Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album

Lana Del Rey is Number 1 on the UK albums chart this week.

After a super tight race with Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, the 'Summertime Sadness' singer has come out on top with Lust for Life. Paul and Jacqui were Number 1 in the midweeks but within the past few days Lust for Life overtook Crooked Calypso.

[Getty]

Lust for Life is Lana Del Rey's third UK Number 1 album.

Lana's first album Born to Die debuted at Number 1 on the UK albums chart in 2012 with 116,735 copies sold and it has gone on to shift 1 million copies. Its follow-up, Ultraviolence, also went to Number 1 in 2014 and has since been certified Gold.

Lana's third album Honeymoon didn't top the charts like it's predecessors but it did manage to go to Number 2.

Elsewhere on the albums charts, Ed Sheeran's ÷ drops to Number 3 and Linkin Park return to the Top 5 with Hybrid Theory and One More Light. Fans of the rock band are currently mourning the recent death of its lead singer Chester Bennington.

Further down on the chart, Tyler, the Creator's new album Flower Boy debuts at 9 and Dizzee Rascal's Raskit enters at 10.

Meanwhile, on the singles chart Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber return to Number 1 with 'Despacito'.

There are also high placing new entires from Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals with 'Back to You' at 13 and Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and Matt Terry with 'Súbeme la Radio' at 16. All star collaborations are as popular as ever.

Finally, Dua Lipa is this week's biggest climber with 'New Rules' jumping from 36 to 19.

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up to guess who might enter the charts next week.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH LANA DEL REY'S 'LOVE' VIDEO HERE!