Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Wins Oscar For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born

We think she might be just a little bit happy in this modern world?

Claire Rowden
Monday, February 25, 2019 - 11:19

Lady Gaga has been on fire lately, and that’s an understatement.

Scooping up a Golden Globe for ‘Best Original Song’ to kick off awards season, the singer has garnered huge success for her performance in A Star Is Born, including a GRAMMY award for ‘Best Song Written For Visual Media’ (and two others on the same night), AND a BAFTA for said song, and now, deservedly, an Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ at The Academy Awards. 

This makes Gaga the only woman in history to win an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and GRAMMY in the same year.

getty

Watch Lady Gaga accept her Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ at the Oscars 2019 for ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born:

The song, co-written and produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando as well as Gaga and Bradley Cooper, has been an international success. It has accumulated two weeks at #1 on the UK Singles Charts (and the A Star Is Born Album on the UK Album Charts), as well as securing the #3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It also went Platinum in both the UK and US, with nearly 600,000 sales in both combined.

Oh, and if you thought that Lady Gaga accepting her award for her duet with 'Best Actor' nominee Cooper wasn’t enough to make you cry, the two decided to give the world everything they wanted - a live duet from the two of them.

Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper duet their Oscar-winning song ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born:

Bradley Cooper Lady Gaga Shallow 2019

Lady Gaga donned a Tiffany necklace worth $30m on stage last night, last worn publicly by Audrey Hepburn. Is anyone else imagining this as an alternate timeline from A Star Is Born where Jackson Maine survives and him and Ally go on to take the world by storm? Just us? Okay. Nvm.

The song was up against Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘All The Stars’, as well as Diane Warren’s ‘I’ll Fight’, Marc Shaiman & Scott Witman's 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings 'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings' so, with some tough competition, this award shows how much of an impact the song has had on modern pop culture.

We’re so proud of Gaga and Cooper and everyone who worked on the Oscar winning film and hope they’re celebrating in style right now.

Latest News

Ariana Grande Is Going To Be Headlining Manchester Pride 2019
Taylor Swift Performed At This Couple’s Engagement Party And We’re Crying
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Lady Gaga Wins Oscar For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Holly Hagan laser treatment
Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment
How Halsey First Reached Out To Rumoured BF Yungblud Is A Big Mood
Kim Kardashian Debuts Cherry Red Hair And The Final Look Is Stunning
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Holly Hagan Discusses Her Dream Wedding As She Teases Engagement Plans
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
New Music Round-up: Offset Ft. Cardi B, P!nk, Kehlani And More
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
Holly Hagan surgery
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Shawn Mendes Thinks Harry Styles Should Have His Own Calvin Klein Campaign
The Only Ghosting You&#039;ll See On These Dates Are Potentially Ones In A Haunted House
Could Secret Dates Be The Millennial Solution To Revamping Your Love Life?
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #4
Pink performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards
BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!

More From Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Wins Oscar For Best Original Song For ‘Shallow’ From A Star Is Born
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
9 Locations From 'A Star Is Born' That You Can Visit IRL And Feel Just Like Ally Maine
Lady Gaga wins at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards
Lady Gaga Wins GRAMMYs & A BAFTA All In The Same Night
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
MTV News Best of 2018
MTV News
The Best Of The Internet 2018 | MTV News Unfiltered
Lady Gaga performs during her &#039;ENIGMA&#039; residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas
Lady Gaga’s Enigma Vegas Residency Opening Night: Everything You Need To Know
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Lady Gaga
2009 Throwback: These Songs All Turn 10 In 2019
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Holly Hagan laser treatment
Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Holly Hagan surgery
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
Kim Kardashian Debuts Cherry Red Hair And The Final Look Is Stunning
Shawn Mendes Thinks Harry Styles Should Have His Own Calvin Klein Campaign
Holly Hagan Discusses Her Dream Wedding As She Teases Engagement Plans
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying