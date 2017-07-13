Lea Michele

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

Glee stars Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale also shared messages.

Friday, July 14, 2017 - 11:26

Lea Michele shared a moving tribute in memory of former on-screen boyfriend and real life love Cory Monteith on the anniversary of his death.

The actress gave everyone all the feels as she took to Instagram to share a throwback snap of the pair on July 13, which marks four years since the 31-year-old was found dead in a Vancouver hotel due to complications caused by drugs and alcohol.

4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C❤️

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

The pair, who portrayed high school sweethearts Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson in Glee, are all smiles in the sweet polaroid and Lea accompanied the snap with a moving message, saying: "4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more."

It is clear that Cory will always hold a special place in Lea and countless others' hearts, and several more of Cory's other Glee co-stars also took to social media to remember him

Getty

On Instagram, Dianna Agron writes: "Heart stopped a beat realizing that today it has been four years without this wonder human." 

Along with a picture of the pair picking up awards for their work on Glee, Dianna recalled the moment they shared together, saying: "I could never contain myself when you were near. I remember this moment, those funny men in hand, feeling like maybe they had read the wrong names and what were we even doing there....how were we fooling everyone, what kind of magic was this?"

The actress brought her moving tribute to a close, writing: "I miss seeing you every day on set, your supreme kindness and generosity. I miss every bit of you."

One of my favorite days of filming with Cory. He always brought passion in everything he did. God, I miss you brother. #ByeByeBye

A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on

Matthew Morrison shared one of his favourite moments with Cory that involved a performance of NSYNC classic Bye Bye Bye.

His on-screen teacher wrote: "One of my favourite days of filming with Cory. He always brought passion in everything he did. God, I miss you brother."

Sometimes it feels like you'll just walk on through that door with that voice and that grin. Miss you every damn day.

Kevin McHale remembered the actor's voice and his grin, simply writing: "Miss you every damn day."

And so do we. RIP Cory.

