Lady Gaga responds to Dr Luke’s request to testify in Kesha Case

Lady Gaga isn’t taking her involvement in the Dr Luke vs. Kesha case lightly.

The singer’s representative has issued a statement after Dr. Luke - real name Lukasz Gottwald - summoned her to testify as part of his ongoing court case against Kesha.

Yesterday it was revealed that the producer’s lawyers served the Joanne singer with a subpoena after she reportedly offered to give a written statement in place of a deposition.

Dr. Luke’s representative told USA Today that Gaga had been called forward “because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha."

A representative of the Bad Romance star has responded by stating that the producer’s team is trying to "manipulate the truth" to bring more media attention to his case, in a statement published by Variety.

“Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

“As Lady Gaga‘s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process.”

Gaga has previously spoken out in support of Kesha during the lengthy legal battle and became involved in the case earlier this year after a text between the two pop superstars was submitted.

There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2016

The request to testify in court arrived just 2 days before she kicks off her international Joanne World Tour in Vancouver.

Elsewhere, Kesha made her long-awaited musical return this month with the triumphant singles ‘Praying’ and ‘Woman’.

Her third album Rainbow is out on August 11.

