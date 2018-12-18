Lady Gaga

19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019

The year we got Ke$ha, solo Cheryl and when Black Eyed Peas dominated the charts...

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 17:08

Ah, 2009. When you'd have to text Twitter to tweet because it didn't have an app, when X Factor was in its prime with Cheryl as the nation's sweetheart, and politics was more or less separate from music altogether.

You could argue that it was a much simpler time but for pop music it was not. Lady Gaga's rapid ascent to the top was cemented with a blood-soaked VMAs performance, Ke$ha greeted the world with a whiskey kiss ready to party, David Guetta made his move into the mainstream to infiltrate pop with EDM and the UK's biggest girl group's biggest star made her solo debut in a big way.

Pop was back on top of the charts and everything was about to change massively as 2009 kickstarted a four-year-long dance party that brought everyone from all genres to the dance floor, competing to see who could drop the biggest beat. Beyond that, music videos were still extravagant, big budget affairs with slick choreography and storylines to leave you gagging.

Some of the songs on this list were the year's biggest-sellers, some are still on heavy rotation, and others have simply became cult classics. Let's dive in...

Lady Gaga - 'Bad Romance'

View the lyrics
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance

Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance

Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance

I want your ugly, I want your disease
I want your everything as long as it's free
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love

I want your drama, the touch of your hand
I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love (love, love, love, I want your love)

You know that I want you
And you know that I need you
I want it bad, your bad romance

I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
I want your love and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance

Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance

I want your horror, I want your design
'Cause you're a criminal as long as you're mine
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love

I want your psycho, your vertigo shtick
Want you in my rear window, baby, you're sick
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love (love, love, love, I want your love)

You know that I want you
And you know that I need you ('cause I'm a free bitch, baby)
I want it bad, your bad romance

I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
I want your love and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance

Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance

Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance

Walk, walk, fashion baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, fashion baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, fashion baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, passion baby
Work it, I'm a free bitch, baby

I want your love, and I want your revenge
I want your love, I don't wanna be friends
J'veux ton amour, et je veux ta revanche
J'veux ton amour, I don't wanna be friends

No, I don't wanna be friends (caught in a bad romance)
I don't wanna be friends, want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance
Want your bad romance

I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
I want your love and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh, oh-oh-oh
Want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance
Want your bad romance (oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh…)
Want your bad romance
Caught in a bad romance

Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah
Roma, roma-ma
Gaga, ooh-la-la
Want your bad romance
Writer(s): Nadir Khayat, Stefani Germanotta Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Gaga. Ooh la la! 'Bad Romance' catapulted Lady Gaga to the tallest point of pop. It was her grandest production, best vocal performance and catchiest banger until that point, and came with a scandalously good video that gave us iconic looks, an iconic murder and introduced the monster paw. What a time to be alive.

Kesha - 'Tik Tok'

View the lyrics
Wake up in the mornin' feeling like P. Diddy (Hey, what up, girl?)
Grab my glasses, I'm out the door, I'm gonna hit this city (Let's go!)
Before I leave, brush my teeth, with a bottle of Jack
'Cause when I leave for the night I ain't comin' back

I'm talkin' pedicure on our toes, toes
Tryin' on all our clothes, clothes
Boys blowin' up our phones, phones

Drop-toppin', playin' our favorite CDs
Pullin' up to the parties
Tryin' to get a little bit tipsy

Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh

Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh

Ain't got a care in the world, but got plenty of beer
Ain't got no money in my pocket, but I'm already here
And now the dudes are linin' up 'cause they hear we got swagger
But we kick 'em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger

I'm talkin' 'bout everybody gettin' crunk, crunk
Boys tryin' to touch my junk, junk
Gonna smack him if he gettin' too drunk, drunk

Now, now we go until they kick us out, out
Or the police shut us down, down
Police shut us down, down, po-po shut us down

Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh

Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh

DJ, you build me up, you break me down
My heart, it pounds, yeah, you got me
With my hands up, you got me now
You got that sound, yeah, you got me

DJ, you build me up, you break me down
My heart, it pounds, yeah, you got me
With my hands up, put your hands up
Put your hands up!

Now, the party don't start 'til I walk in

Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh

Don't stop, make it pop, DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight 'til we see the sunlight
Tik tok, on the clock, but the party don't stop, no
Oh whoa-oh-oh, oh whoa-oh-oh
Writer(s): GOTTWALD LUKASZ, LEVIN BENJAMIN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

How has it been ten years of Kesha? The party girl with a dollar sign in her name burst into our lives with this massive electro-pop anthem that name-dropped Diddy, make whiskey cool again and got the world dancing.

Miley - 'Party In The USA'

View the lyrics
I hopped off the plane at LAX
With a dream and my cardigan
Welcome to the land of fame excess (woah)
Am I gonna fit in?
Jumped in the cab, here I am for the first time
Look to my right, and I see the Hollywood sign
This is all so crazy
Everybody seems so famous

My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda home sick
Too much pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the taxi man turned on the radio
And a Jay-Z song was on
And a Jay-Z song was on
And a Jay-Z song was on

So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah
Movin' my hips like, yeah
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.

Get to the club in my taxi cab
Everybody's looking at me now
Like, "Who's that chick, that's rockin' kicks?
She gotta be from out of town"
So hard with my girls not around me
It's definitely not a Nashville party
'Cause all I see are stilettos
I guess I never got the memo

My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda home sick
Too much pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the DJ dropped my favorite tune
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on

So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah
Movin' my hips like, yeah
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.

Feel like hopping on a flight (on a flight)
Back to my hometown tonight (town tonight)
Something stops me every time (every time)
The DJ plays my song and I feel alright

So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head)
Movin' my hips like, yeah (ooh yeah)
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay (gonna be okay)
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.

So I put my hands up
They're playing my song, the butterflies fly away (flying away)
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head like, yeah)
Movin' my hips like, yeah (movin' my hips like, yeah)
I got my hands up, they're playing my song
They know I'm gonna be okay (I'm gonna be okay)
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah (ha-ha-ha-ha), it's a party in the U.S.A.
Writer(s): LUKASZ GOTTWALD, JESSICA CORNISH, CLAUDE KELLY Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'Party In The USA' is a special song that has stayed with everybody and has essentially became the soundtrack for America. The song itself is so massive even now that it's easy to forget what a moment it was at the time but this was really when Miley Cyrus, not the Hannah Montana girl, arrived.

Jay Z, Rihanna & Kanye - 'Run This Town'

After months of silence, Rihanna returned to the spotlight with a collaboration of epic proportions. Her second track with mentor Jay-Z and first with Kanye West, 'Run This Town' was a gritty, lighters-in-the-air anthem that still stands up well today.

Flo Rida & Ke$ha - 'Right Round'

View the lyrics
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down

Hey
work out of that house with my swagger
Hop in that with girl, I got places to go!
People to see, time is precious
I look at my crowd and they out of control
Just like my mind where I'm going
No women, no shorties, no nothin but clothes
No stoppin now, my parolees on role
I like my jewelry, that's always on gold
I know the storm is comin
my pockets keep tellin me it's gonna shower
Call up my homies that's home
Then pop in the night cuz it's meant to be ours
We keep a fade away shot cuz we ballin
it's platinum patron that be ours
Lil mama, I owe you just like the flowers
Girl you to drink with all that and power clubs

You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down

From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down.
From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down

Hey
Shawty must know I'm not playin
My money love her like a numba one fan
Don't look at my mouth, let her talk to my fans
My Benjamin Franklin
A couple of grands, I got rubber bands
My paper planes makin a dance
Get dirty all night, that's part of my thing

Keep building castles that's made out of sand
She's amazing, the fire blazing
Hotter than
Girl won't you move a lil closer?
Time to get paid, it's maximum wage
That body belong on a poster
I'm in a daze, that bottom is wavin' at me
Like damn it I know you
You wanna show like a gun out of holster
Tell me whatever and I'll be your roper .

You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down

From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down
From the top of the pole I watch her go down
She got me throwin my money around
Ain't nothin more beautiful to be found
It's goin down down

I'm feelin my money
I'm out of control
Somebody help me
She's takin my bank roll.
But I'm king golf the club
And I'm wearin the crown
Poppin these bottles
Touchin these models
Watchin they asses go down down

You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
You spin my head right round, right round
When you go down, when you go down down
Writer(s): aaron bay-schuck, allan grigg, allan p. grigg, bruno mars, justin franks, lukasz gottwald, michael david percy, mike percy, pete burns, peter burns, philip lawrence, phillip lawrence, stephen coy, steve coy, timothy lever, tramar dillard Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Prior to 'Tik Tok', Ke$ha - sorry, Kesha - was already everywhere at the beginning of 2009 on Flo Rida's Number 1 single 'Right Round'. The only thing was she wasn't credited and didn't appear in the video so we had no idea we'd already been singing along to her for a long time.

Cheryl - 'Fight For This Love'

View the lyrics
Ohh, Too much of anything can make you sick,
Even the good can be a curse. (curse),
Makes it hard to know which road to go down,
Knowing too much can get you hurt

Is it better is it worse,
Are we sittin in reverse,
Its just like were going backwards,
I know where i want this to go,
Drivin fast but lets go slow,
What i dont wanna do is crash. no

Just know that your not in this thing alone,
Theres always a place in me that you can call home,
Whenever you feel like were growing apart,
Lets just go back back back back back to the start, Ohh

Anything thats worth havin,
Sure enough worth fighting for,
Quittin's out of the question,
When it gets tough gotta fight some more, (Ohh)
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its worth having, it's worth fightin for, Ohh

Now everyday ain't gon be no picnic,
Love aint no walk in the park,
All u can do is make the best of it now,
Cant be afraid of the dark

Just know that your not in this thing alone,
Theres always a place in me that you can call home,
Whenever you feel like were growing apart,
Let's just go back back back back back to the start, Ohh

Anything thats worth havin,
Sure enough worth fighting for,
Quittin's out of the question,
When it gets tough gotta fight some more,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its woth having, it's worth fightin for, Ohhh

I dont know where were headin,
Im willin and ready to go,
We've been drivin so fast,
We just need to slow down,
And just roll, ohh

Anything thats worth havin,
Sure enough worth fighting for,
Quittin's out of the question,
When it gets tough gotta fight some more,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
(No matter how hard its gettin')
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its worth having, it's worth fightin for, (Ohh)

We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
(No matter how hard its gettin')
We gotta fight fight fight fight fight for this love,
If its worth having, it's worth fightin for, Ohhh
Writer(s): WILKINS WAYNE, MERRITT ANDRE DARRELL, KIPNER STEPHEN ALAN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Here she is! Girls Aloud star Cheryl stepped onstage alone for her solo debut and everybody loved it. The nation's sweetheart responded to rumours of her then-husband Ashley Cole's infidelity with a punchy pop banger that defended their marriage in one super optimistic melody. With a military-themed video and debut performance, and ridiculous slitted trousers, it is truly a debut to remember.

David Guetta & Kelly Rowland - 'When Love Takes Over'

View the lyrics
It's complicated
It always is
That's just the way it goes
Feels like I've waited so long for this
I wonder if it shows

Head underwater
Now I can't breathe
It never felt so good
Cause I can feel it coming over me
I wouldn't stop it if I could

When love takes over, yeah
You know you can't deny
When love takes over, yeah
Cause something's here tonight

Give me a reason
I gotta know
Do you feel it too?
Can't you see me here on overload
And this time I blame you

Looking out for you to hold my hand
It feels like I could fall
Now love me right like I know you can
We could lose it all

When love takes over, yeah
You know you can't deny
When love takes over, yeah
Cause something's here tonight

Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight
And I'll be loving you all the time, it's true
Cause I wanna make it right with you

When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
When love takes over...
Over, over, over, over, over
Over, over, over, over, over

When love takes over, yeah
You know you can't deny
When love takes over, yeah
Cause something's here tonight
Writer(s): KELENDRIA ROWLAND, DAVID GUETTA, MIRIAM NERVO, OLIVIA NERVO, FREDERIC RISTER Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Let us just say something quickly: 'When Love Takes Over' is one of the best songs of all time. David Guetta leaped into the mainstream with this glorious, sunkissed, euphoric banger and brought Kelly Rowland back into our lives at the same time. Forever amazing.

Black Eyed Peas - 'I Gotta Feeling'

View the lyrics
I gotta feeling
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
A feeling, woohoo

That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night
A feeling

Tonight's the night, let's live it up
I got my money, let's spend it up
Go out and smash it like oh my God
Jump off that sofa, let's get, get off

I know that we'll have a ball
If we get down and go out and just lose it all
I feel stressed out, I wanna let it go
Let's go way out spaced out and losing all control

Fill up my cup, Mazel Tov
Look at her dancing, just take it off
Let's paint the town, we'll shut it down
Let's burn the roof, and then we'll do it again

Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it, let's do it
And do it and do it, let's live it up
And do it and do it and do it, do it, do it
Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it

Cause I gotta feeling, woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night

