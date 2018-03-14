Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Land Major Spotify Milestone
We love these two...
Halsey and Lauren Jauregui are two of our favourite popstars. Halsey has been a tour de force ever since she turned social media success into a remarkable music career in 2014 and Lauren has gone from strength to strength as a key member of Fifth Harmony.
And now their critically acclaimed duet 'Strangers' has just surpassed an incredible 50 million streams on Spotify.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. EVERYONE IS AS OBSESSED WITH THE MAGIC OF 'STRANGERS' AS WE ARE.
Halsey released 'Strangers' as a buzz single for her incredible second album hopeless fountain kingdom last May. Since then it has not only taken over Spotify and Apple Music but it has also entered the Hot 100 despite not even being an official Halsey single.
The duet has received huge praise for its queer themes and the fact that it's also sung by two queer women.
Considering how great it is and how successful it's been, we've got our fingers crossed that Halsey and Lauren give it the proper single treatment before the hopeless fountain kingdom era is over. Just imagine how amazing a 'Strangers' music video would be.
As it stands, Halsey is following up her US Top 5 hit 'Bad at Love' with her next single 'Alone' this week.
Not only that but Halsey is releasing a remix of 'Alone' tomorrow featuring Big Sean and Stefflon Don.
We are super excited to hear it and see what kind of music video Halsey has made for it.
In the meantime, huge congrats to both her and Lauren on this huge Spotify milestone.
Words: Sam Prance