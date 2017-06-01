You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Is ANYTHING cuter than these new Beetlejuice minifigs?!

The next five packs for toys-to-life series, Lego Dimensions, will released on 15 September, and includes packs based upon Beetlejuice, Powerpuff Girls, and Teen Titans Go!.

The Teen Titans Go! Team Pack includes minifigs of the DC Comics superhero team of Raven and Beast Boy, and the 3-in-1 T-Car which can be reconfigured as the T-Plane. You can also transform the Spellbook of Azarath into Raven Wings and the Giant Hand. The Fun pack includes a Starfire minifig, plus the 3-in-1 Titan Robot, which can be switched into the T-Rocket or Rocket Retriever.

“Players that purchase either Teen Titans Go! expansion pack can access an exclusive, original episode to discover how the vibrant team of teenage superheroes stumbled upon the Lego Dimensions multiverse and embarked on hilarious, heroic adventures with new friends,” says publisher, Warner Bros.

The Powerpuff Girls’ Team Pack has Blossom and Bubbles, and the 3-in-1 Octi, which can be rebuilt into the Super Skunk or Sonic Squid, and the PPR Smartphone, will can also be used as the PPG Hotline and Mag-Net. The Fun Pack, on the other hand, has Buttercup and the 3-in-1 Mega Blast Bot, which can be remade into the Ka-Pow Cannon and Slammin’ Guitar.

These packs give you access to the PowerPuff Girls Adventure World, with locations such as Pokey Oaks elementary and Rainbow Land.

Last but certainly not least, the Beetlejuice Fun Pack has, unsurprisingly, Beetlejuice, and Saturn’s Sandworm can be rebuilt into the Haunted Vacuum and Spooky Spider, and unlock the Adventure World and Battle Arena.

Lego Dimensions is available now on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Wii U.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx