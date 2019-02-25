Lady Gaga Wins Oscar For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has been on fire lately, and that’s an understatement.

Scooping up a Golden Globe for ‘Best Original Song’ to kick off awards season, the singer has garnered huge success for her performance in A Star Is Born, including a GRAMMY award for ‘Best Song Written For Visual Media’ (and two others on the same night), AND a BAFTA for said song, and now, deservedly, an Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ at The Academy Awards.

This makes Gaga the only woman in history to win an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and GRAMMY in the same year.

getty

Watch Lady Gaga accept her Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ at the Oscars 2019 for ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born:

Watch Lady Gaga's heartfelt and emotional speech as she accepts her FIRST ever #Oscars win! pic.twitter.com/V3e5BeZPad — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 25, 2019

The song, co-written and produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando as well as Gaga and Bradley Cooper, has been an international success. It has accumulated two weeks at #1 on the UK Singles Charts (and the A Star Is Born Album on the UK Album Charts), as well as securing the #3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It also went Platinum in both the UK and US, with nearly 600,000 sales in both combined.

Oh, and if you thought that Lady Gaga accepting her award for her duet with 'Best Actor' nominee Cooper wasn’t enough to make you cry, the two decided to give the world everything they wanted - a live duet from the two of them.

Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper duet their Oscar-winning song ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born:

Lady Gaga donned a Tiffany necklace worth $30m on stage last night, last worn publicly by Audrey Hepburn. Is anyone else imagining this as an alternate timeline from A Star Is Born where Jackson Maine survives and him and Ally go on to take the world by storm? Just us? Okay. Nvm.

The song was up against Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘All The Stars’, as well as Diane Warren’s ‘I’ll Fight’, Marc Shaiman & Scott Witman's 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings 'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings' so, with some tough competition, this award shows how much of an impact the song has had on modern pop culture.

We’re so proud of Gaga and Cooper and everyone who worked on the Oscar winning film and hope they’re celebrating in style right now.