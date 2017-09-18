Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates

From the Super Bowl to headlining Coachella, Lady Gaga is having an amazing year career wise. However, the 'Bad Romance' singer's health has taken a turn for the worse and she has just had to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour.

The 'Born This Way' star spoke up about the situation in a lenghty post on social media.

View the lyrics It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know

I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like

Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse

And can you go a little faster?!



3 am, mustang speeding

Two lovers headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Running through the red lights



Hollering over, rubber spinning

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, praying

On the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot



Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shifting

He called, I cried, we broke

Racing through the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



So here I go to the eye of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go into our love storm



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne Writer(s): Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Gaga begins the statement writing: 'I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles."

She then bravely opens up about exactly what's preventing her from being able to perform right now. She says: "I use the word suffer not only becuase trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they keep me from living a normal life."

We hope that you get better soon Gaga!

To my fans, I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/g2BmmSx02v — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2017

Gaga was due to perform for six weeks in Europe between September 21st and October 28th.

As it stands the tour is not cancelled. Gaga is currently working to reschedule all of the dates.

Celebrities including Kesha have reached out to the star to show her their support.

Gaga closes her statement regarding her illness and the postponing of her tour writing: "I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next sixty years or more."

"I love you so much." We love you so much too Gaga!

Words: Sam Prance

