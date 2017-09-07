Lady Gaga Releases Full Trailer For Documentary, 'Five Foot Two'

Think you know Lady Gaga? Time to think again.

The pop superstar has released the first full trailer of her upcoming documentary Five Foot Two and she is pulling back the curtain on all aspects of her life.

The hour-long film will be "an intimate and unfetted portrait of a year" in the 'Telephone' singer's life, following her from Joanne promotion to her incredible Super Bowl halftime show.

View the lyrics It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know

I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like

Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse

And can you go a little faster?!



3 am, mustang speeding

Two lovers headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Running through the red lights



Hollering over, rubber spinning

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, praying

On the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot



Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shifting

He called, I cried, we broke

Racing through the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



So here I go to the eye of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go into our love storm



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

Gaga teased emotional clips of Five Foot Two upon its announcement and the trailer reinforces that audiences will not see a glossed-over version of her life but will instead see everything.

It seems that the documentary will tap into the isolated dynamic of superstardom and the distance between the performer and the person, as the scenes jolt between the icon celebrating her album release to a painful sequence showing her getting an operation.

"I'm known for being larger than life, but really I'm just... #GagaFiveFootTwo," she tweeted with the announcement last month.

Five Foot Two will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 22 and will be available on Netflix for everyone else to watch on the very same day.

Are you ready to see go behind-the-scenes?

By Ross McNeilage

