Lady Gaga

New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!

Plus new music from Lil Wayne, Olly Murs, Kodaline, Selena Gomez & Cardi B, Major Lazer and even more!

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 10:56

It’s yet another huge week for new music releases, with some massive new albums and tracks from the likes of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Shawn Mendes, Lil Wayne, Olly Murs and more! 
 

ALBUMS

Kanye West – YANDHI

This is Kanye’s world we’re just living it. Release a second album this year, mere months after his last? Sure. Announce it a week before it gets released? Sure. Release it tomorrow, on Saturday, rather than today? Unfortunately, also true. Check back tomorrow for this one! (Hopefully.)

 

Lil Wayne – The Carter V

Tha Carter V

Long. LONG. Awaited. Lil Wayne’s fifth instalment in his incredibly influential The Carter series of albums is finally here. 23 tracks long, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Ashanti and more – this is an album you HAVE to check out today.

 

Kodaline – The Politics Of Living

Politics of Living

Irish group Kodaline come back with their third album, that follows their path of combining Brit-pop and American Rock, hitting both happy and sad notes along the way. It shows a development in the group's direction, with some flashes of their original 2013 stylings too!  

 

Sigala - Brighter Days

Brighter Days

This new Sigala album is certified huge. With soo many collaborations, it features: Kylie Minogue, Paloma Faith, Craig David, Nile Rodgers, Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana and still more! Phew. There's a little bit of everything on this new album, with some absolutely HUGE tunes. Check it out above! 

 

SINGLES

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (A Star Is Born)

The first joint single from their upcoming film A Star Is Born which stars both of them AND is directed by Bradley Cooper himself. The film is all about a Cooper’s country rock character taking the up-and-coming musician character Gaga plays under his wing. With Bradley’s acoustic guitar playing and Gaga’s phenomenal vocals, this track is a real treat. 

 

Jess Glynne – ‘123’

Jess Glynne - 123 [Official Live Video]

The latest single from Jess Glynne's upcoming album Always In Between, this new single rests on laidback, chill production - and with the addition of some charming horn segments and Glynne's amazing vocals, makes for a real treat of a track.

 

Badbadnotgood & Little Dragon – ‘Tried’

Tried (BADBADNOTGOOD X Little Dragon)

Toronto Jazz boys Badbadnotgood have teamed up with the Swedish electro band Little Dragon – combining Yukimi Nagano’s distinct, chilling with the ethereal and mellow instrumentation that Badbadnotgood provide on this track. 

 

Shawn Mendes & Zedd – ‘Lost In Japan’ (Remix)

Lost In Japan - Remix

The dance-pop producer Zedd has joined Shawn Mendes to remix his track 'Lost In Japan' from latest, self titled, studio album. Zedd adds a whole lot of colour to the already swinging, fun song - turning the playfulness dial all the way up. The remix gives us fresh perspective on the song, without taking away from the original - check it out above!


 

DJ Snake with Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – ‘Taki Taki’ 

Taki Taki (with Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)

Summer may be over but this track is HOT. The massively earworm catchy beat will have you dancing in no time, and the addition of Selena Gomez and Cardi B is SUCH A powerful one. Ozuna adds even more flavour to this overwhelmingly banging track. Taki Taki. 

 

Olly Murs – ‘Moves’ (Ft. Snoop Dogg)

Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Olly Murs is getting ready to release his sixth studio album, saying that he's just putting the finishing touches on it! If you can't wait, then you're in luck because this week he dropped a new single 'Moves' featuring the one and only Snoop Dogg - which you can check out NOW, above!

 

Major Lazer – ‘Tied Up’ (Ft. Mr Eazi, RAYE & Jake Gosling)

Major Lazer - Tied Up (feat. Mr. Eazi, Raye & Jake Gosling) (Official Music Video)

Major Lazer bring in English artist Raye and Nigerian vocalist Mr. Eazi for this tasty, yet low-key new track. Acoustic guitars and stripped back production are joined by dancehall-inspired rhythms and drums in the chorus, that make this an intimate dance-able track. 

 

Duke Dumont – ‘Runway’

Runway - For Club Play Only, Pt. 5

Duke Dumont are hitting the dancefloors hard with this new track 'Runway'. With fierce synth stabs, and sampling Tronco Traxx's iconic club anthem 'Walk 4 Me' - this is a guaranteed banger.

 

Lauv & Julia Michaels – ‘There’s No Way’ 

There's No Way (feat. Julia Michaels)

Indie artist Lauv has teamed up with songwriter Julia Michaels on this new track 'There's No Way'. The song is playful, yet serious - revolving around wanting to be with someone but you're in the wrong place, at the wrong time. Check it out above!

 

Young T & Bugsey – ‘En Route’ 

Young T & Bugsey - En Route [Music Video] | GRM Daily

Young T and Bugsey have teamed up to drop an incredibly bop-worth road rap track. The track is coloured by a charming guitar melody that runs through it, while the two flow seamlessly over the top of it. Said best by the two themselves: "'En Route' is a vibey anthem with a refreshing musical twist". 

 

The Prodigy – ‘Light Up The Sky’ 

Light Up the Sky

The second track of their upcoming seventh album No Tourists, this new track is a ferocious and aggressive tune - taking elements of rock and rave into one powerful combo. 

 

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Free Yourself’

Free Yourself

The dance giants have dropped this brand-new track that lives up to their status of arena-sized electronic music. It's layered, dramatic and downright huge.

 

Rak-Su – 'I Want You To Freak'

Politics of Living

Rak-Su first entered our hearts when we saw the four-piece group appear on X-Factor last autumn - becoming the only act to win the show from performing their own original music! This new track has them spin an Adina Howard R&B classic 'Freak Like Me' into a dancehall track bursting with charm.

 

That's all for this week folks! 

