Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Has Compared Them To Brangelina

The romance rumours surrounding Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper aren’t going anywhere after one of their co-stars from A Star Is Born has openly compared the pair to Brangelina.

ICYMI, the duo put on an incredible performance the Oscars last night with some people speculating that their chemistry is just as real as it looks. You know, despite the fact that we know they’re both great actors who are obviously talented at their craft.

Getty

Comedian Luenell – who plays a cashier in the movie – spoke to Us Weekly about their connection: “I’m just sayin’—it happened with Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie]. I don’t see how you do not fall in love with your costar.”

She’s obviously referring to that time Brad met and fell in love with Angelina on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith while still married to Jennifer Aniston.

As it stands, Gaga has recently confirmed her split from fiancé Christian Carino, while Bradley is looking more loved up than ever with partner Iryna Shirak. The couple welcomed their first child back in 2017 and walked the red-carpet together last night.

Getty

During her acceptance speech for Best Original Song, Gaga sent her love to Bradley with the comment: “There is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much.”

As much as some fans might ~want~ these two to get together, it sounds to us like they’re very much in the friend zone. Sorry, world.