Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Has Compared Them To Brangelina

This will do nothing to crush those romance rumours

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 10:26

The romance rumours surrounding Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper aren’t going anywhere after one of their co-stars from A Star Is Born has openly compared the pair to Brangelina.

ICYMI, the duo put on an incredible performance the Oscars last night with some people speculating that their chemistry is just as real as it looks. You know, despite the fact that we know they’re both great actors who are obviously talented at their craft.

Getty

Comedian Luenell – who plays a cashier in the movie – spoke to Us Weekly about their connection: “I’m just sayin’—it happened with Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie]. I don’t see how you do not fall in love with your costar.”

She’s obviously referring to that time Brad met and fell in love with Angelina on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith while still married to Jennifer Aniston. 

As it stands, Gaga has recently confirmed her split from fiancé Christian Carino, while Bradley is looking more loved up than ever with partner Iryna Shirak. The couple welcomed their first child back in 2017 and walked the red-carpet together last night.

Getty

During her acceptance speech for Best Original Song, Gaga sent her love to Bradley with the comment: “There is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much.”

As much as some fans might ~want~ these two to get together, it sounds to us like they’re very much in the friend zone. Sorry, world. 

Latest News

6 Luxe Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like A Celeb’s
6 Luxe Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like A Celeb’s
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Has Compared Them To Brangelina
Urban Decay Is Dropping A Game Of Thrones Themed Make Up Collection
Ariana Grande Is Going To Be Headlining Manchester Pride 2019
Taylor Swift Performed At This Couple’s Engagement Party And We’re Crying
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Lady Gaga Wins Oscar For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Holly Hagan laser treatment
Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment
How Halsey First Reached Out To Rumoured BF Yungblud Is A Big Mood
Kim Kardashian Debuts Cherry Red Hair And The Final Look Is Stunning
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Holly Hagan Discusses Her Dream Wedding As She Teases Engagement Plans
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
New Music Round-up: Offset Ft. Cardi B, P!nk, Kehlani And More
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
Holly Hagan surgery
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Shawn Mendes Thinks Harry Styles Should Have His Own Calvin Klein Campaign
The Only Ghosting You&#039;ll See On These Dates Are Potentially Ones In A Haunted House
Could Secret Dates Be The Millennial Solution To Revamping Your Love Life?

More From Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Has Compared Them To Brangelina
Lady Gaga Wins Oscar For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
9 Locations From 'A Star Is Born' That You Can Visit IRL And Feel Just Like Ally Maine
Lady Gaga wins at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards
Lady Gaga Wins GRAMMYs & A BAFTA All In The Same Night
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
MTV News Best of 2018
MTV News
The Best Of The Internet 2018 | MTV News Unfiltered
Lady Gaga performs during her &#039;ENIGMA&#039; residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas
Lady Gaga’s Enigma Vegas Residency Opening Night: Everything You Need To Know
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Lady Gaga
2009 Throwback: These Songs All Turn 10 In 2019
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Holly Hagan laser treatment
Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Has Compared Them To Brangelina
Holly Hagan surgery
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Kim Kardashian Debuts Cherry Red Hair And The Final Look Is Stunning
Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!