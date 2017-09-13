Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride
The 'Lust For Life' singer drops another melancholy, romantic affair...
Lana Del Rey has released yet another gorgeous music video, this time for 'White Mustang'.
The romantically-shot video is set in a futuristic Hollywood where the singer recounts the time she met her lover, cutting between their tense first encounters and her cruising around L.A. in a (you guessed it!) white mustang.
The sexy new visual is the latest to be released in support of her incredible 'Lust For Life' album, following the title track's video with The Weeknd and the beautiful 'Love'.
Whether they're dancing to Spanish music on an empty midnight road or simply laying together in their awesome spaceship-looking apartment in The Hills, Lana and Icelandic actor Eðvarð Egilsson look like a match made in heaven in the new video.
It's moody, mysterious, romantic, melancholy, a little bit sad and you're not entirely sure why, with little hints of sex appeal: it's everything you want (and expect) from a Lana Del Rey video, really.
Take a ride with her below...
By Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH LANA DEL REY'S 'LOVE' BELOW