronson standing with me, they lifted me up, they supported me. Thank you also to Ben Rice for working on this song with us, we love you, thank you. And Bradley, I love you.”

Check out Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson’s adorable reaction below as they’re presented with the Golden Globe from Taylor Swift and Idris Elba:

Shallow (Best Original Song in a Motion Picture): Golden Globes 2019

We may or may not be crying.

Oh, and if you needed more T Swift ft. Lady Gaga goodness here’s some footage of the pair as they walk off stage together hugging:

Gaga took to Instagram and Twitter with a heartfelt message to her fans thanking them for their support on the infamous single:

I am so grateful to Bradley for this opportunity, and for singing this beautiful song with me. Me, @iammarkronson, @antmundo and @wyattish are floored by this win. Just a couple of kids that love making music, and we got to do it for this breathtaking film. We love our fans so much! Thank you for believing in us. And thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! #AStarIsBorn

Our hearts are bursting at this huge win for ‘A Star Is Born’ and can’t wait to see how the film performs at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards where it has a whopping FOUR nominations.

