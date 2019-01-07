A Star Is Born Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globes And Lady Gaga’s Reaction Is Adorable

A Star Is Born was undoubtedly one of the best-loved films of 2018.

It gave us ALL the hair, body and face from Lady Gaga, as well as an adoring Bradley Cooper (in his directorial debut people!!!) and an end scene that tugged onto our heartstrings even days after we’d seen it. But what made the film SO uniquely brilliant? Easy, the soundtrack.

After ‘Shallow’ reigned number one in the UK for two weeks running and the ‘A Star Is Born’ soundtrack peaked at number one, ‘Shallow’ was much deservedly nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song From a Motion Picture Soundtrack. Competing against Troye Sivan’s ‘Revelation’ for Boy Erased and Black Panther’s ‘All The Stars’ by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, the song had some tough competition.

Announcing the award with a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift and a dashing Idris Elba, The Golden Globes winner for Best Original Song was, of course, ‘Shallow’.

Gaga received the award announcing: “As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter. And these three incredible men: Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Mark Ronson standing with me, they lifted me up, they supported me. Thank you also to Ben Rice for working on this song with us, we love you, thank you. And Bradley, I love you.”

Check out Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson’s adorable reaction below as they’re presented with the Golden Globe from Taylor Swift and Idris Elba:

We may or may not be crying.

Oh, and if you needed more T Swift ft. Lady Gaga goodness here’s some footage of the pair as they walk off stage together hugging:

T-Swift and Gaga walk offstage together after Gaga’s original song Golden Globe win pic.twitter.com/AcFkODguCk — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 7, 2019

Gaga took to Instagram and Twitter with a heartfelt message to her fans thanking them for their support on the infamous single:

I am so beyond grateful for this Golden Globe & honored to have won it w/ @MarkRonson @Wyattish , Anthony Rossomando and to have sang it with Bradley Cooper. I also could not be happier for Glenn Close winning tonight. She is a true legend and deserves every award. Thank you HFPA pic.twitter.com/Dpw2QNmFD3 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 7, 2019

Our hearts are bursting at this huge win for ‘A Star Is Born’ and can’t wait to see how the film performs at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards where it has a whopping FOUR nominations.