A feeling, woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night

Tonight's the night (Hey)
Let's live it up (Let's live it up)
I got my money (My pay)
Let's spend it up (Let's spend it up)

Go out and smash it (Smash it)
Like oh my God (Like oh my God)
Jump off that sofa (Come on!)
Let's get, get off

Fill up my cup (Drink)
Mazel Tov (L'chaim)
Look at her dancing (Move it, move it)
Just take it off

Let's paint the town (Paint the town)
We'll shut it down (Let's shut it down)
Let's burn the roof
And then we'll do it again

Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it, let's do it
And do it and do it, let's live it up
And do it and do it and do it, do it, do it
Let's do it, let's do it, let's do it, do it, do it, do it

Here we come, here we go, we gotta rock (Rock rock rock rock rock)
Easy come, easy go, now we on top (Top top top top top)
Feel the shot, body rock, rock it
Don't stop (Stop stop stop stop stop)
Round and round, up and down
Around the clock (Rock rock rock rock rock)

Monday, tuesday, wednesday and thursday
Friday, saturday, saturday to sunday
Get, get, get, get, get with us, you know what we say, say
Party every day, p-p-p-party every day

And I'm feelin', woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night

A feelin', woohoo
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good night
That tonight's gonna be a good, good night, woohoo
Writer(s): ADAMS WILL, FERGUSON STACY Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'When Love Takes Over' wasn't David Guetta's only big hit that year as he produced the Black Eyed Peas' third Number 1 single 'I Gotta Feeling'. Now a staple song to get your parents and aunties on the dancefloor at weddings, 30ths and so on, the low-key basic banger felt oddly revolutionary at the time.

Kelly Clarkson - 'My Life Would Suck Without You'

Kelly Clarkson - My Life Would Suck Without You

MY LIFE! WOULD SUCK! Kelly Clarkson chanted her way back into our lives with 'My Life Would Suck Without You', a 'Since U Been Gone' 2.0 stadium-ready pop banger that let us flex her insane vocal range and bring pop-rock back to the forefront. Bravo, KC.

Shakira - 'She Wolf'

Shakira - She Wolf (Official Music Video)

Ah-ooooooh! Shakira is undoubtedly one of the most unpredictable artists we're lucky to have because some of her ideas are just so odd that only she could pull them off. 'She Wolf' is another prime example of this, as she made the seemingly bizarre concept into a disco-tinged floor-filler - and made the entire world howl in unison without questioning it.

JLS - 'Beat Again'

JLS - Beat Again

Ah, JLS. The all-singing, all-dancing X Factor boy band who brainwashed the nation so much that people bought condoms with their logo on them. 'Beat Again' was the group's debut and it went right in at Number 1 on the charts, and it wasn't their last.

Lily Allen - 'Not Fair'

View the lyrics
Oh, he treats me with respect, he says he loves me all the time
He calls me fifteen times a day, he likes to make sure that I'm fine
You know I've never met a man who's made me feel quite so secure
He's not like all them other boys, they're all so dumb and immature

There's just one thing that's getting in the way
When we go up to bed, you're just no good, it's such a shame
And I look into your eyes, I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise, and it's apparent it's all over

It's not fair and I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean, I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care, but you never make me scream
You never make me scream

Oh, it's not fair and it's really not ok
It's really not ok, it's really not ok
Oh, you're supposed to care
But all you do is take, yeah, all you do is take

Oh, I lie here in the wet patch, in the middle of the bed
I'm feeling pretty damn hard done by, I spent ages givin' head
Then I remember all the nice things that you've ever said to me
Maybe I'm just overreacting, maybe you're the one for me

There's just one thing that's getting in the way
When we go up to bed, you're just no good, it's such a shame
And I look into your eyes, I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise, and it's apparent it's all over

It's not fair and I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean, I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care, but you never make me scream
You never make me scream

Oh, it's not fair and it's really not ok
It's really not ok, it's really not ok
Oh, you're supposed to care, but all you do is take

There's just one thing that's getting in the way
When we go up to bed, you're just no good, it's such a shame
And I look into your eyes, I want to get to know you
And then you make this noise, and it's apparent it's all over

It's not fair and I think you're really mean
I think you're really mean, I think you're really mean
Oh, you're supposed to care, but you never make me scream
You never make me scream

Oh, it's not fair and it's really not ok
It's really not ok, it's really not ok
Oh, you're supposed to care, but all you do is take
Writer(s): GREGORY KURSTIN, LILY ROSE ALLEN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

A stomping rodeo-ready pop tune about an unsatisfactory sexual partner? Only Lily Allen could do it so well. The timeless classic is bloody hilarious but legitimately brilliant, and still goes off.

