Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview

Tributes have been flooding in after the news that former Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon died this week, aged just 32.

Although the circumstances surrounding Sophie's death are not yet known, many reality stars including Million Dollar Baby's Lateysha Grace have been remembering Sophie online.

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

"Wow. I litrelly have no words. What a beautiful person you was @sophiegradon RIP beautiful," Lateysha wrote.

Since news of Sophie's death broke, what is thought to be her final interview has surfaced and it hits hard. In the piece, Sophie and fellow Love Island star Zara Holland made a serious point about how they have both been seriously affected by online bullying.

Speaking three months ago to Radio Aire, Sophie said: “It was horrific. I think when you get so many comments on the scale we did coming out of thousands of followers.

“There are fans and positive comments but people would focus on the negatives. Sometimes I would look for it."

"There would be so many negative comments. They are commenting on the way you look, the way you talk. They would come up with an opinion of you on a TV show where they’ve watched you for 45 minutes," she continues. “And you’ve probably only be on ten minutes and its cut down from 24 hours. It was very hard to deal with because you take it like you’re being judged. It can really get into your mind and really affect you.

“The harsh reality is, it can end up with that person taking their own life. And as you’ve seen in the media, that is what happens. Can you imagine being responsible for that?”

These powerful words seem to have resonated with many and after the news of Sophie's death broke, Lateysha urged her followers to be kinder to each other and speak up and look after their mental health.

You honestly never know what someone’s going through. Be kind to everyone you meet — Lateysha Grace (@LateyshaGrace) June 21, 2018

I feel like this is so relevant right now. We need to raise more awareness for mental health ! So many people are affected but it. And not enough speak on it. https://t.co/vUFZC8eYSS — Lateysha Grace (@LateyshaGrace) June 21, 2018

"I just said to @LateyshaGrace we need to get in and help raise more awareness my hearts breaking at the fact people are sitting in silence," Sophie Kasei responded.

If you are dealing with cyberbullying or mental health issues, there is so much support out there. Head to Mind for more information and resources.