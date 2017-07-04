Lady Gaga Asks Fans to Stop Trolling Ed Sheeran

WATCH OUR MTV NEWS VIDEO HERE!

As if you couldn't love her anymore, Lady Gaga has just sent out a message of support to Ed Sheeran on Instragram.

The two pop superstars have been caught up in a bit of drama recently but it seems as though they are both ready to move on and we couldn't be happier that they are. Few things upset us more than when there is trouble brewing between our faves.

Ed Sheeran decided to quit Twitter this week after being the recipient of online abuse and when asked about it in an interview he revealed that Lady Gaga's fans were part of the reason behind his shocking decision to leave the social media platform.

Speaking to The Sun the x star said: “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely, I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things – Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day, but that’s why I’ve come off it.”

[Getty]

Ed then got be more specific: “Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate me." Before he went on to explain himself in some more depth: "And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all."

“So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the shit.”

Never one to let any sort of bullying pass her by, Gaga took to Instagram to set things straight.

The 'Million Reasons' singer posted a picture of her with Ed along with a heartfelt message.

"I LOVE ED," wrote the American Horror Story actress. "I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean." Preach that positivity Miss Germanotta.

She then added: "No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top." We couldn't agree more Gaga.

Hopefully this beautifuk notw of inclusivity and kindness will help calm down the hate that Ed's receiving.

And who knows? Maybe Ed will mreturn to Twitter soon. Fingers crossed that he does!