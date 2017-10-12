Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled UK Tour Dates As She Returns To The Studio

The 'Joanne' singer will return to the UK in January...

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 10:35

It looks like Lady Gaga is back on the mend after a difficult few months.

The pop superstar has announced the rescheduled dates for the UK and European dates of the Joanne World Tour after suddenly postponing them due to health issues.

The extravagant show will now hit UK arenas in January and February, potentially with new music (!!) as she has returned to the studio during her recovery.

It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know
I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like
Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse
And can you go a little faster?!

3 am, mustang speeding
Two lovers headed for a dead end
Too fast, hold tight, he laughs
Running through the red lights

Hollering over, rubber spinning
Big swig, toss another beer can
Too lit, tonight, praying
On the moonlight

Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

Blue collar and a red-state treasure
Love junkie on a three-day bender
His grip, so hard, eyes glare
Trouble like a mug shot

Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission
1-2 ya, the gears are shifting
He called, I cried, we broke
Racing through the moonlight

Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

So here I go to the eye of the storm
Just to feel your love
Knock me over
Here I go into our love storm

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
Gaga posted a series of fabulous pics on Instagram to reveal she was making new music during her time out, saying "Nothing like studio therapy."

A TOUR REVIVAL AND NEW MUSIC?! 2018 already sounds much better than whatever you'd call this year.

"Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star," she said. "Slowly coming back to life." Yasss, Gaga!

Getty Images

The Joanne World Tour will arrive in Birmingham on January 31st before taking over Manchester and London in February.

After releasing Joanne last year, Gaga dropped 'The Cure' as a one-off single this April that lead many to believe she was working on an EP.

Mark Ronson and BloodPop were heavily involved in Joanne, while she reunited with longtime collaborator DJ White Shadow for 'The Cure', so we'll have to wait and see what direction she heads in this time.

We're just glad to see Gaga is feeling much better!

Nothing like studio therapy. Thank you @juicycouture for these awesome sparkly track shorts and comfy top. Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star 💫 like the ones in the sky, you know..the real kind.

Thank you @sakspotts for this dope jacket and @pollyplume for the beautiful sparkly boots. Slowly coming back to life. With some exciting tour announcements on the way! 🌸🎉🎀

Tough girl on the mend.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Greetings, Himeros
God of sexual desire, son of Aphrodite
Lay back, and feast as this audio guides you
Through new and exciting positions

I wanna be the girl under you
I wanna be your G.U.Y.
Oh yeah, I wanna be the grave unearth you
Our sex doesn't tell us no lies

I'm gonna wear the tie
Want the power to leave you
I'm aiming for full control of this love (of this love)

Touch me, touch me, don't be sweet
Love me, love me, please retweet
Let me be the girl under you that makes you cry

I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
The girl under you, GUY

I'm gonna say the word and own you
You'll be my G.I.R.L
"Guy I'm Romancing Loves" to hold you
Know you'll wear my make-up well

I'm gonna wear the tie
Want the power to leave you
I'm aiming for full control of this love (of this love)

Touch me, touch me, don't be sweet
Love me, love me, please retweet
Let me be the girl under you that makes you cry

I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
The girl under you, GUY

I don't need to be on top to know I'm worth it
'Cause I'm strong enough to know the truth

I just want it to be hot
Because I'm best when I'm in love
And I'm in love with you

Touch me, touch me
(Mount your goddess)
Touch me, touch me
(As summer moon comes into full phase)
Get on top of me
(And Mars' warring spirit rams into the atmosphere)

Touch me, touch me, don't be shy
I'm in charge like a G.U.Y.
I'll lay down face up this time
Under you like a G.U.Y.

I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
The girl under you, GUY

I wanna be that GUY (G.U.Y.)
I'll wreck you right up, GUY (G.U.Y.)
I'll lie down face up, GUY (G.U.Y.) (achtzehn)
The girl under you, (sechzehn) GUY

Fourteen, vierzehn, drei, eins
Nein, Zedd!
Nein, Zedd!
Nein, Zedd!
Nein, Zedd!
