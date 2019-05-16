Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’

Lamar Odom has opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian and has revealed his deep regret for ever causing her pain.

The NBA player – who tied the knot with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in 2009 – has shed some light on where their relationship went wrong and admitted that his multiple infidelities still haunt him.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lamar said that his addiction to cocaine and sex still bothers him to this day, before adding that “regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

As for the good times, an excerpt from his new memoir reads: “For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I’ve ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually.”

“I could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity,” he writes. “Oh, did I mention the paranoia, anxiety, depression. … I couldn’t keep my d— in my pants or the coke out of my nose.”

Estimating that he slept with 2000 women during the darkest point of his life, the 39-year-old said: “[I] ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

Lamar went on to praise Khloe for being by his side when he recovered from a near fatal drug overdose, before adding that he will always have love for her.

“I hope we can be friends,” he said. “I miss the family. And I hope we can all be reacquainted one day.”