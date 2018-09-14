New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More

There's something for everyone in this week's New Music Round-Up, from pop to hip-hop to dance - we've had a tonne of big releases that are sure to make your ears happy!

ALBUMS

Jungle - For Ever

Four years on from their debut album, London-based modern soul collective Jungle have dropped their latest project For Ever. Highlights include 'Heavy, California' and 'House in LA', which between the two manage to show off their comfortable success in constructing any type of vibe they approach.

Noname - Room 25

Two years after her breakout mixtape, Noname returns with her debut album Room 25. Soulful hip-hop that projects intimate stories and poignant messages - this is more than a worthy follow-up to her previous celebrated project.

Octavian - SPACEMAN

Octavian's half rap, half sung prose is more than the sum of it's parts. The mixed style has been growing in the UK hip-hop scene for a time, but Octavian stands-out amongst the crowd in creating something truly individual and interesting.

David Guetta – 7

Party legend David Guetta returns with a HUGE new album, filled with features and bops that will keep you dancing 'till 2019.

Pale Waves - My Mind Makes Noises

From break-ups to make-ups, Pale Waves' debut album tells stories front to back that are filled with youthful passion.

Ghetts – Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament

A truly moving and powerful project from the British MC. With highlights like 'Black Rose' featuring Kojey Radical, this one is earnestly beautiful.

Dizzee Rascal - 'Don't Gas Me'

Grime legend Dizzee Rascal is having fun with it and the result is.. well.. fun. Bouncey earworms front to back, and with features like Skepta on 'Money Right', don't sleep on this super enjoyable new 5-track project.

SINGLES

Lana Del Rey - 'Mariners Apartment Complex'

This new Lana Del Rey track takes the form of a solemn 70s rock ballad interpreted through Rey's own lens. We needn't say much more, you can listen above now!

The 1975 - 'Sincerity Is Scary'

The 1975 take a smoother, jazzier approach to their sound on this new track 'Sincerity Is Scary'.

Afrikan Boy - 'Say Whats On Your Mind'

Afrikan Boy has always presented a unique take, his sound deriving from a variety of genres whilst still finding a way for his his UK rap/grime stylised lyrics to ride the unique beats. Afrikan Boy is passionate as can be on this new, slower emotional offering from the London-based artist.

Jacob Banks - ‘Be Good To Me’ (Ft. Seinabo Sey)

From his debut album Village coming November 2nd, Jacob Banks drops the emotional new track 'Be Good To Me'. Starting stripped back, and then suddenly making dramatic use of electronic elements gives the track a powerful contrast, making us curious to see what's more to come from the rest of his album.

Don Diablo - 'Survive' (Ft. Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane)

There's a combining of worlds on this new Don Diablo track, where each artist adds a different flavour to the pot. Grand electronic production, emotionally sung vocals and an autotuned verse from Gucci Mane result in an undeniably interesting combo.

James Hype – ‘No Drama’ (Ft. Craig David)

We don't need no drama-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma! Alright, think that explains that one. Enjoy.

Too Many Zooz & KDA - 'So Real' (Warriors) (Ft. Jess Glynne)

The original version was Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World and named official song of Gay Pride 2018 - and now Jess Glynne has jumped on the cut to give it the track a second wind!





Riton & Kah-Lo – ‘Catching Feelings’ (Ft. Mr Eazi)

It's the end of summer, it's the last rays of upbeat joy with some tinge of sadness for it to be all over. That's the vibe of this new Riton & Kah-Lo track, anyway - and pretty apt as we watch summer fade into autumn as we speak.

Anyway, that's all folks - 'till next Friday!