Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates
We love you Gaga...
From the Super Bowl to headlining Coachella, Lady Gaga is having an amazing year career wise. However, the 'Bad Romance' singer's health has taken a turn for the worse and she has just had to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour.
The 'Born This Way' star spoke up about the situation in a lenghty post on social media.
Gaga begins the statement writing: 'I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles."
She then bravely opens up about exactly what's preventing her from being able to perform right now. She says: "I use the word suffer not only becuase trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they keep me from living a normal life."
We hope that you get better soon Gaga!
Gaga was due to perform for six weeks in Europe between September 21st and October 28th.
As it stands the tour is not cancelled. Gaga is currently working to reschedule all of the dates.
Celebrities including Kesha have reached out to the star to show her their support.
Gaga closes her statement regarding her illness and the postponing of her tour writing: "I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next sixty years or more."
"I love you so much." We love you so much too Gaga!
Words: Sam Prance
