Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes To Perform At The American Music Awards

The EMA King and Mother Monster join the star-studded line-up, along with Nick Jonas...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 17:05

Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes are the latest A-list superstars to be announced as performers at this weekend's American Music Awards.

The singers join the likes of P!nk, Christina Aguilera and Selena Gomez on the bill, although Miss Gaga will not be in the same arena as the rest of them.

The pop icon's performance will be broadcast live from the Joanne World Tour as she is performing a concert in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

While rumours of a new Gaga album are rampant, she will perform this year's one-off single 'The Cure' for its first televised performance.

Elsewhere, Shawn - who just bagged four EMAs on Sunday - will perform the timeless anthem 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back', and Nick Jonas will also perform his latest single 'Find You'.

We're sure that Little Monsters will be ecstatic to finally watch a televised performance of 'The Cure' months after its release, while this will be Nick's biggest performance of 'Find You' to date.

Getty Images

Fans are expecting Lady Gaga to release new music in the very near future after she sang a new song for fans backstage during a tour meet and greet.

The hype was only heightened a few days later when her longtime collaborator DJ White Shadow teased her new album on Instagram, calling it ARTPOP's "little sister."

I guess we'll have to wait and see if she pulls any surprises on November 19th...

Words: Ross McNeilage

