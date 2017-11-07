Lady Gaga Previews New Music As 'Joanne' Follow-Up Rumours Emerge

Remember when Lady Gaga said she was planning to take a break from music? Scrap that.

Most people - never mind pop stars - would rest up when health issues interfere with work but Gaga is coming back with a vengeance and seems to have new music coming soon.

The pop icon resumed the Joanne World Tour this week and surprised fans backstage with some new music, singing a new song - and rumoured next single - 'Frankenstein'.

View the lyrics It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know

I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like

Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse

And can you go a little faster?!



3 am, mustang speeding

Two lovers headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Running through the red lights



Hollering over, rubber spinning

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, praying

On the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot



Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shifting

He called, I cried, we broke

Racing through the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



So here I go to the eye of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go into our love storm



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne Writer(s): Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?! Is Gaga about to drop a new single?

She very well could, especially considering that 'The Cure' was released with no warning back in April and went on to be one of her biggest hits in the Joanne era, despite not being on the album.

Fans who met the superstar during backstage meet and greets in Indianapolis on Sunday (Nov 5th) revealed she sang a new song 'Frankenstein' for them, which a source has now revealed is produced by her longtime collaborator RedOne.

Reportedly the original lead single for Joanne before the album switched to rock-country-pop, 'Frankenstein' is said to be written by Gaga herself and was recorded in September 2015.

The source describes 'Frankenstein' as a "dance-pop" song with a "powerful" chorus "similar to Bad Romance". Whew! It's rah-rah time, monsters.

Gaga talking new music and previewing unreleased music to fans is very exciting as rumours of a Joanne sequel have dominated the Twittersphere for some time now, with reports of her releasing a darker, more pop-leaning follow-up like when The Fame Monster EP accompanied The Fame.

Considering that she originally said her fifth album was inspired by her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, an album like this wouldn't be such a big surprise.

Whatever Gaga has planned, it sounds like we're going to love it!

Gaga sang an unreleased song called “Frankenstein(ed)” last night.... she’s coming. Maybe B sides since she also said ... — James Harness (@JamesHarness) November 6, 2017

This is from someone who claims to have heard “Frankenstein” by Gaga. Take it with a grain of salt but it’s definitely very exciting! pic.twitter.com/Lk8nsHHkGZ — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) November 6, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

