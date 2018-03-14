Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Land Major Spotify Milestone

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui are two of our favourite popstars. Halsey has been a tour de force ever since she turned social media success into a remarkable music career in 2014 and Lauren has gone from strength to strength as a key member of Fifth Harmony.

And now their critically acclaimed duet 'Strangers' has just surpassed an incredible 50 million streams on Spotify.

WATCH HALSEY'S STUNNING 'SORRY' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics I've missed your calls for months it seems

Don't realise how mean I can be

'Cause I can sometimes treat the people

That I love like jewelry

'Cause I can change my mind each day

I didn't mean to try you on

But I still know your birthday

And your mother's favorite song



So I'm sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry that I can't believe

That anybody ever really

Starts to fall in love with me

Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry I could be so blind

Didn't meant to leave you

And all of the things that we had behind

Oh

Oh

Oh



I run away when things are good

And never really understood

The way you laid your eyes on me

In ways that no one ever could

And so it seems I broke your heart

My ignorance has struck again

I failed to see it from the start

And tore you open 'til the end



And I'm sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry that I can't believe

That anybody ever really

Starts to fall in love with me

Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry I could be so blind

Didn't meant to leave you

And all of the things that we had behind



And someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me



Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry that I can't believe

That anybody ever really

Starts to fall in love with me

Sorry to my unknown lover

Sorry I could be so blind

Didn't meant to leave you

And all of the things that we had behind



And someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me

And someone will love you

Someone will love you

Someone will love you

But someone isn't me Writer(s): Greg Kurstin, Ashley Frangipane Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. EVERYONE IS AS OBSESSED WITH THE MAGIC OF 'STRANGERS' AS WE ARE.

Halsey released 'Strangers' as a buzz single for her incredible second album hopeless fountain kingdom last May. Since then it has not only taken over Spotify and Apple Music but it has also entered the Hot 100 despite not even being an official Halsey single.

The duet has received huge praise for its queer themes and the fact that it's also sung by two queer women.

[Getty]

Considering how great it is and how successful it's been, we've got our fingers crossed that Halsey and Lauren give it the proper single treatment before the hopeless fountain kingdom era is over. Just imagine how amazing a 'Strangers' music video would be.

As it stands, Halsey is following up her US Top 5 hit 'Bad at Love' with her next single 'Alone' this week.

Not only that but Halsey is releasing a remix of 'Alone' tomorrow featuring Big Sean and Stefflon Don.

We are super excited to hear it and see what kind of music video Halsey has made for it.

In the meantime, huge congrats to both her and Lauren on this huge Spotify milestone.

Words: Sam Prance