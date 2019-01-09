Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track

After posting a special teaser to her Instagram last week, Lana Del Rey has officially come back with brand new music.

She released today the single: ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it’.

UMG

Produced by friend and Bleachers’ band member Jack Antonoff, the single is her third release ahead of her 6th studio album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, which is set to be released mid-2019. She earlier released singles ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’ and ‘Venice Bitch’ in 2018, and lowkey dropped ‘How To Disappear’ when she performed it live alongside Jack Antonoff (and of course fans somehow got their hands on a studio version).

Listen to ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it’ on Spotify below:

The hauntingly beautiful single sees Lana bare her soul to us, talking of her own personal demons and the way she copes with them: ‘A modern day woman with a weak constitution / 'Cause I've got Monsters still under my bed that I could never fight off.’ The chorus sees her refer to American poet Sylvia Plath, someone who may be the inspiration behind her latest new project: a poem book.

Speaking to Beats1, Lana revealed: “I have like 13 kind of long poems that I started binding and I thought, ‘Wow, the pages are kind of stacking up here.’ I mean, it’s easy too with haikus because it’s only three lines so you could have like 30 pages of haikus that’s only like 200 words or something. But I thought they’re kind of like stacking up to look like a real book. So I mean, what I’d like to do is sort of self-publish but I’m not very good at the distribution side of things.”

We can’t wait to hear more from her next album and after the success of her last album, ‘Lust For Life’, which debuted at No.1 on the UK Album Charts and led to a Grammy nomination for the singer, we’re certain it’s going to garner great success.