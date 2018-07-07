6 Times Pop Was Queer AF and Proud

View the lyrics

Swimming pool of passion

Mutual attraction

We both know there is something going on

There is something going on



Didn't wanna start this verse with those three little words

'Cause we both know there is something going on

But I don't wanna play it wrong

So I'm not gonna say it

No, I don't wanna say it

I don't know how you'll take it

So I'mma try not to say it



'Cause when I said it in the past

Each time it didn't last

So I'mma try not to say it

But it feels like I might say it



So I'm putting both hands over my mouth

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one



I'm putting both hands over my mouth

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one

No big deal explaining how I feel

I don't know why it has taken us so long

Why it's taking us so long

So much hestiation for that kinda conversation

We both know there is something going on now

But we don't wanna play it wrong



So I'm not gonna say it

So that's not to say it

I don't know how to take it

So I'mma try not to say it



'Cause when i said it in the past

Each time it didn't last

So I'mma try not to say it

But it feels like I might say it



So I'm putting both hands over my mouth

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one



I'm putting both hands over my mouth

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one



I'm putting both hands over my

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one



I'm putting both hands over my mouth

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one



Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue

(I think I love you)

Tip of my tongue

Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love

(I think I love you)

Love's on your tongue

Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue

(I think I love you)

I should bite my tongue

Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love

(I think I love you)

You might be the one

You might be the one

(I think I love ya)



No, I'm not trying to say it

No, I don't wanna say it

I'mma try not to say it

But it feels like I might say it



So I'm putting both hands over my mouth

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you

I think you're the one)



Now I'm putting both hands over my

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one



I'm putting both hands over my mouth

I can only hope nothing's gonna come out, baby

But there it is on the tip of my tongue

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one



Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue

(I think I love you)

Tip of my tongue

Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love

(I think I love you)

Love's on your tongue

Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue

(I think I love you)

I should bite my tongue

Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love

(I think I love you)

I think you're the one

Writer(s): Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Julia Karlsson, Anton Rundberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com