Lady Gaga

Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

Apparently the 'Judas' hitmaker is getting ready to open up...

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 15:42

Lady Gaga is having an amazing year. She wowed us all at the Super Bowl in February, shocked us with a surprise new single at Coachella and is already receiving rave reviews for her Joanne world tour. Now it looks like a documentary is coming.

YES. WE MAY BE GETTING A LADY GAGA DOCUMENTARY!

[Getty]

According to The Sun, Lady Gaga will be airing her own one-off special on HBO on September 22nd.

A source close to the tabloid said: “This the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this." Apparently the film will cover everything from Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance to her split from her ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney last year.

They then divulged even more information about it: "They had hoped to have the film ready in time to premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May but it took longer than anticipated. The film will cover all these pivotal moments in a very candid fashion.”

While Gaga has never shied away from interviews in her career, this will be her first documentary.

We would love to see what goes on behind the scenes of everything Lady Gaga.

Hopefully the documentary will touch on Joanne and her new music too.

#JOANNEworldtour LIVE NOW

#JOANNEworldtour LIVE NOW

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

This rumoured special is not the only music special apprentally in the works at the moment.

Rumour has it that Beyoncé is also preparing one of her own. We cannot wait to see both!

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'MILLION REASONS' VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Rihanna's Reactions to Diplo Asking to Work with Her Are Hilarious

John Newman

Akon, John Newman & More Will Play MTV Presents EXPO Astana 2017 In Kazakhstan!

FOR HONOR

Here's How To Play 'For Honor' For Free This Weekend

Love Island’s Kem And Chris Land A Reality Show Tracking Their Bromance

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Just Made A Shock Move With Marissa Jade

Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

These Are The Highest Paid Celebrity Big Brother Housemates EVER

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Is ‘Sick’ Of Sarah Harding Thinking She’s Better Than Everyone Else

Jemma Lucy Insists Brazilian Butt Lift Has Shrunk And Reveals Plans For Second Operation

Drake Is Already Recording A New Album

Love Island's Montana Brown Confirms Alex Beattie Break Up As She Hints He's Changed

Rita Ora Delays the Release Date of Her Second Album

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Does Jordan Davies Secretly Want Megan McKenna Back?

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: This Is How Much The Housemates Are Worth IRL

Justin Bieber Stops By Church Event With Exes Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin

MNEK Premieres Powerful 'Paradise' Video

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones S7 E4 Recap: 10 Things That Fried Our Brains In ‘The Spoils of War'

More From Lady Gaga

Music

Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

Music

Lady Gaga Kicks Off 'Joanne' World Tour - Everything You Need To Know

Zara Larsson
Music

The Ladies Battle It Out As Lady Gaga and Zara Larsson Lead MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017

Music

Lady Gaga responds to Dr Luke’s request to testify in Kesha Case

Music

From Beyoncé to Lana Del Rey – How 5 Popstars Reacted to Their Music Being Leaked

Lady Gaga Asks Fans to Stop Trolling Ed Sheeran

It’s Six Years Since Lady Gaga’s 'Born This Way' Was Number One

Music

What You Missed In Music: You Can Be In Lady Gaga’s New Film, Glastonbury Additions & More

Celebrity

Lady Gaga Shocks Fans By Dropping Brand New Song 'The Cure' During Coachella Performance

Artists Who've Had A No.1 UK Album & No.1 Single At The Same Time

Life

13 Reasons Lady Gaga Is Queen

Music

Lady Gaga To Replace Beyoncé As Coachella 2017 Headliner

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals What She And Geordie Shore's Greg Lake Have Named Their Son

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Is 'Being Monitored By Doctors' After Jemma Lucy Bust Up

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals 'It's Getting Her Down' Not Being Around The Geordie Shore Gang

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Reduces Sarah Harding To Tears As She Tells Housemates 'She Chats Sh*t’

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Does Jordan Davies Secretly Want Megan McKenna Back?

Celebrity

Chris Brown Commented On Rihanna’s Latest Instagram Post And Fans Are Not Happy

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Brown Confirms Alex Beattie Break Up As She Hints He's Changed

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore