19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
The year we got Ke$ha, solo Cheryl and when Black Eyed Peas dominated the charts...
Ah, 2009. When you'd have to text Twitter to tweet because it didn't have an app, when X Factor was in its prime with Cheryl as the nation's sweetheart, and politics was more or less separate from music altogether.
You could argue that it was a much simpler time but for pop music it was not. Lady Gaga's rapid ascent to the top was cemented with a blood-soaked VMAs performance, Ke$ha greeted the world with a whiskey kiss ready to party, David Guetta made his move into the mainstream to infiltrate pop with EDM and the UK's biggest girl group's biggest star made her solo debut in a big way.
Pop was back on top of the charts and everything was about to change massively as 2009 kickstarted a four-year-long dance party that brought everyone from all genres to the dance floor, competing to see who could drop the biggest beat. Beyond that, music videos were still extravagant, big budget affairs with slick choreography and storylines to leave you gagging.
Some of the songs on this list were the year's biggest-sellers, some are still on heavy rotation, and others have simply became cult classics. Let's dive in...
Lady Gaga - 'Bad Romance'
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance
Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance
I want your ugly, I want your disease
I want your everything as long as it's free
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love
I want your drama, the touch of your hand
I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love (love, love, love, I want your love)
You know that I want you
And you know that I need you
I want it bad, your bad romance
I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
I want your love and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance
I want your horror, I want your design
'Cause you're a criminal as long as you're mine
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love
I want your psycho, your vertigo shtick
Want you in my rear window, baby, you're sick
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love (love, love, love, I want your love)
You know that I want you
And you know that I need you ('cause I'm a free bitch, baby)
I want it bad, your bad romance
I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
I want your love and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance
Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance
Walk, walk, fashion baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, fashion baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, fashion baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, passion baby
Work it, I'm a free bitch, baby
I want your love, and I want your revenge
I want your love, I don't wanna be friends
J'veux ton amour, et je veux ta revanche
J'veux ton amour, I don't wanna be friends
No, I don't wanna be friends (caught in a bad romance)
I don't wanna be friends, want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance
Want your bad romance
I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
I want your love and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance
Want your bad romance (oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh…)
Want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance
Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance
Gaga. Ooh la la! 'Bad Romance' catapulted Lady Gaga to the tallest point of pop. It was her grandest production, best vocal performance and catchiest banger until that point, and came with a scandalously good video that gave us iconic looks, an iconic murder and introduced the monster paw. What a time to be alive.
Kesha - 'Tik Tok'
Grab my glasses, I'm out the door, I'm gonna hit this city (Let's go!)
Before I leave, brush my teeth, with a bottle of Jack
'Cause when I leave for the night I ain't comin' back
I'm talkin' pedicure on our toes, toes
Tryin' on all our clothes, clothes
Boys blowin' up our phones, phones
Drop-toppin', playin' our favorite CDs
Pullin' up to the parties
Tryin' to get a little bit tipsy
Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh
Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh
Ain't got a care in the world, but got plenty of beer
Ain't got no money in my pocket, but I'm already here
And now the dudes are linin' up 'cause they hear we got swagger
But we kick 'em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger
I'm talkin' 'bout everybody gettin' crunk, crunk
Boys tryin' to touch my junk, junk
Gonna smack him if he gettin' too drunk, drunk
Now, now we go until they kick us out, out
Or the police shut us down, down
Police shut us down, down, po-po shut us down
Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh
Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh
DJ, you build me up, you break me down
My heart, it pounds, yeah, you got me
With my hands up, you got me now
You got that sound, yeah, you got me
DJ, you build me up, you break me down
My heart, it pounds, yeah, you got me
With my hands up, put your hands up
Put your hands up!
Now, the party don't start 'til I walk in
Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh
Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh
How has it been ten years of Kesha? The party girl with a dollar sign in her name burst into our lives with this massive electro-pop anthem that name-dropped Diddy, make whiskey cool again and got the world dancing.
Miley - 'Party In The USA'
With a dream and my cardigan
Welcome to the land of fame excess (woah)
Am I gonna fit in?
Jumped in the cab, here I am for the first time
Look to my right, and I see the Hollywood sign
This is all so crazy
Everybody seems so famous
My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda home sick
Too much pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the taxi man turned on the radio
And a Jay-Z song was on
And a Jay-Z song was on
And a Jay-Z song was on
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah
Movin' my hips like, yeah
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Get to the club in my taxi cab
Everybody's looking at me now
Like, "Who's that chick, that's rockin' kicks?
She gotta be from out of town"
So hard with my girls not around me
It's definitely not a Nashville party
'Cause all I see are stilettos
I guess I never got the memo
My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda home sick
Too much pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the DJ dropped my favorite tune
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah
Movin' my hips like, yeah
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Feel like hopping on a flight (on a flight)
Back to my hometown tonight (town tonight)
Something stops me every time (every time)
The DJ plays my song and I feel alright
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head)
Movin' my hips like, yeah (ooh yeah)
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay (gonna be okay)
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away (flying away)
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head like, yeah)
Movin' my hips like, yeah (movin' my hips like, yeah)
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay (I'm gonna be okay)
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah (ha-ha-ha-ha), it's a party in the U.S.A.
'Party In The USA' is a special song that has stayed with everybody and has essentially became the soundtrack for America. The song itself is so massive even now that it's easy to forget what a moment it was at the time but this was really when Miley Cyrus, not the Hannah Montana girl, arrived.
Jay Z, Rihanna & Kanye - 'Run This Town'
After months of silence, Rihanna returned to the spotlight with a collaboration of epic proportions. Her second track with mentor Jay-Z and first with Kanye West, 'Run This Town' was a gritty, lighters-in-the-air anthem that still stands up well today.
Flo Rida & Ke$ha - 'Right Round'
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
Hey
work out of that house with my swagger
Hop in that with girl, I got places to go!
People to see, time is precious
I look at my crowd and they out of control
Just like my mind where I'm going
No women, no shorties, no nothin but clothes
No stoppin now, my parolees on role
I like my jewelry, that's always on gold
I know the storm is comin
my pockets keep tellin me it's gonna shower
Call up my homies that's home
Then pop in the night cuz it's meant to be ours
We keep a fade away shot cuz we ballin
it's platinum patron that be ours
Lil mama, I owe you just like the flowers
Girl you to drink with all that and power clubs
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down.
From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down
Hey
Shawty must know I'm not playin
My money love her like a numba one fan
Don't look at my mouth, let her talk to my fans
My Benjamin Franklin
A couple of grands, I got rubber bands
My paper planes makin a dance
Get dirty all night, that's part of my thing
Keep building castles that's made out of sand
She's amazing, the fire blazing
Hotter than
Girl won't you move a lil closer?
Time to get paid, it's maximum wage
That body belong on a poster
I'm in a daze, that bottom is wavin' at me
Like damn it I know you
You wanna show like a gun out of holster
Tell me whatever and I'll be your roper .
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down
From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down
I'm feelin my money
I'm out of control
Somebody help me
She's takin my bank roll.
But I'm king golf the club
And I'm wearin the crown
Poppin these bottles
Touchin these models
Watchin they asses go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
Prior to 'Tik Tok', Ke$ha - sorry, Kesha - was already everywhere at the beginning of 2009 on Flo Rida's Number 1 single 'Right Round'. The only thing was she wasn't credited and didn't appear in the video so we had no idea we'd already been singing along to her for a long time.
Cheryl - 'Fight For This Love'
Even the good can be a curse. (curse),
Makes it hard to know which road to go down,
Knowing too much can get you hurt
Is it better is it worse,
Are we sittin in reverse,
Its just like were going backwards,
I know where i want this to go,
Drivin fast but lets go slow,
What i dont wanna do is crash. no
Just know that your not in this thing alone,
Theres always a place in me that you can call home,
Whenever you feel like were growing apart,
Lets just go back back back back back to the start, Ohh
Anything thats worth havin,
Sure enough worth fighting for,
Quittin's out of the question,
When it gets tough gotta fight some more, (Ohh)
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its worth having, it's worth fightin for, Ohh
Now everyday ain't gon be no picnic,
Love aint no walk in the park,
All u can do is make the best of it now,
Cant be afraid of the dark
Just know that your not in this thing alone,
Theres always a place in me that you can call home,
Whenever you feel like were growing apart,
Let's just go back back back back back to the start, Ohh
Anything thats worth havin,
Sure enough worth fighting for,
Quittin's out of the question,
When it gets tough gotta fight some more,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its woth having, it's worth fightin for, Ohhh
I dont know where were headin,
Im willin and ready to go,
We've been drivin so fast,
We just need to slow down,
And just roll, ohh
Anything thats worth havin,
Sure enough worth fighting for,
Quittin's out of the question,
When it gets tough gotta fight some more,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
(No matter how hard its gettin')
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its worth having, it's worth fightin for, (Ohh)
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
(No matter how hard its gettin')
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its worth having, it's worth fightin for, Ohhh
Here she is! Girls Aloud star Cheryl stepped onstage alone for her solo debut and everybody loved it. The nation's sweetheart responded to rumours of her then-husband Ashley Cole's infidelity with a punchy pop banger that defended their marriage in one super optimistic melody. With a military-themed video and debut performance, and ridiculous slitted trousers, it is truly a debut to remember.
David Guetta & Kelly Rowland - 'When Love Takes Over'
It always is
That's just the way it goes
Feels like I've waited so long for this
I wonder if it shows
Head underwater
Now I can't breathe
It never felt so good
Cause I can feel it coming over me
I wouldn't stop it if I could
When love takes over, yeah
You know you can't deny
When love takes over, yeah
Cause something's here tonight
Give me a reason
I gotta know
Do you feel it too?
Can't you see me here on overload
And this time I blame you
Looking out for you to hold my hand
It feels like I could fall
Now love me right like I know you can
We could lose it all
When love takes over, yeah
You know you can't deny
When love takes over, yeah
Cause something's here tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
And I'll be loving you all the time, it's true
Cause I wanna make it right with you
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
Over, over, over, over, over
Over, over, over, over, over
When love takes over, yeah
You know you can't deny
When love takes over, yeah
Cause something's here tonight
Let us just say something quickly: 'When Love Takes Over' is one of the best songs of all time. David Guetta leaped into the mainstream with this glorious, sunkissed, euphoric banger and brought Kelly Rowland back into our lives at the same time. Forever amazing.
Black Eyed Peas - 'I Gotta Feeling'
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
A feeling, woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
A feeling
Tonight's the night, let's live it up
I got my money, let's spend it up
Go out and smash it like oh my God
Jump off that sofa, let's get, get off
I know that we'll have a ball
If we get down and go out and just lose it all
I feel stressed out, I wanna let it go
Let's go way out spaced out and losing all control
Fill up my cup, Mazel Tov
Look at her dancing, just take it off
Let's paint the town, we'll shut it down
Let's burn the roof, and then we'll do it again
Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it, let's do it
And do it and do it, let's live it up
And do it and do it and do it, do it, do it
Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it
Cause I gotta feeling, woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
A feeling, woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
Tonight's the night (Hey)
Let's live it up (Let's live it up)
I got my money (My pay)
Let's spend it up (Let's spend it up)
Go out and smash it (Smash it)
Like oh my God (Like oh my God)
Jump off that sofa (Come on!)
Let's get, get off
Fill up my cup (Drink)
Mazel Tov (L'chaim)
Look at her dancing (Move it, move it)
Just take it off
Let's paint the town (Paint the town)
We'll shut it down (Let's shut it down)
Let's burn the roof
And then we'll do it again
Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it, let's do it
And do it and do it, let's live it up
And do it and do it and do it, do it, do it
Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it, do it, do it, do it
Here we come, here we go, we gotta rock (Rock rock rock rock rock)
Easy come, easy go, now we on top (Top top top top top)
Feel the shot, body rock, rock it
Don't stop (Stop stop stop stop stop)
Round and round, up and down
Around the clock (Rock rock rock rock rock)
Monday, tuesday, wednesday and thursday
Friday, saturday, saturday to sunday
Get, get, get, get, get with us, you know what we say, say
Party every day, p-p-p-party every day
And I'm feelin', woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
A feelin', woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night, woohoo
'When Love Takes Over' wasn't David Guetta's only big hit that year as he produced the Black Eyed Peas' third Number 1 single 'I Gotta Feeling'. Now a staple song to get your parents and aunties on the dancefloor at weddings, 30ths and so on, the low-key basic banger felt oddly revolutionary at the time.
