Lady Gaga Wasn't Impressed By Madonna's "Reductive" Diss

The 'Bad Romance' singer has finally spoken about the infamous comment...

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 15:26

Lady Gaga has opened up about her feud with Madonna five years after the Queen of Pop branded her 'reductive', in her brand new documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The 'Joanne' singer was thrust into a media storm back in 2012 when Madonna drew comparisons between her hit 'Express Yourself' and Gaga's 'Born This Way', saying she noted similarities and famously described it as "reductive".

While Gaga stayed silent, Madonna went on to perform both songs in a medley with another track 'She's Not Me' (ouch!) on her MDNA World Tour that year and it's been assumed that they'll never get on ever since, despite briefly reuniting at the 2015 Met Gala.

Well, it turns out that Lady Gaga wasn't very pleased about the public diss, saying in her documentary, “I’m Italian and from New York, so if I have a problem, I’m gonna tell you to your face."

"She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever. Telling me you think I’m a piece of sh*t through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

The public bashing must have been confusing for the superstar after Madonna originally embraced her early in her career, even appearing in a Saturday Night Live skit with her in 2009 (below) to poke fun at Gaga being labelled 'The New Madonna'.

Gaga: Five Foot Two will reveal her thoughts on many more aspects of her life, from the isolation of fame to her failed engagement with Taylor Kinney, when it premieres on Netflix on September 22.

Lady Gaga will also bring her Joanne World Tour to the UK next month (ahh!) when she plays five shows between London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Maybe she'll bring Madonna onstage to finally settle things...? Well, a boy can dream!

By Ross McNeilage

