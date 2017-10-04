Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Confirms Ty Dolla $ign Romance On Instagram
The 'Work From Home' collaborators are now together...
Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign are Instagram official!
The Fifth Harmony star has been linked to the rapper for a while now and the rumours heated up after they were spotted partying together during New York Fashion Week last month.
Now, the 'Down' singer has confirmed their relationship with an adorable post on social media, sharing an intimate picture of them with the caption "Mish u🙈".
The gorgeous couple already made musical magic together when Ty Dolla $ign featured on Fifth Harmony's massive tune 'Work From Home', which is both acts' biggest hit to date. Maybe they're each other's lucky charm?
Lauren is currently on tour with Fifth Harmony to promote their self-titled third album (the first after Camila Cabello quit the band) so that explains why she's missing her beau.
Ty replied to his girlfriend's caption with the equally adorable comment "I mish u more ❤️". Ugh, our hearts can't take it!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S 'HE LIKE THAT' VIDEO BELOW
