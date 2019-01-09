Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track

She may be 24/7 Sylvia Plath but we're 24/7 Lana Del Rey.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 12:21

After posting a special teaser to her Instagram last week, Lana Del Rey has officially come back with brand new music.

She released today the single: ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it’.

UMG

Produced by friend and Bleachers’ band member Jack Antonoff, the single is her third release ahead of her 6th studio album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, which is set to be released mid-2019. She earlier released singles ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’ and ‘Venice Bitch’ in 2018, and lowkey dropped ‘How To Disappear’ when she performed it live alongside Jack Antonoff (and of course fans somehow got their hands on a studio version).

Listen to ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it’ on Spotify below:

hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it

The hauntingly beautiful single sees Lana bare her soul to us, talking of her own personal demons and the way she copes with them: ‘A modern day woman with a weak constitution / 'Cause I've got Monsters still under my bed that I could never fight off.’ The chorus sees her refer to American poet Sylvia Plath, someone who may be the inspiration behind her latest new project: a poem book.

Speaking to Beats1, Lana revealed: “I have like 13 kind of long poems that I started binding and I thought, ‘Wow, the pages are kind of stacking up here.’ I mean, it’s easy too with haikus because it’s only three lines so you could have like 30 pages of haikus that’s only like 200 words or something. But I thought they’re kind of like stacking up to look like a real book. So I mean, what I’d like to do is sort of self-publish but I’m not very good at the distribution side of things.”

We can’t wait to hear more from her next album and after the success of her last album, ‘Lust For Life’, which debuted at No.1 on the UK Album Charts and led to a Grammy nomination for the singer, we’re certain it’s going to garner great success.

Latest News

Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD
10 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
The World’s Best Nightlife Ranked by Closing Time
The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
This Saudi Teen Whose Story Has Gone Viral Hopes Twitter Will Save Her Life
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes

More From Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Lana Del Rey Announces New Single Title And Release Date For Next Week
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Ariana Grande Loves Pete Davidson As Much As Kanye West Loves Kanye
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Lana Del Rey - Mariners Apartment Complex - Music Video
Lana Del Rey
Mariners Apartment Complex [Explicit]
Lana Del Rey attends MTV Europe Music Awards in London, England on November 12, 2017
Lana Del Rey Makes History As 'Born To Die' Spends 300 Weeks On Billboard
Singer Borns attends the 2016 LACMA Art + Film gala at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Lana Del Rey and BØRNS Team Up For 'God Save Our Young Blood'
Lana Del Rey - White Mustang - Music Video
Lana Del Rey
White Mustang
Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride
Music
Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album
Music
Lana Del Rey Left Us in Awe at Brixton's O2 Academy
Music
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, Louis Tomlinson, Angel Haze and More

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD