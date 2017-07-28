Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album

'Lust for Life' soars to the top of the charts...

Friday, July 28, 2017 - 17:55

Lana Del Rey is Number 1 on the UK albums chart this week.

After a super tight race with Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, the 'Summertime Sadness' singer has come out on top with Lust for Life. Paul and Jacqui were Number 1 in the midweeks but within the past few days Lust for Life overtook Crooked Calypso.

[Getty]

Lust for Life is Lana Del Rey's third UK Number 1 album.

Lana's first album Born to Die debuted at Number 1 on the UK albums chart in 2012 with 116,735 copies sold and it has gone on to shift 1 million copies. Its follow-up, Ultraviolence, also went to Number 1 in 2014 and has since been certified Gold. 

Lana's third album Honeymoon didn't top the charts like it's predecessors but it did manage to go to Number 2. 

Elsewhere on the albums charts, Ed Sheeran's ÷ drops to Number 3 and Linkin Park return to the Top 5 with Hybrid Theory and One More Light. Fans of the rock band are currently mourning the recent death of its lead singer Chester Bennington.

Further down on the chart, Tyler, the Creator's new album Flower Boy debuts at 9 and Dizzee Rascal's Raskit enters at 10.

Meanwhile, on the singles chart Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber return to Number 1 with 'Despacito'.

There are also high placing new entires from Louis Tomlinson, Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals with 'Back to You' at 13 and Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and Matt Terry with 'Súbeme la Radio' at 16. All star collaborations are as popular as ever.

Finally, Dua Lipa is this week's biggest climber with 'New Rules' jumping from 36 to 19.

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up to guess who might enter the charts next week.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH LANA DEL REY'S 'LOVE' VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album

Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Could Love Island's Chris And Kem Be Set To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

New Music Round-Up: Julia Michaels, Jessie Ware, Charli XCX and more

Love Island's Chris And Olivia Are Eager To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

It trailer

The New Trailer For IT Will Freak You The F*ck Out

Teen Wolf’s Colton Haynes Is The Mastermind Behind Getting Stiles And Derek Back Together

Camp Pokemon

Pokemon Camp App Update Adds More Than 60 New Pokemon And More!

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Bella Thorne Has Her Eye On A Certain Someone And No, It’s Not Scott Disick

"F**k It!" Friday: Emilia Clarke

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 2

Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs

Katy Perry Will Host The 2017 MTV VMAs (Amazing)

Girls Trip

Jada Pinkett Smith Plays Never Have I Ever!

14 Easy Peasy Festival Outfit Ideas

More From Lana Del Rey

Music

Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album

Music

Lana Del Rey Left Us in Awe at Brixton's O2 Academy

Music

New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, Louis Tomlinson, Angel Haze and More

Music

From Beyoncé to Lana Del Rey – How 5 Popstars Reacted to Their Music Being Leaked

Music

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

Lana Del Rey

Lust For Life (Ft. The Weeknd)

Music

Your Must-Hear New Music Round Up Ft. Dua Lipa & Miguel, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd, Sigrid & More

Lana Del Rey

Love

Music

It's OK, Lana Del Rey's Back To Make Everything Better Again With New 'Love' Video

Music

Is This Lana Del Rey In The Weeknd's 'Party Monster' Video?

Lana Del Rey’s Unreleased Song ‘Super Movie’ Leaks Online

Lana Del Rey

Freak [Parental Advisory]

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Music

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Event Info

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

Celebrity

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in brand new Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Sick Trolls Faked Her Sister's Death On Social Media

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle