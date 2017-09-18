Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates

We love you Gaga...

Monday, September 18, 2017 - 12:42

From the Super Bowl to headlining Coachella, Lady Gaga is having an amazing year career wise. However, the 'Bad Romance' singer's health has taken a turn for the worse and she has just had to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour.

The 'Born This Way' star spoke up about the situation in a lenghty post on social media.

View the lyrics

Gaga begins the statement writing: 'I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles."

She then bravely opens up about exactly what's preventing her from being able to perform right now. She says: "I use the word suffer not only becuase trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they keep me from living a normal life."

We hope that you get better soon Gaga!

Gaga was due to perform for six weeks in Europe between September 21st and October 28th.

As it stands the tour is not cancelled. Gaga is currently working to reschedule all of the dates.

Celebrities including Kesha have reached out to the star to show her their support.

Gaga closes her statement regarding her illness and the postponing of her tour writing: "I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next sixty years or more." 

"I love you so much." We love you so much too Gaga!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Demi Lovato Reveals that JAY-Z Advised Her to Release 'Sorry Not Sorry'

10 Reality Couples That Were Together For a Shockingly Short Time Before They Got Engaged

Call of Duty PS4

Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Gender Equality In Bizarre Foot Massage Interview

Sam Smith Debuts His Stunning 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Music Video

Love Island’s Montana Brown Takes The Reins At MTV News For The First Time

Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates

Get Ready For MTV Music Week Ahead Of The 2017 EMAs!

Miley Cyrus Reveals That She And Liam Hemsworth Aren't Thinking About Marriage

Caroline Flack Finally Comes Clean About 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Romance Rumours

11 Reality Stars Who Coupled Up And Left Us Beyond Confused

Kylie Jenner's Latest Mesh Bra Selfie Is Seriously NSFW

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Love Island's Dom Lever and Jess Shears Are Engaged And Planning Babies

Little Mix

Little Mix's 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' Music Video Is Here And It's Amazing

Brooklyn Beckham Is Pining After Chloe Moretz And It's Literally All Too Adorable

Nick Jonas Praises His 'Inspiring' Ex Selena Gomez For Her Strength Following Kidney Transplant

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Gary Beadle Has Been Preparing For Impending Fatherhood And Already Has This KEY Skill Down

More From Lady Gaga

Music

Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates

Lady Gaga Is In Hospital After Cancelling Rock In Rio Show

Lady Gaga Wasn't Impressed By Madonna's "Reductive" Diss

Lady Gaga's Taking A Break From Music For A Bit

Lady Gaga Releases Full Trailer For Documentary, 'Five Foot Two'

Lady Gaga Sends Pizza and Free Signed Merch To Fans After Cancelling Show

Lady Gaga Is Already Working On A New Album

Lady Gaga Is Your MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Of 2017!

Watch The Emotional Trailer For Lady Gaga's Documentary 'Five Foot Two'

Music

Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

Music

Lady Gaga Kicks Off 'Joanne' World Tour - Everything You Need To Know

Zara Larsson
Music

The Ladies Battle It Out As Lady Gaga and Zara Larsson Lead MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Celebrity

Charlotte Dawson Spent Almost £1,000 During Date Disaster

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Sophie Kasaei reveals that a new family member is joining Geordie Shore
Celebrity

The Geordie Shore Family Will Get Bigger When New Series Starts Filming

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Life

14 Gross Things Everyone In A Relationship Does

Gary Beadle Has Been Preparing For Impending Fatherhood And Already Has This KEY Skill Down