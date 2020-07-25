Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Scratched Ariana Grande’s Eye In Behind-The-Scenes Clip For ‘Rain On Me’

"I shanked her with my nail by accident"

Friday, August 7, 2020 - 10:26

Lady Gaga revealed she accidentally scratched Ariana Grande’s face during rehearsals for their ‘Rain On Me’ music video.

In an episode of her GAGAVISION docu-series, Lady Gaga turned the camera on Ari during one of their rehearsal sessions, saying: “I shanked her with my nail by accident dancing.” 

Ari could be seen lying on the floor, joking: “Lady Gaga scratched my eye! It’s an honour, I hope it scars,” before Lady Gaga chased her around the set trying to apply Neosporin to the wound.

“Listen to your mom! You have a scratch on your face, you can’t get infected before the video! Please let me put Neosporin on it!” she pleaded. 

The video, which contains explicit language, has racked up almost 2 million views. 

Fans were loving their cute friendship in the clip, with one person writing: “This is the best thing ever! "Listen yo your mom!" 😂❤️” as another said: “STILL NOT OVER HOW GOOD THIS DUO IS, IT WAS A DREAM COME TRUE!! ❤️🔥.”

Someone else asked for a “four-hour episode” of their behind-the-scenes hijinks.

In a recent conversation with Zane Lowe, Gaga opened up about her instant connection with Ari: “That woman has been through some really tough, really hard, life-testing stuff. 

“When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. She was like, 'You're gonna be OK. Call me. Here's my number.' And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me."

Here’s hoping a second collab is just around the corner.


