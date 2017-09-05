Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Sends Pizza and Free Signed Merch To Fans After Cancelling Show

The 'Joanne' singer had to find 'The Cure' somehow...

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 16:21

Even when she's ill, Lady Gaga is the best.

Yesterday fans were left devastated when Lady Gaga cancelled a concert in Montreal, Canada at the last minute due to an illness, however she made up for it in the sweetest way possible.

 After announcing the news on social media, the pop superstar thought 'The Cure' to her Little Monsters' sadness would be some free pizza and signed merchandise. What an angel.

“I’m so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show," she tweeted to announce the show wouldn't go on. "“I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight."

“I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight."

Then things changed when she tweeted the name of the hotel she was staying in (amazing) and invited fans to go for free pizza. We're sure hotel security were thrilled...

Getty Images

“I’m sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans.” Honestly? It's iconic.

Fans quickly started appearing outside of the hotel and tweeted pics of them with their Gaga-blessed margherita slices, so then she decided to start signing some merchandise and sending it down to give them.

The free pizza would have done the job for us but adding in some free, freshly-inked autographs and merch is just the pepperoni/pineapple (you decide) on top.

Get better soon, Gaga! 💗

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'JOHN WAYNE' BELOW

View the lyrics

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Admits She’s Livid Over Abbie Holborn And Marnie Simpson's Lesbian Snogging Betrayal – EXCLUSIVE

A New Michael Jackson Album 'Scream' Is Coming Soon

Lady Gaga Sends Pizza and Free Signed Merch To Fans After Cancelling Show

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Says She’s Forgiven Stephen Bear For *That* Cheetah Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

10 Celebrities Who Have Spoken About The Time They Cheated On Someone

Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her Relationship With Prince Harry: "We're In Love"

Niall Horan Reveals Which One Direction Bandmate He Would Rely On To Save Him If He Got Arrested

'Old Taylor' Returns As Taylor Swift Trademarks Lyrics Again

Jemma Lucy Goes Completely Topless As She Embraces Being Labelled 'A B**ch'

Love Island's Montana Brown Reveals Insane Amount Of Money She Turns Down For Sponsored Instagram Posts

12 Types Of Guy You'll Definitely Meet On A Night Out

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Talks Worst Tattoos From The First Series As Season Two Start Date Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

Kelly Clarkson's New Single 'Love So Soft' Is Out This Week

Celebs Including Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Charlotte Dawson And Abbie Holborn Confirmed For Just Tattoo Of Us Series Two

Every Couple Can Relate To This Candid Shot Of Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Credits Boyfriend Casey Johnson With Being 'Different' From Every Guy She's Dated

Cardi B Announces Debut Album Is Coming Next Month

Marnie Simpson Reveals She Can Personally Relate To Olivia Buckland's Battle With Anxiety

Ariana Grande Shuts Down Album Rumours on Twitter

Love Island's 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Brutally Slates Chris Hughes And Kem Cetinay

More From Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Sends Pizza and Free Signed Merch To Fans After Cancelling Show

Lady Gaga Is Already Working On A New Album

Lady Gaga Is Your MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Of 2017!

Watch The Emotional Trailer For Lady Gaga's Documentary 'Five Foot Two'

Music

Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

Music

Lady Gaga Kicks Off 'Joanne' World Tour - Everything You Need To Know

Zara Larsson
Music

The Ladies Battle It Out As Lady Gaga and Zara Larsson Lead MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017

Music

Lady Gaga responds to Dr Luke’s request to testify in Kesha Case

Music

From Beyoncé to Lana Del Rey – How 5 Popstars Reacted to Their Music Being Leaked

Lady Gaga Asks Fans to Stop Trolling Ed Sheeran

It’s Six Years Since Lady Gaga’s 'Born This Way' Was Number One

Music

What You Missed In Music: You Can Be In Lady Gaga’s New Film, Glastonbury Additions & More

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Reveals He Wants His Baby To Be Two-Years-Old Before He Marries Emma McVey

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Celebs Including Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Charlotte Dawson And Abbie Holborn Confirmed For Just Tattoo Of Us Series Two

Take A Look Around Sam Bentham's Post Geordie Shore Barber Shop After Losing Out To Abbie Holborn

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari kicks off at Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Kicks Off At Boyfriend Dylan Siggers After Police Find Him Drunk And Asleep In His Car

10 Reality Stars With Hidden Talents That We Literally Never Would Have Guessed

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Just Tattoo Of Us hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear tease new series

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Tease Brutal Fights, Walk Outs And A Proposal As Series Two Start Date Is Confirmed

Love Island's Montana Brown Reveals Insane Amount Of Money She Turns Down For Sponsored Instagram Posts

Love Island's 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Brutally Slates Chris Hughes And Kem Cetinay

Jemma Lucy Goes Completely Topless As She Embraces Being Labelled 'A B**ch'

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE