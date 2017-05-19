Lateysha

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 15:07

The Valleys’ Lateysha Grace regularly treats (and what a treat they are) her Instagram followers to an epic dance routine, this just happens to be the most lol yet. 

copyright [Getty]
Lateysha is in Ibiza right now, so it makes total sense that she’s in a bikini but the skimpy orange two piece just makes her crazy dance routine that much funnier. 

“Don’t steal my moves,” she says to her friends who can be heard cracking up off camera. 

Happy friday guys !!! U know i had to do a video in ibiza for you !! #posotivevibes #lovelife 😂💓💓💓🌴💙

Happy friday guys !!! U know i had to do a video in ibiza for you !! #posotivevibes #lovelife 😂💓💓💓🌴💙

A post shared by Lateysha Grace 🍑 (@lateysha_grace) on

Although Lateysha wasn’t quite so happy when her boyfriend Ben chose her a tattoo on a recent episode of Just Tattoo Of Us. She’s was fuming when she saw he’d picked a bum in a love heart to be inked on her skin forever. 

The tat was supposed to be tribute to Lateysha’s own bottom, but she didn’t quite see it that way

So yeah, this is basically the funniest thing we’ve seen today - and we’ve now watched it about 48 times. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: 7 reality star crossover fights that were awkward AF 

 

Latest News

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Charlie Hunnam

Watch Charlie Hunnam Play A Revealing Game Of 'Never Have I Ever!'

Instagram Has Been Rated As The Worst Social Network For Young People’s Mental Health

Linkin Park Gave Us The Best Answer To People Asking About Their 'New' Sound On 'One More Light'

More From Lateysha

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video
Celebrity

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 103 | Lateysha RAGES Over Boyf Ben's Tattoo Design

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 1 | Episode #3 Best Bits

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 103 | WTF! Diva Lateysha Kicks Off Over Design Demand

Bear calls Lateysha a diva in Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Brands Lateysha Grace A ‘Diva’ After The Valleys Star Kicks Off At Her Tattoo Design

Lateysha Grace uses charcoal toothpaste to whiten her smile
Celebrity

Erm…Why Is Lateysha Grace Brushing Her Teeth With Charcoal?

Celebrity

Lateysha Grace’s Post Shock Big Brother Eviction Wardrobe Malfunction Just Won The Series

Charlotte Crosby in dress from her collection
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Is Backing Lateysha Grace To Win Big Brother

TV Shows

Big Brother 2016: Marco Pierre White Jr, Andy West, Georgina Leigh Cantwell And Emma Jensen Are Put Up For The First Nominations

TV Shows

Big Brother: Alex Cannon Is Officially The House Hottie As He Strips Off And Gives Charlie Doherty A Sexy Lap Dance

TV Shows

Big Brother 2016: Alex Cannon And Jackson Blyton Totally Lose It With Andrew Tate Over 'Lack Of Respect'

TV Shows

Big Brother 2016: Alex Cannon Is Nominated By 'The Others' As He Gets Close To Evelyn Ellis

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”