Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

The Valleys’ Lateysha Grace regularly treats (and what a treat they are) her Instagram followers to an epic dance routine, this just happens to be the most lol yet.

copyright [Getty]

Lateysha is in Ibiza right now, so it makes total sense that she’s in a bikini but the skimpy orange two piece just makes her crazy dance routine that much funnier.

“Don’t steal my moves,” she says to her friends who can be heard cracking up off camera.

Although Lateysha wasn’t quite so happy when her boyfriend Ben chose her a tattoo on a recent episode of Just Tattoo Of Us. She’s was fuming when she saw he’d picked a bum in a love heart to be inked on her skin forever.

The tat was supposed to be tribute to Lateysha’s own bottom, but she didn’t quite see it that way.

So yeah, this is basically the funniest thing we’ve seen today - and we’ve now watched it about 48 times.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: 7 reality star crossover fights that were awkward AF

