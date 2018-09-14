Lana Del Rey

New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More

With more tunes from Pale Waves, Octavian, Jungle, The 1975 and oh so much more!

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 17:51

There's something for everyone in this week's New Music Round-Up, from pop to hip-hop to dance - we've had a tonne of big releases that are sure to make your ears happy!

ALBUMS

Jungle - For Ever

For Ever

Four years on from their debut album, London-based modern soul collective Jungle have dropped their latest project For Ever. Highlights include 'Heavy, California' and 'House in LA', which between the two manage to show off their comfortable success in constructing any type of vibe they approach.  

 

Noname - Room 25

Room 25

Two years after her breakout mixtape, Noname returns with her debut album Room 25. Soulful hip-hop that projects intimate stories and poignant messages - this is more than a worthy follow-up to her previous celebrated project. 

 

Octavian - SPACEMAN

SPACEMAN

Octavian's half rap, half sung prose is more than the sum of it's parts. The mixed style has been growing in the UK hip-hop scene for a time, but Octavian stands-out amongst the crowd in creating something truly individual and interesting. 

 

David Guetta – 

7

Party legend David Guetta returns with a HUGE new album, filled with features and bops that will keep you dancing 'till 2019.

 

Pale WavesMy Mind Makes Noises

My Mind Makes Noises

From break-ups to make-ups, Pale Waves' debut album tells stories front to back that are filled with youthful passion. 

 

Ghetts – Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament

Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament

A truly moving and powerful project from the British MC. With highlights like 'Black Rose' featuring Kojey Radical, this one is earnestly beautiful. 

 

Dizzee Rascal - 'Don't Gas Me' 

Don't Gas Me

Grime legend Dizzee Rascal is having fun with it and the result is.. well.. fun. Bouncey earworms front to back, and with features like Skepta on 'Money Right', don't sleep on this super enjoyable new 5-track project.  

SINGLES

Lana Del Rey - 'Mariners Apartment Complex' 

Mariners Apartment Complex

This new Lana Del Rey track takes the form of a solemn 70s rock ballad interpreted through Rey's own lens. We needn't say much more, you can listen above now! 

 

The 1975 - 'Sincerity Is Scary' 

Sincerity Is Scary

The 1975 take a smoother, jazzier approach to their sound on this new track 'Sincerity Is Scary'. 

 

Afrikan Boy - 'Say Whats On Your Mind' 

Say Whats on Your Mind

Afrikan Boy has always presented a unique take, his sound deriving from a variety of genres whilst still finding a way for his his UK rap/grime stylised lyrics to ride the unique beats. Afrikan Boy is passionate as can be on this new, slower emotional offering from the London-based artist.

 

Jacob Banks - ‘Be Good To Me’ (Ft. Seinabo Sey)

Be Good To Me (with Seinabo Sey)

From his debut album Village coming November 2nd, Jacob Banks drops the emotional new track 'Be Good To Me'. Starting stripped back, and then suddenly making dramatic use of electronic elements gives the track a powerful contrast, making us curious to see what's more to come from the rest of his album.

 

Don Diablo - 'Survive' (Ft. Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane) 

Survive (feat. Emeli Sandé, Gucci Mane)

There's a combining of worlds on this new Don Diablo track, where each artist adds a different flavour to the pot. Grand electronic production, emotionally sung vocals and an autotuned verse from Gucci Mane result in an undeniably interesting combo. 

 

James Hype – ‘No Drama’ (Ft. Craig David)

No Drama (feat. Craig David)

We don't need no drama-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma! Alright, think that explains that one. Enjoy. 

 

Too Many Zooz & KDA - 'So Real' (Warriors) (Ft. Jess Glynne)

So Real (Warriors) (feat. Jess Glynne)

The original version was Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World and named official song of Gay Pride 2018 - and now Jess Glynne has jumped on the cut to give it the track a second wind! 



Riton & Kah-Lo – ‘Catching Feelings’ (Ft. Mr Eazi)

Catching Feelings

It's the end of summer, it's the last rays of upbeat joy with some tinge of sadness for it to be all over. That's the vibe of this new Riton & Kah-Lo track, anyway - and pretty apt as we watch summer fade into autumn as we speak.

 

Anyway, that's all folks - 'till next Friday!

 

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
Channel 5 announces they&#039;re cancelling cbb and big brother
Celebrity Big Brother AND Civilian Big Brother Has Been Axed By Channel 5
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Claims That She Pays Radio Stations To Play Her Music
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
JLS Star Oritse Williams Charged With Raping A Fan In A Wolverhampton Hotel Room
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?

More From Lana Del Rey

New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Lana Del Rey attends MTV Europe Music Awards in London, England on November 12, 2017
Lana Del Rey Makes History As 'Born To Die' Spends 300 Weeks On Billboard
Singer Borns attends the 2016 LACMA Art + Film gala at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Lana Del Rey and BØRNS Team Up For 'God Save Our Young Blood'
Lana Del Rey - White Mustang - Music Video
Lana Del Rey
White Mustang
Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride
Music
Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album
Music
Lana Del Rey Left Us in Awe at Brixton's O2 Academy
Music
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, Louis Tomlinson, Angel Haze and More
Music
From Beyoncé to Lana Del Rey – How 5 Popstars Reacted to Their Music Being Leaked
Music
New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More
Lana Del Rey
Lust For Life (Ft. The Weeknd)
Music
Your Must-Hear New Music Round Up Ft. Dua Lipa & Miguel, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd, Sigrid & More

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational