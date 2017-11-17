Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki's 'All Night' Is Absolutely Incredible
The Fifth Harmony star enters the EDM world with this effortlessly amazing track...
The Fifth Harmony girls are unstoppable.
Despite 2017 being the busiest year of their career so far, all four members have still managed to do their own thing outside the group and Lauren Jauregui's latest solo venture might be her best yet.
'All Night' is the highly-anticipated collaboration with EDM legend Steve Aoki that was first teased at the start of the year and it is truly amazing.
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
Lauren's trademark husky vocals flourish over Aoki's huge production, which relentlessly builds into a lush, chilled vibe that fits perfectly with the song's besotted sentiment.
Her voice sounds incredible on the track, a confessional ode to a lover of how truly obsessed and in love she is. It's more romantic than stalker, trust us.
Overwhelmed with the response to the song so far, Lauren thanked fans, saying "I'm feeling so blessed & grateful to be able to share my art with u & see this reception I LOVE YOU."
"Babies I need you to know, like truly know how much I appreciate each & every single one of you," she tweeted. "[And] the amount of love and support you've shown me at any point of any time like damn."
We love you too, Lauren! Thank you for such an amazing song.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S 'ANGEL' VIDEO BELOW
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)
We was just a moment, nothing serious
Never really paid you no mind
Dropped a bag, started paying attention
Should've never (ah)
Should've never not kept your word
Woulda had a reason to keep mine
You was too inconsistent
Should've never (ah)
Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel?
Yeah...
Won't lie and say I don't lie
Yeah, I might've told a few lies, yeah
Won't lie and say I didn't try
But you're only worth a few tries, yeah
Track star, think you're running these streets
You ain't the only one running the streets
Stay making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah
Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya
Who said I was an angel?
(But you was wrong)
(Oh, yeah) Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, I'm no angel, when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was, an angel? (ohh)
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I want it, I want it, oh, oh, I want it
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
I want it, I want it, ah, ah
Who said I was an angel? (Who said I was an angel?)
(Didn't know the real me, I'm far from an)
(Angel) Who said I was an angel? (Never took the time out)
(Never had time to figure me out... when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see? (what do you see?)
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was a, an angel? (oh)