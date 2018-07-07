6 Times Pop Was Queer AF and Proud
"Arrest me, Russia! Cuff me, Russia!" is iconic...
Pop stars have long been some of the most outspoken figures in mainstream media to support the LGBTQ+ community and push society foward, whether a member of the community themselves or an ally.
To celebrate Pride season (it's not just one month, honey) we want to take a look back at some of the boldest, fiercest and most amazing moments in pop where our favourite singers have made a beautiful queer stunt, whether it be for a bigger reason or simply to be fabulous.
Protesting Russian authorities even after you've been told you might be arrested? Embracing your queer potential to take over the world? Flourishing right in front of our very eyes?
Yep, our faves are next-level and should be yours too, if they aren't already.
Take A Trip Into Troye's Garden
I've got so much to show ya
The fountains and the waters
Are begging just to know ya
And it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby
I guess it's something like a fun fair
Put gas into the motor
And boy, I'll meet you right there
We'll ride the roller coaster
'Cause it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Now it's the perfect season
Yeah, let's go for it this time
We're dancing with the trees and
I've waited my whole life
It's true, baby
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Just for you
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Baby, baby, I've been saving this for you, baby
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Troye Sivan - angel, pop star, queer icon-in-the-making - did what he had to do for the queers this year when he released 'Bloom'. The title song from his upcoming second album is the second single and is about the beautiful, joyous act of bottoming. Yep, a whole song filled with flower-bum metaphors. We are not worthy.
"Arrest me, Russia!"
In 2012, Lady Gaga was threatened with arrest in Russia after making a speech onstage voicing her support for the LGBTQ+ community. "They said 'Gaga when you go to Russia, they may arrest you.' I said 'arrest me! I don't give a fuck what people say.'" she said, before screaming "Arrest me, Russia! I don't give a fuck." I-con-ic. She didn't get arrested in the end but she did solidify herself as a total badass.
Olly Alexander's Tunes About Bottoming
You may remember Years & Years released a bloody brilliant song 'Meteorite' for the Bridget Jones' Baby soundtrack but you might not know it's all about bottoming. The brilliantly sex-positive frontman Olly Alexander recently explained to Graham Norton (in front of Rihanna) that he couldn't relate to having a baby inside of him so he wrote a song about "a big d*ck" instead. Ugh, what a man.
Oh So Filthy, Ever So Gorgeous
Scissor Sisters. This video. This song. All of its queer glory. Just watch. Listen. Dance. Admire. Get inspired. Throw glitter on your face. Go wild. Spread love.
'We Are Beautiful In Every Single Way'
It's hard to believe it's been 16 years since Christina Aguilera released 'Beautiful' and perhaps more difficult to explain to younger people today how groundbreaking its video was now that the media does have some queer representation. From the gay couple kissing to watching the transgendered person getting ready, all soundtracked by a stunning ballad that lets us know we are all accepted, loved, worthy and beautiful. Forever thankful.
MNEK Living His Best Life
Mutual attraction
We both know there is something going on
There is something going on
Didn't wanna start this verse with those three little words
'Cause we both know there is something going on
But I don't wanna play it wrong
So I'm not gonna say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I don't know how you'll take it
So I'mma try not to say it
'Cause when I said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
No big deal explaining how I feel
I don't know why it has taken us so long
Why it's taking us so long
So much hestiation for that kinda conversation
We both know there is something going on now
But we don't wanna play it wrong
So I'm not gonna say it
So that's not to say it
I don't know how to take it
So I'mma try not to say it
'Cause when i said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
You might be the one
You might be the one
(I think I love ya)
No, I'm not trying to say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you
I think you're the one)
Now I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out, baby
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
It's clear that MNEK set out to make 2018 that girl. The insanely talented and forever underrated singer-songwriter-producer showed the world he is going to live nothing but his truth when he dropped the 'Tongue' video earlier this year.
Sexy, free, fun, confident - the glossy video is one of the most joyful visuals pop has seen in years, mainly because the star of it all is clearly in control and living their best life. What a monster of a tune, too!
Words: Ross McNeilage