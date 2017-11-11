Lady Gaga’s New Album Is ‘ARTPOP’s Little Sister’
The superstar's longtime producer shed some light on her next album...
First we're told Lady Gaga is taking a break, then she lets fans hear new music backstage, now her producer is talking about an album.
Yesterday the 'Born This Way' singer's longtime collaborator DJ White Shadow celebrated the fourth anniversary of her third album ARTPOP and revealed some information about her new album.
Going off of his words, we're thinking that Gaga's next release might not be so far away.
"4 years ago I put out a record called ARTPOP with @ladygaga. I could write a book about it, maybe one day I will," he said. "I am so grateful for this record because it taught me a lot."
"For all her flaws, strangeness and beauty, I thank you ARTPOP for the lessons learned and the gifts you gave. Happy 4th Birthday. I can’t wait to introduce you to your little sister."
WE REPEAT! He said: "I can't wait to introduce you to your little sister." Is ARTPOP Part II on its way?!
DJ White Shadow produced the bulk of ARTPOP and Gaga's second album Born This Way, while also co-helming this year's one-off single 'The Cure', meaning they've been in the studio since the start of the year.
Lady Gaga recently returned to the studio during her recovery from health issues and just last week we reported that she sang a new song 'Frankenstein(ed)' to fans during a backstage meet and greet at the Joanne World Tour.
She is set to bring the tour to the UK in January so perhaps we'll be hearing some new music by then...
Words: Ross McNeilage
