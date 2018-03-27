Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview

The Fifth Harmony star has also announced her first solo tour...

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 10:51

Lauren Jauregui is wasting no time in launching her solo career after Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus last week.

The 'All Night' songstress has unveiled her gorgeous photo shoot with Playboy magazine, in her first interview since the girl group announced the shocking news.

Jauregui looks nothing short of incredible in the photos as she poses in a rose garden and minimalistic, vintage-style country bedroom.

WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S 'ANGEL' VIDEO BELOW...

View the lyrics
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)

We was just a moment, nothing serious
Never really paid you no mind
Dropped a bag, started paying attention
Should've never (ah)
Should've never not kept your word
Woulda had a reason to keep mine
You was too inconsistent
Should've never (ah)

Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya

Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel?

Yeah...
Won't lie and say I don't lie
Yeah, I might've told a few lies, yeah
Won't lie and say I didn't try
But you're only worth a few tries, yeah
Track star, think you're running these streets
You ain't the only one running the streets
Stay making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah

Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya

Who said I was an angel?
(But you was wrong)
(Oh, yeah) Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, I'm no angel, when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was, an angel? (ohh)

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I want it, I want it, oh, oh, I want it
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
I want it, I want it, ah, ah

Who said I was an angel? (Who said I was an angel?)
(Didn't know the real me, I'm far from an)
(Angel) Who said I was an angel? (Never took the time out)
(Never had time to figure me out... when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see? (what do you see?)
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was a, an angel? (oh)
Writer(s): Sonny Moore, Jason Boyd Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

In the accompanying interview, Lauren talks everything from starting out on X Factor, being a political voice and her lush collaboration, 'Strangers', with Halsey.

“I love the concept of there being this visibility because most of the songs you hear about bisexual women or female attraction sexualizes the female connection,” she says of the song.

The stars have performed the song several times together in the past year, however fans are still waiting for it to receive that all-wanted single status.

Getty Images

Perhaps that will be her next move as yesterday the 21-year-old singer also revealed that she will be going on her first ever solo tour in June, supporting Halsey in Latin America.

The announcement immediately had fans jumping to conclusions - is an EP coming before then? An album?! - about Lauren's first solo release, however we wouldn't be surprised if something dropped soon.

After all, she may have four collaborations and the Fifth Harmony catalogue to go on stage with but we have a feeling she'll stay away from the 5H material for her solo gigs.

Whatever she does next, we already know we're not ready for it.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History
Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has A Theory About Who On The Cast Is A Witch
Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5 IRL: Inside The Small UK Town That’s Full Of Mysterious Secret Religious Groups
How You Deal With A Break Up Based on Your Star Sign
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza
How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event
Rudimental
Rudimental On Battling Drake For No.1: "It's All About Love"
Actually Useful Everyday Tips If You Feel Tired AF All The Time
8 GIFs That Will Speak To Anyone Secretly Attracted To Their BFF
A Beginner's Guide To Tarot Cards With Kim Kardashian's Psychic
12 Things Everyone Should Know About Sex Before Going To Uni

More From Lauren Jauregui

auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
Lauren Jauregui &amp; Halsey
Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Land Major Spotify Milestone
Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui Is Reportedly Gearing Up to Release a Solo Album
Ty Dolla Sign and Lauren Jauregui attend the CIROC French Vanilla Birthday Celebration for French Montana on November 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign Debut 'In Your Phone'
Lauren Jauregui in the music video for &#039;All Night&#039;, her collaboration with Steve Aoki, 2018
Lauren Jauregui Heads To Space In The 'All Night' Video
New Music Friday - 17th November 2017
Music
New Music Out This Week (17th November 2017)
Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki in a promotional shot for their collaboration &#039;All Night&#039;, 2017
Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki's 'All Night' Is Absolutely Incredible
Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&#039; &#039;The Star&#039; at Regency Village Theatre on November 12, 2017 in Westwood, California
Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui Teases Solo Collab With Steve Aoki, 'All Night'
Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign
Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Is About to Release a Song with Ty Dolla $ign
Lauren Jauregui
Did Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Not Like 7/27?
Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign
Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Confirms Ty Dolla $ign Romance On Instagram
Life
Lauren Jauregui Shuts Down Homophobia With Kickass Comment About Society

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Chet Johnson Trolls Helen Briggs
Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs