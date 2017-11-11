Lady Gaga’s New Album Is ‘ARTPOP’s Little Sister’

First we're told Lady Gaga is taking a break, then she lets fans hear new music backstage, now her producer is talking about an album.

Yesterday the 'Born This Way' singer's longtime collaborator DJ White Shadow celebrated the fourth anniversary of her third album ARTPOP and revealed some information about her new album.

Going off of his words, we're thinking that Gaga's next release might not be so far away.

View the lyrics It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know

I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like

Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse

And can you go a little faster?!



3 am, mustang speeding

Two lovers headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Running through the red lights



Hollering over, rubber spinning

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, praying

On the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot



Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shifting

He called, I cried, we broke

Racing through the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



So here I go to the eye of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go into our love storm



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Writer(s): Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker

"4 years ago I put out a record called ARTPOP with @ladygaga. I could write a book about it, maybe one day I will," he said. "I am so grateful for this record because it taught me a lot."

"For all her flaws, strangeness and beauty, I thank you ARTPOP for the lessons learned and the gifts you gave. Happy 4th Birthday. I can’t wait to introduce you to your little sister."

WE REPEAT! He said: "I can't wait to introduce you to your little sister." Is ARTPOP Part II on its way?!

DJ White Shadow produced the bulk of ARTPOP and Gaga's second album Born This Way, while also co-helming this year's one-off single 'The Cure', meaning they've been in the studio since the start of the year.

Lady Gaga recently returned to the studio during her recovery from health issues and just last week we reported that she sang a new song 'Frankenstein(ed)' to fans during a backstage meet and greet at the Joanne World Tour.

She is set to bring the tour to the UK in January so perhaps we'll be hearing some new music by then...

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:12am PST

Words: Ross McNeilage