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys - 'Empire State of Mind'

View the lyrics
Yeah
Yeah, I'm up at Brooklyn
Now I'm down in Tribeca
Right next to DeNiro
But I'll be hood forever
I'm the new Sinatra
And since I made it here
I can make it anywhere
Yeah they love me everywhere
I used to cop in Harlem
All of my Dominicanos
Right there up on Broadway
Brought me back to that McDonald's
Took it to my stash spot
560 State Street
Catch me in the kitchen like the Simmons whippin' pastry
Cruising down 8th Street
Off-white Lexus
Driving so slow but B.K. is from Texas
Me I'm up at Bed-Stuy
Home of that boy Biggie
Now I live on billboard
And I brought my boys with me
Say what up to Ty Ty, still sippin' Mai Tais
Sittin' courtside Knicks and Nets give me high fives
Nigga I be spiked out; I can trip a referee
Tell by my attitude that I most definitely from...
In New York
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York
These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you

Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York

I made you hot nigga

Catch me at the X with OG at a Yankee game
Shit, I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can
You should know I bleed blue, but I ain't a Crip though
But I got a gang of niggas walkin' with my clique though
Welcome to the melting pot
Corners where we selling rock
Afrika Bambaataa shit
Home of the hip-hop
Yellow cab, gypsy cab, dollar cab, holla back
For foreigners it ain't fair they act like they forgot how to add
Eight million stories out there in the naked
City it's a pity half of y'all won't make it
Me I gotta plug Special Ed "I got it made"
If Jeezy's payin' LeBron, I'm payin' Dwayne Wade
Three dice Cee-lo
Three-card Monte
Labor Day parade, rest in peace Bob Marley

Statue of Liberty, long live the World Trade
Long live the king yo
I'm from the Empire State that's...

In New York
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York

These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York
Welcome to the bright light...

Lights is blinding
Girls need blinders
Or they can step out of bounds quick
The sidelines is lined with casualties
Who sipping life casually, then gradually become worse
Don't bite the apple Eve
Caught up in the in crowd
Now you're in-style
And in the winter gets cold en vogue with your skin out
The city of sin is a pity on a whim
Good girls gone bad, the city's filled with them
Mommy took a bus trip, now she got her bust out
everybody ride her, just like a bus route
Hail Mary to the city you're a virgin

And Jesus can't save you, life starts when the church ends
Came here for school, graduated to the high life
Ballplayers, rap stars, addicted to the limelight
MDMA got you feeling like a champion
The city never sleeps better slip you a Ambien

In New York

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York
These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York
One hand in the air for the big city
Street lights, big dreams all looking pretty
No place in the world that can compare
Put your lighters in the air,
everybody say yeaaahh yeah. Yeaaahh yeah!
In New York
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of
There's nothing you can't do
Now you're in New York
These streets will make you feel brand new
Big lights will inspire you
Let's hear it for New York, New York, New York
Writer(s): SHAWN CARTER, SYLVIA (USA) ROBINSON, ALICIA KEYS, JANET ANDREA SEWELL, ANGELA HUNTE, ALEXANDER WILLIAM SHUCKBURGH, BERT KEYES Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

We couldn't only have one Jay-Z song on this list when 'Empire State of Mind' exists. Now the unofficial anthem of New York City, Alicia Keys had everyone from Coventry to Aberdeen pretending they were in the Big Apple all year long.

Britney Spears - '3'

View the lyrics
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'

Babe, pick a night
To come out and play
If it's alright
What do you say?
Merrier the more
Triple fun that way
Twister on the floor
What do you say?

Are you in?
Livin' in sin is the new thing
Yeah, are you in?
I am counting

1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'

1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh

Three is a charm
Two is not the same
I don't see the harm
So are you... game?
Let's make a team
Make 'em say my name
Lovin' the extreme
Now are you... game?

