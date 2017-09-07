Lady Gaga Releases Full Trailer For Documentary, 'Five Foot Two'
Fans will be able to see 'The Cure' singer's life completely unfiltered with nothing held back...
Think you know Lady Gaga? Time to think again.
The pop superstar has released the first full trailer of her upcoming documentary Five Foot Two and she is pulling back the curtain on all aspects of her life.
The hour-long film will be "an intimate and unfetted portrait of a year" in the 'Telephone' singer's life, following her from Joanne promotion to her incredible Super Bowl halftime show.
Gaga teased emotional clips of Five Foot Two upon its announcement and the trailer reinforces that audiences will not see a glossed-over version of her life but will instead see everything.
It seems that the documentary will tap into the isolated dynamic of superstardom and the distance between the performer and the person, as the scenes jolt between the icon celebrating her album release to a painful sequence showing her getting an operation.
"I'm known for being larger than life, but really I'm just... #GagaFiveFootTwo," she tweeted with the announcement last month.
Five Foot Two will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 22 and will be available on Netflix for everyone else to watch on the very same day.
Are you ready to see go behind-the-scenes?
By Ross McNeilage