Kelly Clarkson - 'My Life Would Suck Without You'
MY LIFE! WOULD SUCK! Kelly Clarkson chanted her way back into our lives with 'My Life Would Suck Without You', a 'Since U Been Gone' 2.0 stadium-ready pop banger that let us flex her insane vocal range and bring pop-rock back to the forefront. Bravo, KC.
Shakira - 'She Wolf'
Ah-ooooooh! Shakira is undoubtedly one of the most unpredictable artists we're lucky to have because some of her ideas are just so odd that only she could pull them off. 'She Wolf' is another prime example of this, as she made the seemingly bizarre concept into a disco-tinged floor-filler - and made the entire world howl in unison without questioning it.
JLS - 'Beat Again'
Ah, JLS. The all-singing, all-dancing X Factor boy band who brainwashed the nation so much that people bought condoms with their logo on them. 'Beat Again' was the group's debut and it went right in at Number 1 on the charts, and it wasn't their last.
Lily Allen - 'Not Fair'
He calls me fifteen times a day, he likes to make sure that I'm fine
You know I've never met a man who's made me feel quite so secure
He's not like all them other boys, they're all so dumb and immature
There's just one thing that's getting in the way
When we go up to bed, you're just no good, it's such a shame
And I look into your eyes, I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise, and it's apparent it's all over
It's not fair and I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean, I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care, but you never make me scream
You never make me scream
Oh, it's not fair and it's really not ok
It's really not ok, it's really not ok
Oh, you're supposed to care
But all you do is take, yeah, all you do is take
Oh, I lie here in the wet patch, in the middle of the bed
I'm feeling pretty damn hard done by, I spent ages givin' head
Then I remember all the nice things that you've ever said to me
Maybe I'm just overreacting, maybe you're the one for me
There's just one thing that's getting in the way
When we go up to bed, you're just no good, it's such a shame
And I look into your eyes, I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise, and it's apparent it's all over
It's not fair and I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean, I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care, but you never make me scream
You never make me scream
Oh, it's not fair and it's really not ok
It's really not ok, it's really not ok
Oh, you're supposed to care, but all you do is take
There's just one thing that's getting in the way
When we go up to bed, you're just no good, it's such a shame
And I look into your eyes, I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise, and it's apparent it's all over
It's not fair and I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean, I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care, but you never make me scream
You never make me scream
Oh, it's not fair and it's really not ok
It's really not ok, it's really not ok
Oh, you're supposed to care, but all you do is take
A stomping rodeo-ready pop tune about an unsatisfactory sexual partner? Only Lily Allen could do it so well. The timeless classic is bloody hilarious but legitimately brilliant, and still goes off.
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys - 'Empire State of Mind'
Yeah, I'm up at Brooklyn
Now I'm down in Tribeca
Right next to DeNiro
But I'll be hood forever
I'm the new Sinatra
And since I made it here
I can make it anywhere
Yeah they love me everywhere
I used to cop in Harlem
All of my Dominicanos
Right there up on Broadway
Brought me back to that McDonald's
Took it to my stash spot
560 State Street
Catch me in the kitchen like the Simmons whippin' pastry
Cruising down 8th Street
Off-white Lexus
Driving so slow but B.K. is from Texas
Me I'm up at Bed-Stuy
Home of that boy Biggie
Now I live on billboard
And I brought my boys with me
Say what up to Ty Ty, still sippin' Mai Tais
Sittin' courtside Knicks and Nets give me high fives
Nigga I be spiked out; I can trip a referee
Tell by my attitude that I most definitely from...
