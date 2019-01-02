Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Announces New Single Title And Release Date For Next Week

Keep your eyes and ears peeled Lana fans...

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 11:04

The time to be a Lana Del Rey stan is alive and kicking.

After blessing us last year with two songs ‘Venice Bitch’ and ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’, the wait for her much-anticipated new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ has been a chill one for Lana fans.

You took my sadness out of context
At the Mariners Apartment Complex
I ain't no candle in the wind

I'm the bolt, the lightning, the thunder
Kind of girl who's gonna make you wonder
Who you are and who you've been

And who I've been is with you on these beaches
Your Venice bitch, your die-hard, your weakness
Maybe I could save you from your sins
So, kiss the sky and whisper to Jesus
My, my, my, you found this, you need this
Take a deep breath, baby, let me in

You lose your way, just take my hand
You're lost at sea, then I'll command your boat to me again
Don't look too far, right where you are, that's where I am
I'm your man
I'm your man

They mistook my kindness for weakness
I fucked up, I know that, but, Jesus
Can't a girl just do the best she can?

Catch a wave and take in the sweetness
Think about it, the darkness, the deepness
All the things that make me who I am

And who I am is a big-time believer
That people can change, but you don't have to leave her
When everyone's talking, you can make a stand
'Cause even in the dark, I feel your resistance
You can see my heart burning in the distance
Baby, baby, baby, I'm your man (yeah)

You lose your way, just take my hand
You're lost at sea, then I'll command your boat to me again
Don't look too far, right where you are, that's where I am
I'm your man
I'm your man

(Catch a wave and take in the sweetness)
(Take in the sweetness)
(You want this, you need this)
(Are you ready for it?)
(Are you ready for it?)
(Are you ready for it?)
Writer(s): jack antonoff, lana del rey Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Not only that, but she’s also shared a lot about the recording process for the album with us as well. Jack Antonoff, friend and now producer of her new album, joined Lana on stage to premiere another song from the album last year at an Apple event too.

Lana Del Rey - How To Disappear (Live 2018)

Talking to BBC Radio 1, Lana revealed her and Antonoff have “been working since December. [Jack] comes out to LA for about nine days a month. We have a collection of songs that I’ve sequenced and I really love.”

And now there’s even more coming. Like, seriously, Lana really doesn’t mess around when it comes to giving her fans new music.

Lana revealed earlier today in an Instagram post that her new song ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have- but i have it’ is set to be released on January 9th.

Yes, the title is really that long. Yes, new music is really coming so soon. 

Check out her reveal and teaser in the Instagram below:

Happy New Year to everyone. I hope you enjoy the new song I’m putting out on the ninth it’s called ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have- but i have it’ Also as of last week I finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later. In the meantime though I’d like to apologize in advance for upcoming cancellations of shows you’ll be hearing about– I wish I could fulfill those obligations but I won’t be able to Thanks L

Note the ref to ‘Sylvia Plath’, the infamous American poet. We can’t wait to get our hands on Lana’s upcoming poetry book too, it’s 13 months in the making and we just KNOW it’s going to have us in our feels.

 