Are you in?
Livin' in sin is the new thing
Yeah, are you in?
I am counting

1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'

1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh

What we do is innocent
Just for fun and nothing meant
If you don't like the company
Let's just do it you and me
You and me
Or three
Or four
On the floor

1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh, countin'
1, 2, 3
Not only you and me
Got one eighty degrees
And I'm caught in between
Countin' 1, 2, 3
Peter, Paul, and Mary
Gettin' down with 3P
Everybody loves... oh
Writer(s): MAX MARTIN, SHELLBACK, TIFFANY AMBER, MARTIN MAX Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

With the big comeback a huge success, Britney kept things moving while on the Circus Tour and dropped a greatest hits album to remind everyone yet again why she just is that bitch. (It's Britney, bitch.) A cheeky ode to threesomes, '3' was another massive hit for her and the second time in 2009 when she got away with singing so freely about sex on the radio. Legends only.

La Roux - 'Bulletproof'

La Roux - Bulletproof

La Roux quite frankly snapped on this karaoke classic. Good luck reaching those notes, though!

Pitbull – 'I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)'

Pitbull - I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) OFFICIAL

The one and only Pitbull was just at the beginning of his reign in 2009 but that didn't stop him from dropping songs as huge as 'I Know You Want Me'.

Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo & Kanye West - 'Knock You Down'

Keri Hilson - Knock You Down ft. Kanye West, Ne-Yo

#JusticeForKeriHilson: Even in the company of Kanye West and Ne-Yo (who were both at the top of their game when this dropped), Keri Hilson more than held her own on the dreamy single 'Knock You Down'.

Jason Derulo - 'Whatcha Say'

Jason Derulo - Whatcha Say (Video)

Kesha wasn't the only new kid on the block that year as Jason Derulo jumped into our lives with the Imogen Heap-sampling 'Whatcha Say' that stole our hearts.

Owl City - 'Fireflies'

Owl City - Fireflies

Perhaps the most unlikely song to live on, Owl City's 'Fireflies' has become a strange cult classic among milennials. We're not complaining though - a bop is a bop. Thanks to Vine, we guess.

Latest News

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and home with their dogs
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas
The Royal World: Everything You Need To Know About Episode #6
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
How To Navigate Sexist, Racist And Homophobic Conversations With Your Family This Christmas
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Koo Stark – An Apology
KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date
Selena Gomez Has Been Pictured For The First Time Since Her Temporary Hiatus
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
18 Memes That Made 2018
18 of The Best Celeb Bums Of 2018
Hayley Kiyoko - Curious - Music Video
Hayley Kiyoko Talks First Kisses And Feeling Hella Jealous In MTV Laid Bare
Lili Reinhart attends the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards.
Lili Reinhart Is Breaking Up With Twitter Over All The 'Hate' And 'Negativity'
Khloe Kardashian clapbacks at a troll.
Khloe Kardashian Blasts Trolls Who Hints Kim Kardashian Isn't Chicago's Biological Mother
Holly Hagan shows off toned abs
Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
This Video Of Noah Centineo Singing Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is Today’s Required Viewing
Kyle Christie haircut
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'
Miley Cyrus And Lili Reinhart Reveal Why Their Boyfriends Are The Full Package

More From Lady Gaga

2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Lady Gaga
2009 Throwback: These Songs All Turn 10 In 2019
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019
Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way - Music Video
Lady Gaga
Always Remember Us This Way (A Star Is Born)
Singer and actress Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Scores Double UK Number 1 As ‘Shallow’ Tops Singles Chart
Lady Gaga - Look What I Found - A Star Is Born - Music Video
Lady Gaga
Look What I Found (A Star Is Born)
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
I'll Never Love Again (A Star Is Born)
'A Star Is Born' And More Movies You Probably Didn’t Realise Were Remakes
Lady Gaga&#039;s Engagement Ring
Lady Gaga's Engagement Ring Is The Most Beautiful And (And Most Expensive) Thing You'll Ever See
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Returns To Number 1 With ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan shows off toned abs
Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'
Kyle Christie haircut
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'
Chrysten Zenoni
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Gives Birth And Reveals Baby's Adorable Name
Chloe Ferry flaunts new hair
Chloe Ferry Reveals Heartbreaking Effect Online Bullies Are Having On Her As She Takes Drastic Action
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
LadBaby - We Built This City
Official UK Christmas Number 1: It’s LadBaby Vs Ava Max Vs Ariana Grande!
Vicky Pattison filmed a breakup show
Vicky Pattison Reveals What It Was Like Filming John Noble Breakup For Reality Show
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn on Instagram in 2018, alongside Sophie Kasaei at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain
Abbie Holborn Gets Real About Losing Friendships Over Geordie Shore Fame
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date
Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic