Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview

Lauren Jauregui is wasting no time in launching her solo career after Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus last week.

The 'All Night' songstress has unveiled her gorgeous photo shoot with Playboy magazine, in her first interview since the girl group announced the shocking news.

Jauregui looks nothing short of incredible in the photos as she poses in a rose garden and minimalistic, vintage-style country bedroom.

In the accompanying interview, Lauren talks everything from starting out on X Factor, being a political voice and her lush collaboration, 'Strangers', with Halsey.

“I love the concept of there being this visibility because most of the songs you hear about bisexual women or female attraction sexualizes the female connection,” she says of the song.

The stars have performed the song several times together in the past year, however fans are still waiting for it to receive that all-wanted single status.

Getty Images

Perhaps that will be her next move as yesterday the 21-year-old singer also revealed that she will be going on her first ever solo tour in June, supporting Halsey in Latin America.

The announcement immediately had fans jumping to conclusions - is an EP coming before then? An album?! - about Lauren's first solo release, however we wouldn't be surprised if something dropped soon.

After all, she may have four collaborations and the Fifth Harmony catalogue to go on stage with but we have a feeling she'll stay away from the 5H material for her solo gigs.

Whatever she does next, we already know we're not ready for it.