Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is 'Going To Auction' Amid Claims It Was Stolen

The iconic blue dress Lady Gaga wore to the 2019 Golden Globes is reportedly being auctioned off online.

TMZ have alleged that the design will be available to purchase after a maid at The Beverly Hilton is said to have come across it after cleaning Gaga’s room post-ceremony.

The website reported that the maid in question claimed to have taken the dress to lost and found, where it remained until hotel staff returned it to her when nobody claimed it.

The confusing situation here is that insiders have also told TMZ that the dress didn’t belong to Lady Gaga in the first place and was only loaned to her by Valentino for the ceremony.

The designer reportedly believes that someone outright stole the gown and is allegedly planning on contacting law enforcement to track down why it was never returned to him.

The website also published a note that was allegedly written by the maid explaining how the dress came to be in her possession.

The note suggests that the maid has been employed at The Beverly Hilton for 24 years and that she has plenty of experience working the Globes.

As for the auction itself, it’s apparently still scheduled to go ahead on Halloween via Nate D. Sanders Auctions with bidding opening at $8,000.

The dress itself features a cascading silk faille and a 10-foot train, with the design being an homage to the gown worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 version of "A Star is Born."