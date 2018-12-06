2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards nominations have just been revealed and it’s no surprise to see A Star Is Born nominated in five categories this year.

Having topped both the Film and Official Albums Charts, the remake starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper vies for Best Motion Picture (Drama), while Cooper picks up nominations for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director, and Gaga is celebrated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama) as well as getting a nod in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category for ‘Shallow’ alongside Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

WATCH LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER'S GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATED 'SHALLOW' HERE:

View the lyrics Tell me somethin', girl

Are you happy in this modern world?

Or do you need more?

Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for?

I'm fallin'

In all the good times I find myself longin' for change

And in the bad times, I fear myself



Tell me something, boy

Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?

Or do you need more?

Ain't it hard keepin' it so hardcore?

I'm falling

In all the good times I find myself longing for change

And in the bad times, I fear myself

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I'll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us

We're far from the shallow now

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow

In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow

We're far from the shallow now

Oh, hahhh-oh

Ah, haaahw-woah-woah, ohhh

Ah, haaahw-woah-woah, ohhh

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I'll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us

We're far from the shallow now

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow

In the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-llow

In the sha-ha-sha-ha-llow

We're far from the shallow now Writer(s): ANDREW WYATT, MARK RONSON, ANTHONY ROSSOMANDO, STEFANI GERMANOTTA Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

This isn’t the first time Gaga has been up for a Golden Globe. She was previously nominated alongside Elton John for ‘Hello Hello’ (taken from the motion picture Gnomeo & Juliet and in 2016 won the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries of Television Film for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel.

The Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category also sees nods for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘All The Stars’ with SZA (taken from Black Panther), Annie Lennox for ‘Requiem For A Private War’ (taken from A Private War), Dolly Parton for ‘Girl In The Movies’ (from Dumplin’) and Troye Sivan for ‘Revelation’ (taken from Boy Erased).

Troye couldn’t contain his excitement on Twitter saying: “Promise I’ll say something eloquent and sweet about it soon but for now what the f**k!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE KHKGJTJFJGKGMHMHMGMHMG — troye (@troyesivan) December 6, 2018

Promise I’ll say something eloquent and sweet about it soon but for now what the fuck!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — troye (@troyesivan) December 6, 2018

We can’t wait to hear those words, Troye.

HUGE congrats to all this year’s nominees!

A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga picks up five nominations at the 2019 Golden Globes / Getty Images

Complete 2019 Golden Globe Awards Nominations List:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Streat Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)

Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“Glow”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)