In New York
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York
These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York
I made you hot nigga
Catch me at the X with OG at a Yankee game
Shit, I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can
You should know I bleed blue, but I ain't a Crip though
But I got a gang of niggas walkin' with my clique though
Welcome to the melting pot
Corners where we selling rock
Afrika Bambaataa shit
Home of the hip-hop
Yellow cab, gypsy cab, dollar cab, holla back
For foreigners it ain't fair they act like they forgot how to add
Eight million stories out there in the naked
City it's a pity half of y'all won't make it
Me I gotta plug Special Ed "I got it made"
If Jeezy's payin' LeBron, I'm payin' Dwayne Wade
Three dice Cee-lo
Three-card Monte
Labor Day parade, rest in peace Bob Marley
Statue of Liberty, long live the World Trade
Long live the king yo
I'm from the Empire State that's...
In New York
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York
These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York
Welcome to the bright light...
Lights is blinding
Girls need blinders
Or they can step out of bounds quick
The sidelines is lined with casualties
Who sipping life casually, then gradually become worse
Don't bite the apple Eve
Caught up in the in crowd
Now you're in-style
And in the winter gets cold en vogue with your skin out
The city of sin is a pity on a whim
Good girls gone bad, the city's filled with them
Mommy took a bus trip, now she got her bust out
everybody ride her, just like a bus route
Hail Mary to the city you're a virgin
And Jesus can't save you, life starts when the church ends
Came here for school, graduated to the high life
Ballplayers, rap stars, addicted to the limelight
MDMA got you feeling like a champion
The city never sleeps better slip you a Ambien
In New York
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York
These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York
One hand in the air for the big city
Street lights, big dreams all looking pretty
No place in the world that can compare
Put your lighters in the air,
everybody say yeaaahh yeah. Yeaaahh yeah!
In New York
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York
These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York
We couldn't only have one Jay-Z song on this list when 'Empire State of Mind' exists. Now the unofficial anthem of New York City, Alicia Keys had everyone from Coventry to Aberdeen pretending they were in the Big Apple all year long.
Britney Spears - '3'
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'
Babe, pick a night
To come out and play
If it's alright
What do you say?
Merrier the more
Triple fun that way
Twister on the floor
What do you say?
Are you in?
Livin' in sin is the new thing
Yeah, are you in?
I am counting
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh
Three is a charm
Two is not the same
I don't see the harm
So are you... game?
Let's make a team
Make 'em say my name
Lovin' the extreme
Now are you... game?
Are you in?
Livin' in sin is the new thing
Yeah, are you in?
I am counting
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh
What we do is innocent
Just for fun and nothing meant
If you don't like the company
Let's just do it you and me
You and me
Or three
Or four
On the floor
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh
With the big comeback a huge success, Britney kept things moving while on the Circus Tour and dropped a greatest hits album to remind everyone yet again why she just is that bitch. (It's Britney, bitch.) A cheeky ode to threesomes, '3' was another massive hit for her and the second time in 2009 when she got away with singing so freely about sex on the radio. Legends only.
La Roux - 'Bulletproof'
La Roux quite frankly snapped on this karaoke classic. Good luck reaching those notes, though!
Pitbull – 'I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)'
The one and only Pitbull was just at the beginning of his reign in 2009 but that didn't stop him from dropping songs as huge as 'I Know You Want Me'.
Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo & Kanye West - 'Knock You Down'
#JusticeForKeriHilson: Even in the company of Kanye West and Ne-Yo (who were both at the top of their game when this dropped), Keri Hilson more than held her own on the dreamy single 'Knock You Down'.
Jason Derulo - 'Whatcha Say'
Kesha wasn't the only new kid on the block that year as Jason Derulo jumped into our lives with the Imogen Heap-sampling 'Whatcha Say' that stole our hearts.
Owl City - 'Fireflies'
Perhaps the most unlikely song to live on, Owl City's 'Fireflies' has become a strange cult classic among milennials. We're not complaining though - a bop is a bop. Thanks to Vine, we guess.