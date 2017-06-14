Lady Gaga

It’s Six Years Since Lady Gaga’s 'Born This Way' Was Number One

On its sixth anniversary, we celebrate one of Gaga's most successful albums.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 10:50

Yes – that’s right. It’s been six years since Lady Gaga dominated the charts with 'Born This Way'. 

Fresh off of the success of ‘The Fame Monster’, anticipation for Gaga’s music was at its peak in 2011. Stefani Germanotta was the biggest popstar on the planet and the world was excited to see what she’d do next. Would she continue to explore fame in her music, would she use her singles as a platform for her politics or would she just release an album of amazing pop?

Cue: ‘Born This Way’ – which was something of a mixture of the three.

Fame related songs? 'Government Hooker', 'Bloody Mary'. Political pop? 'Scheiße', 'Americano'. Incredible music? 'Judas', 'The Edge of Glory'. ‘Born This Way’ has it all. Take a journey down memory lane as we remind you what it achieved.

11/02/11 – Gaga releases ‘Born This Way’ the single.

An LGBTQIA+ mega anthem, an ‘Express Yourself’ rip-off, a monster pop single? ‘Born This Way’ still causes debate among fans today but it’s success cannot be denied. The single broke Britney’s record for most downloads in a first week by a female artist (444,000) in the US and went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. Not to mention it went platinum in the UK. Also who could forget Gaga’s iconic Grammy performance of ‘Born This Way’? That vessel will go down in pop history.

15/04/11 – Gaga releases ‘Judas’ as the album’s second single.

Lady Gaga - Judas

‘Judas’ may not have reached the heights of ‘Bad Romance’ but it is one of Stefani's most quintessentially Gaga singles. The manic chanting (Juda-Juda-ah-as), the amazing, ridiculous lyrics (ear condom), the perfect chorus (WHAT A CHORUS). The single went Top 10 across the world and the video in which she plays a popstar version of Mary Magdalene is one of her best.

09/05/11 – Gaga releases ‘The Edge of Glory’ as a promotional single.

Originally just an instant grat for ‘Born This Way’, ‘The Edge of Glory’ soon became one of Gaga’s most successful singles. She debuted it as a piano ballad at Radio 1’s Big Weekend before releasing the official version. Six years on - its melody and that Clarence Clemons sax solo remain as beautiful as ever. An ode to her grandpa and a perfect pop song.

23/05/11 – Gaga releases ‘Born This Way’ the album.

‘Born This Way’ may be remembered by some as the album that caused Gaga’s stardom to wane (it’s sales were a fraction of it’s predecessor) but it was still a multi-platinum success. It sold over 1.1 million copies in the US in its first week and went triple platinum in the UK. Its final singles ‘You and I’ and ‘Marry the Night’ also established themselves as hits and paved the way for Gaga to have a sold out stadium tour just two albums into her career. She did two nights at Twickenham Stadium!

Six years on and Gaga has released a Jeff Koons assisted concept album, a jazz album with Tony Bennett and ‘Joanne’ - a rock/country inspired album. She’s even broke into acting - she won a Golden Globe for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel and snagged herself a role in Bradley Cooper’s latest film: 'A Star Is Born'. In 2017 Gaga’s position in pop is wildly different to what it was six years ago but with a critically acclaimed performance at the Super Bowl and a new single that continues to rise up the charts, we have no doubt that Gaga can match the success of ‘Born This Way’ once more.

Words: Sam Prance

WATCH LADY GAGA'S JOHN WAYNE VIDEO HERE!

