Lauren Jauregui

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Confirms Ty Dolla $ign Romance On Instagram

The 'Work From Home' collaborators are now together...

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 17:29

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign are Instagram official!

The Fifth Harmony star has been linked to the rapper for a while now and the rumours heated up after they were spotted partying together during New York Fashion Week last month.

Now, the 'Down' singer has confirmed their relationship with an adorable post on social media, sharing an intimate picture of them with the caption "Mish u🙈".

View the lyrics
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
I ain't wearin' na-nada
I'm sittin' pretty, impatient, but I know you gotta
Put in them hours, I'mma make it hotter
I'm sending pic after picture, I'mma get you fired

I know you're always on the night shift
But I can't stand these nights alone
And I don't need no explanation
Cause baby, you're the boss at home

You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
But you gotta put in work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
Let my body do the work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh

Let's put it into motion
I'mma give you a promotion
I'll make it feel like a vacay, turn the bed into an ocean
We don't need nobody, I just need your body
Nothin' but sheets in between us, ain't no getting off early

I know you're always on the night shift
But I can't stand these nights alone
And I don't need no explanation
Cause baby, you're the boss at home

You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
But you gotta put in work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
Let my body do the work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh yeah, girl you gotta work for me
Can you make it clap, no hands for me?
Take it to the ground, pick it up for me
Look back at it all over me
Put in work like my timesheet
She ride it like a '63
I'mma buy her new Céline
Let her ride in a foreign with me
Oh, she the bae, I'm her boo
And she down to break the rules
La-di-da she gon' go
I'm on drugs, she finessin'
I pipe up, she take that
Putting overtime on your body

You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
But you gotta put in work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
Let my body do the work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh

Yeah, we can work from home
Yeah, we can work from home
Yeah
Writer(s): Dallas Koehlke, Daniel Bedingfield, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Brian D. Lee, Claire Jude Demorest, Tyrone Griffin, Alexander Izquierdo Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The gorgeous couple already made musical magic together when Ty Dolla $ign featured on Fifth Harmony's massive tune 'Work From Home', which is both acts' biggest hit to date. Maybe they're each other's lucky charm?

Lauren is currently on tour with Fifth Harmony to promote their self-titled third album (the first after Camila Cabello quit the band) so that explains why she's missing her beau.

Ty replied to his girlfriend's caption with the equally adorable comment "I mish u more ❤️". Ugh, our hearts can't take it!

Mish u🙈

Mish u🙈

A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S 'HE LIKE THAT' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Mmm...
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing (Money overnight-ing)
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it (Still wanna try it)

Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)
He like that bang, bang, bang, (He like that bang)
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb, (He like that bomb)
He like that love, love, love, (He like that love)
I'm like that drug, drug, drug, (I'm like that drug)
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it
(One taste and...)

(Bang) He love that bang
(Bomb) He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
(Love) He love that thang
(Drug) He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (Oh)
Pumps and a bump
(You know he wants some, wants some)
Pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Confirms Ty Dolla $ign Romance On Instagram

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Chris &amp; Kem at BBC Radio 1 studios

Love Island's Chris & Kem Could Have The UK's Number One Single This Week

Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden

Miley Cyrus Puts Her Spin On Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow'

10 Of The Most Random And Expensive AF Things Celebs Have Ever Bought

Tove Styrke in the &#039;Mistakes&#039; video

Tove Styrke Is A Runaway Bride In The Epic 'Mistakes' Video

The Scientific Process Of Messaging The Guy/Girl You’re Secretly Into

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Primark’s New Halloween Makeup Collection Is An Absolute Game Changer

Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Bubble Butt Result of Her Second Brazilian Bum Lift And Holy Moly

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes Lead The 2017 MTV EMA Nominations - See The Full List!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Happy Birthday Leigh-Anne - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Here's Why Shawn Mendes 'Can't Wait' To Get His Heart Broken

Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs

Get Your MTV News On Amazon Alexa RN

Demi Lovato x JBL &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; Pop Up Event In New York

Demi Lovato Announces First Ever UK Tour - Here's How To Get Tickets

Two Of Geordie Shore's Finest Had The Cheek To Post This Scandalous Snap, Can You Guess Who?

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Says Bughead Have Serious Romeo And Juliet Vibes In Season Two

Liam Payne Reveals The One Direction Moment That Broke Him: I Cried My Eyes Out

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Was Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn And Fans Are Thrilled

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

More From Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Confirms Ty Dolla $ign Romance On Instagram

Life

Lauren Jauregui Shuts Down Homophobia With Kickass Comment About Society

Life

Lauren Jauregui Makes An Important Point In Her Letter To The LGBTQ+ Community

Fan Account Of The Week: @5hNewsBrasil

Fan Account Of The Week

Fan Account Of The Week: @LMJupdates

Music

Fan Account Of The Week: @LMJupdates

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Responds To Jemma Lucy's Accusations That She Was Rejected From Amber Davies' Party - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

TV Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed