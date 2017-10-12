Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled UK Tour Dates As She Returns To The Studio

It looks like Lady Gaga is back on the mend after a difficult few months.

The pop superstar has announced the rescheduled dates for the UK and European dates of the Joanne World Tour after suddenly postponing them due to health issues.

The extravagant show will now hit UK arenas in January and February, potentially with new music (!!) as she has returned to the studio during her recovery.

Gaga posted a series of fabulous pics on Instagram to reveal she was making new music during her time out, saying "Nothing like studio therapy."

A TOUR REVIVAL AND NEW MUSIC?! 2018 already sounds much better than whatever you'd call this year.

"Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star," she said. "Slowly coming back to life." Yasss, Gaga!

The Joanne World Tour will arrive in Birmingham on January 31st before taking over Manchester and London in February.

After releasing Joanne last year, Gaga dropped 'The Cure' as a one-off single this April that lead many to believe she was working on an EP.

Mark Ronson and BloodPop were heavily involved in Joanne, while she reunited with longtime collaborator DJ White Shadow for 'The Cure', so we'll have to wait and see what direction she heads in this time.

We're just glad to see Gaga is feeling much better!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'G.U.Y' VIDEO BELOW