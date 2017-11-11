Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s New Album Is ‘ARTPOP’s Little Sister’

The superstar's longtime producer shed some light on her next album...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 16:11

First we're told Lady Gaga is taking a break, then she lets fans hear new music backstage, now her producer is talking about an album.

Yesterday the 'Born This Way' singer's longtime collaborator DJ White Shadow celebrated the fourth anniversary of her third album ARTPOP and revealed some information about her new album.

Going off of his words, we're thinking that Gaga's next release might not be so far away.

View the lyrics
It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know
I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like
Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse
And can you go a little faster?!

3 am, mustang speeding
Two lovers headed for a dead end
Too fast, hold tight, he laughs
Running through the red lights

Hollering over, rubber spinning
Big swig, toss another beer can
Too lit, tonight, praying
On the moonlight

Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

Blue collar and a red-state treasure
Love junkie on a three-day bender
His grip, so hard, eyes glare
Trouble like a mug shot

Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission
1-2 ya, the gears are shifting
He called, I cried, we broke
Racing through the moonlight

Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

So here I go to the eye of the storm
Just to feel your love
Knock me over
Here I go into our love storm

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
Writer(s): Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"4 years ago I put out a record called ARTPOP with @ladygaga. I could write a book about it, maybe one day I will," he said. "I am so grateful for this record because it taught me a lot."

"For all her flaws, strangeness and beauty, I thank you ARTPOP for the lessons learned and the gifts you gave. Happy 4th Birthday. I can’t wait to introduce you to your little sister."

WE REPEAT! He said: "I can't wait to introduce you to your little sister." Is ARTPOP Part II on its way?!

Twitter @LadyGaga

DJ White Shadow produced the bulk of ARTPOP and Gaga's second album Born This Way, while also co-helming this year's one-off single 'The Cure', meaning they've been in the studio since the start of the year.

Lady Gaga recently returned to the studio during her recovery from health issues and just last week we reported that she sang a new song 'Frankenstein(ed)' to fans during a backstage meet and greet at the Joanne World Tour.

She is set to bring the tour to the UK in January so perhaps we'll be hearing some new music by then...

So let’s continue with the emotional shit. 4 years ago I put out a record called ARTPOP with @ladygaga. I could write a book about it, maybe one day I will. I lost a best friend and manager, LG lost her entire support team, and we were all alone. I am so grateful for this record because it taught me a lot. I made some friends that have changed my life forever in the halls where this record was recorded, whom I love so incredibly deeply. For all her flaws, strangeness and beauty, I thank you ARTPOP for the lessons learned and the gifts you gave. Happy 4th Birthday. I can’t wait to introduce you to your little sister. #LG6

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'G.U.Y' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Greetings, Himeros
God of sexual desire, son of Aphrodite
Lay back, and feast as this audio guides you
Through new and exciting positions

I wanna be the girl under you
I wanna be your G.U.Y.
Oh yeah, I wanna be the grave unearth you
Our sex doesn't tell us no lies

I'm gonna wear the tie, want the power to leave you
I'm aiming for full control of this love (Of this love)

Touch me, touch me, don't be sweet
Love me, love me, please retweet
Let me be the girl under you that makes you cry

I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
The girl under you, guy

I'm gonna say the word and own you
You'll be my G.I.R.L
"Guy I'm Romancing Loves" to hold you
Know you'll wear my make-up well

I'm gonna wear the tie, want the power to leave you
I'm aiming for full control of this love (Of this love)

Touch me, touch me, don't be sweet
Love me, love me, please retweet
Let me be the girl under you that makes you cry

I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
The girl under you, guy

I don't need to be on top to know I'm worth it
'Cause I'm strong enough to know the truth
I just want it to be hot
Because I'm best when I'm in love, and I'm in love with you

Touch me, touch me (Mount your goddess)
Touch me, touch me (As summer moon comes into full phase)
Get on top of me (And Mars' warring spirit rams into the atmosphere)

Touch me, touch me, don't be shy
I'm in charge like a G.U.Y.
I'll lay down face up this time
Under you like a G.U.Y.

I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
The girl under you, guy

I wanna be that guy (G.U.Y.)
I'll wreck you right up, guy (G.U.Y.)
I'll lie down face up, guy (G.U.Y.)
The girl under you, guy

Fourteen, vierzehn, drei, eins

Nein, Zedd!
Nein, Zedd!
Nein, Zedd!
Nein, Zedd!
Writer(s): Anton Zaslavski, Stefani J. Germanotta Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

