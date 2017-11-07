Lady Gaga Previews New Music As 'Joanne' Follow-Up Rumours Emerge
The 'Telephone' superstar might be releasing new music sooner than we thought...
Remember when Lady Gaga said she was planning to take a break from music? Scrap that.
Most people - never mind pop stars - would rest up when health issues interfere with work but Gaga is coming back with a vengeance and seems to have new music coming soon.
The pop icon resumed the Joanne World Tour this week and surprised fans backstage with some new music, singing a new song - and rumoured next single - 'Frankenstein'.
I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like
Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse
And can you go a little faster?!
3 am, mustang speeding
Two lovers headed for a dead end
Too fast, hold tight, he laughs
Running through the red lights
Hollering over, rubber spinning
Big swig, toss another beer can
Too lit, tonight, praying
On the moonlight
Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
Blue collar and a red-state treasure
Love junkie on a three-day bender
His grip, so hard, eyes glare
Trouble like a mug shot
Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission
1-2 ya, the gears are shifting
He called, I cried, we broke
Racing through the moonlight
Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
So here I go to the eye of the storm
Just to feel your love
Knock me over
Here I go into our love storm
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?! Is Gaga about to drop a new single?
She very well could, especially considering that 'The Cure' was released with no warning back in April and went on to be one of her biggest hits in the Joanne era, despite not being on the album.
Fans who met the superstar during backstage meet and greets in Indianapolis on Sunday (Nov 5th) revealed she sang a new song 'Frankenstein' for them, which a source has now revealed is produced by her longtime collaborator RedOne.
Reportedly the original lead single for Joanne before the album switched to rock-country-pop, 'Frankenstein' is said to be written by Gaga herself and was recorded in September 2015.
The source describes 'Frankenstein' as a "dance-pop" song with a "powerful" chorus "similar to Bad Romance". Whew! It's rah-rah time, monsters.
Gaga talking new music and previewing unreleased music to fans is very exciting as rumours of a Joanne sequel have dominated the Twittersphere for some time now, with reports of her releasing a darker, more pop-leaning follow-up like when The Fame Monster EP accompanied The Fame.
Considering that she originally said her fifth album was inspired by her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, an album like this wouldn't be such a big surprise.
Whatever Gaga has planned, it sounds like we're going to love it!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'APPLAUSE' VIDEO BELOW
To crash the critics saying: "Is it right, or is it wrong?"
If only fame had an I.V., baby, could I bear?
Being away from you, I found the vein, put it in here
I live for the applause, applause, applause
I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause
Live for the way that you cheer and scream for me
The applause, applause, applause
Give me that thing that I love (I'll turn the lights out)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (Make it real loud)
Give me that thing that I love (I'll turn the lights out)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (Make it real loud)
Make it real loud (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Make it real loud (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
I've overheard your theory: "Nostalgia's for geeks"
I guess, sir, if you say so, some of us just like to read
One second I'm a Koons, then suddenly the Koons is me
Pop culture was in art, now art's in pop culture, in me
I live for the applause, applause, applause
I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause
Live for the way that you cheer and scream for me
The applause, applause, applause
Give me that thing that I love (I'll turn the lights out)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (Make it real loud)
Give me that thing that I love (I'll turn the lights out)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (Make it real loud)
Make it real loud (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Make it real loud (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Oh-wooh, touch, touch, wooh
Touch, touch now, oh, oh, oh
I live for the applause, applause, applause
I live for the applause-plause, live for the applause-plause
Live for the way that you cheer and scream for me
The applause, applause, applause
Give me that thing that I love (I'll turn the lights out)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (Make it real loud)
Give me that thing that I love (I'll turn the lights out)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (Make it real loud)
Make it real loud (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Make it real loud, make it real loud (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
Put your hands up, make 'em touch, touch (A-P-P-L-A-U-S-E)
A-R-T-P-O-P