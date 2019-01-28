Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour

Sometimes the world decides to give us exactly what we want, and sometimes what we want is a recreation of our favourite movie scene by said actors themselves in front of an intimate crowd of only 5,200 people.

So, here’s everything you deserve on a gloomy Monday afternoon, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dueting to ‘Shallow’ together on her Enigma tour in Las Vegas.

getty

Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star is Born’ live at the Park Theater MGM in Las Vegas below:

How cute was @ladygaga 's litte jig when Brad agreed to come up to the stage 💗💗#ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/X3oWU3HaO6 — Luna.tico (@danielun) January 27, 2019

The pop-singer encouraged her co-star to come up on stage and join her on the encore of her set.

the way bradley looks at gaga at the end i- pic.twitter.com/lSSDpt2UK3 — louise (@alluregaga) January 27, 2019

There is honestly no one we stan more.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga singing "Shallow" from A Star is Born together for the first time pic.twitter.com/jPDxL6vLNb — louise (@alluregaga) January 27, 2019

We’ve dreamed of this for so long...

The song from 2018 movie ‘A Star Is Born’, won both a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award, and of course became an international hit garnering multiple #1 spots including the UK Top 40 and certified Gold in the UK and platinum in the US. The film itself won a Satellite Award For Best Motion Picture and saw Gaga win a Critics’ Choice Movie award for Best Actress.

We are dying at the pair performing the hit song together and have our fingers crossed for A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars where it has a whopping 7 nominations.