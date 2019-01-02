Lana Del Rey Announces New Single Title And Release Date For Next Week

The time to be a Lana Del Rey stan is alive and kicking.

After blessing us last year with two songs ‘Venice Bitch’ and ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’, the wait for her much-anticipated new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ has been a chill one for Lana fans.

View the lyrics You took my sadness out of context

At the Mariners Apartment Complex

I ain't no candle in the wind



I'm the bolt, the lightning, the thunder

Kind of girl who's gonna make you wonder

Who you are and who you've been



And who I've been is with you on these beaches

Your Venice bitch, your die-hard, your weakness

Maybe I could save you from your sins

So, kiss the sky and whisper to Jesus

My, my, my, you found this, you need this

Take a deep breath, baby, let me in



You lose your way, just take my hand

You're lost at sea, then I'll command your boat to me again

Don't look too far, right where you are, that's where I am

I'm your man

I'm your man



They mistook my kindness for weakness

I fucked up, I know that, but, Jesus

Can't a girl just do the best she can?



Catch a wave and take in the sweetness

Think about it, the darkness, the deepness

All the things that make me who I am



And who I am is a big-time believer

That people can change, but you don't have to leave her

When everyone's talking, you can make a stand

'Cause even in the dark, I feel your resistance

You can see my heart burning in the distance

Baby, baby, baby, I'm your man (yeah)



You lose your way, just take my hand

You're lost at sea, then I'll command your boat to me again

Don't look too far, right where you are, that's where I am

I'm your man

I'm your man



(Catch a wave and take in the sweetness)

(Take in the sweetness)

(You want this, you need this)

(Are you ready for it?)

(Are you ready for it?)

Writer(s): jack antonoff, lana del rey Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Not only that, but she’s also shared a lot about the recording process for the album with us as well. Jack Antonoff, friend and now producer of her new album, joined Lana on stage to premiere another song from the album last year at an Apple event too.

Talking to BBC Radio 1, Lana revealed her and Antonoff have “been working since December. [Jack] comes out to LA for about nine days a month. We have a collection of songs that I’ve sequenced and I really love.”

And now there’s even more coming. Like, seriously, Lana really doesn’t mess around when it comes to giving her fans new music.

Lana revealed earlier today in an Instagram post that her new song ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have- but i have it’ is set to be released on January 9th.

Yes, the title is really that long. Yes, new music is really coming so soon.

Check out her reveal and teaser in the Instagram below:

Note the ref to ‘Sylvia Plath’, the infamous American poet. We can’t wait to get our hands on Lana’s upcoming poetry book too, it’s 13 months in the making and we just KNOW it’s going to have us in our feels.