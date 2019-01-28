Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour

We are in tears at the duo recreating this scene from A Star Is Born.

Claire Rowden
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 16:02

Sometimes the world decides to give us exactly what we want, and sometimes what we want is a recreation of our favourite movie scene by said actors themselves in front of an intimate crowd of only 5,200 people.

So, here’s everything you deserve on a gloomy Monday afternoon, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dueting to ‘Shallow’ together on her Enigma tour in Las Vegas.

getty

Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star is Born’ live at the Park Theater MGM in Las Vegas below:

The pop-singer encouraged her co-star to come up on stage and join her on the encore of her set.

There is honestly no one we stan more.

We’ve dreamed of this for so long...

The song from 2018 movie ‘A Star Is Born’, won both a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award, and of course became an international hit garnering multiple #1 spots including the UK Top 40 and certified Gold in the UK and platinum in the US.  The film itself won a Satellite Award For Best Motion Picture and saw Gaga win a Critics’ Choice Movie award for Best Actress.

We are dying at the pair performing the hit song together and have our fingers crossed for A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars where it has a whopping 7 nominations.

Latest News

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like

More From Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
A Star Is Born Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globes And Lady Gaga’s Reaction Is Adorable
Singer and actress Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Scores Double UK Number 1 As ‘Shallow’ Tops Singles Chart
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
I'll Never Love Again (A Star Is Born)
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Returns To Number 1 With ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack
A Star Is Born
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Talks Making LOVE & MUSIC With Lady Gaga In A STAR IS BORN | MTV Movies
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding