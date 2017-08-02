Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

Lady Gaga is having an amazing year. She wowed us all at the Super Bowl in February, shocked us with a surprise new single at Coachella and is already receiving rave reviews for her Joanne world tour. Now it looks like a documentary is coming.

YES. WE MAY BE GETTING A LADY GAGA DOCUMENTARY!

[Getty]

According to The Sun, Lady Gaga will be airing her own one-off special on HBO on September 22nd.

A source close to the tabloid said: “This the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this." Apparently the film will cover everything from Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance to her split from her ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney last year.

They then divulged even more information about it: "They had hoped to have the film ready in time to premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May but it took longer than anticipated. The film will cover all these pivotal moments in a very candid fashion.”

While Gaga has never shied away from interviews in her career, this will be her first documentary.

We would love to see what goes on behind the scenes of everything Lady Gaga.

Hopefully the documentary will touch on Joanne and her new music too.

#JOANNEworldtour LIVE NOW #JOANNEworldtour LIVE NOW A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

This rumoured special is not the only music special apprentally in the works at the moment.

Rumour has it that Beyoncé is also preparing one of her own. We cannot wait to see both!

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'MILLION REASONS' VIDEO HERE!