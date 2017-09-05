Lady Gaga Sends Pizza and Free Signed Merch To Fans After Cancelling Show

Even when she's ill, Lady Gaga is the best.

Yesterday fans were left devastated when Lady Gaga cancelled a concert in Montreal, Canada at the last minute due to an illness, however she made up for it in the sweetest way possible.

After announcing the news on social media, the pop superstar thought 'The Cure' to her Little Monsters' sadness would be some free pizza and signed merchandise. What an angel.

“I’m so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show," she tweeted to announce the show wouldn't go on. "“I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight."

“I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight."

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Then things changed when she tweeted the name of the hotel she was staying in (amazing) and invited fans to go for free pizza. We're sure hotel security were thrilled...

“I’m sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans.” Honestly? It's iconic.

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Fans quickly started appearing outside of the hotel and tweeted pics of them with their Gaga-blessed margherita slices, so then she decided to start signing some merchandise and sending it down to give them.

The free pizza would have done the job for us but adding in some free, freshly-inked autographs and merch is just the pepperoni/pineapple (you decide) on top.

Lady Gaga sent pizza to her fans to make up for the cancellation! What a sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/rDwxyJcw1p — Music Industry News (@PopIndustryNews) September 5, 2017

XOXO Joanne @ladygaga coming through for fans with autographs and pizza. I know her heart was broken she couldn't perform tonight!! pic.twitter.com/USl4rRIpba — xoxo, Wright (@GagaLoverNE) September 5, 2017

Get better soon, Gaga! 💗

By Ross McNeilage

