Lady Gaga’s Enigma Vegas Residency Opening Night: Everything You Need To Know

It was the night Little Monsters around the globe had been waiting for and oh what a night it was. On December 28th 2018, Lady Gaga opened her Enigma residency at Park Theater, at Park MGM Las Vegas, to an audience that included Katy Perry, Lisa Vanderpump and more fans than you could shake a disco stick at. Thankfully MTV UK managed to squeeze in and get you all the deets...

The Opening Was Absolutely Out Of This World

While everyone was busy watching Gaga’s ‘Enigma’ appear on the screen, the Lady herself came flying down from the theater’s rafters, clad in a silver sequin catsuit. Her opening track? Just Dance, of course - it quickly became apparent that Lady Gaga was on a trip down memory lane that all us Little Monsters were thrilled to join her on.

The Storyline Revolved Around Gaga's Inner Voice

Also known as her 'Enigma', the video portions of the show all revolved around Gaga learning to listen to her inner voice, which appeared as an alien-like creature on Planet Enigma. Gaga explained that an Enigma protects the parts of you that are misunderstood and that everyone has an Enigma. "You go home tonight and listen to that inner voice," she told fans. "You heal you."

The Costumes Took Us Back To An Earlier Gaga Era

It made sense that Lady Gaga reunited with long-time collaborator Nicola Formichetti on the costumes for Enigma, given the nostalgic nature of the show, with outfits reflective of her The Fame and Born This Way days. Gaga also gave a shout-out to her sister, Natali Germanotta, who "made fashion for me in this show". It seemed that Gaga was keen to keep her Vegas residency opening a family affair, which brings us nicely to…

The Famous Fans Were Out In Force…

As previously mentioned, both Katy Perry and Lisa Vanderpump attended opening night, but the true stars of the audience were Gaga's mum and dad, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta. Aww.

…But There Were No Special Guests On Stage

Often Vegas residency openings involve the main act bringing out a famous collaborator or two, but not Gaga; she rode solo the whole way, except for her band and huge troop of dancers. Well played.

The Setlist Was Pretty Epic

Filled with oldies, but goodies, here's what Gaga had on her setlist for opening night:

Just Dance

Poker Face

LoveGame

Dance In The Dark

Beautiful, Dirty, Rich

The Fame

Telephone

Applause

Paparazzi

Aura

Scheibe

Judas

Government Hooker

I'm Afraid Of Americans (David Bowie cover)

Edge Of Glory

Alejandro

Million Reasons

You And I

Bad Romance

Born This Way

Shallow (Encore)

The Encore Was Totally Unexpected

Finishing up after an impressive 90-minute set, there were plenty of fan favourite tracks Gaga could have chosen for her encore, but instead she went for recent hit Shallow from the A Star Is Born soundtrack. Clearly moved by the audience's reaction as she played piano and sang her heart out, Gaga teared up and so did we.

The After Party

Held at Park MGM’s newest nightlife offering, On The Record, Lady Gaga's official after party saw friend Samantha Ronson take to the decks… and it's still in full swing, so that's all the gossip from us for now!

