Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Land Major Spotify Milestone

We love these two...

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 16:45

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui are two of our favourite popstars. Halsey has been a tour de force ever since she turned social media success into a remarkable music career in 2014 and Lauren has gone from strength to strength as a key member of Fifth Harmony.

And now their critically acclaimed duet 'Strangers' has just surpassed an incredible 50 million streams on Spotify.

WATCH HALSEY'S STUNNING 'SORRY' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I've missed your calls for months it seems
Don't realise how mean I can be
'Cause I can sometimes treat the people
That I love like jewelry
'Cause I can change my mind each day
I didn't mean to try you on
But I still know your birthday
And your mother's favorite song

So I'm sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't meant to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind
Oh
Oh
Oh

I run away when things are good
And never really understood
The way you laid your eyes on me
In ways that no one ever could
And so it seems I broke your heart
My ignorance has struck again
I failed to see it from the start
And tore you open 'til the end

And I'm sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't meant to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind

And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me

Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry that I can't believe
That anybody ever really
Starts to fall in love with me
Sorry to my unknown lover
Sorry I could be so blind
Didn't meant to leave you
And all of the things that we had behind

And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
And someone will love you
Someone will love you
Someone will love you
But someone isn't me
Writer(s): Greg Kurstin, Ashley Frangipane Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. EVERYONE IS AS OBSESSED WITH THE MAGIC OF 'STRANGERS' AS WE ARE.

Halsey released 'Strangers' as a buzz single for her incredible second album hopeless fountain kingdom last May. Since then it has not only taken over Spotify and Apple Music but it has also entered the Hot 100 despite not even being an official Halsey single.

The duet has received huge praise for its queer themes and the fact that it's also sung by two queer women.

[Getty]

Considering how great it is and how successful it's been, we've got our fingers crossed that Halsey and Lauren give it the proper single treatment before the hopeless fountain kingdom era is over. Just imagine how amazing a 'Strangers' music video would be.

As it stands, Halsey is following up her US Top 5 hit 'Bad at Love' with her next single 'Alone' this week.

Not only that but Halsey is releasing a remix of 'Alone' tomorrow featuring Big Sean and Stefflon Don.

We are super excited to hear it and see what kind of music video Halsey has made for it.

In the meantime, huge congrats to both her and Lauren on this huge Spotify milestone.

Words: Sam Prance

