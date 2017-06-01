Lego

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 12:44

Is ANYTHING cuter than these new Beetlejuice minifigs?!

The next five packs for toys-to-life series, Lego Dimensions, will released on 15 September, and includes packs based upon Beetlejuice, Powerpuff Girls, and Teen Titans Go!.

The Teen Titans Go! Team Pack includes minifigs of the DC Comics superhero team of Raven and Beast Boy, and the 3-in-1 T-Car which can be reconfigured as the T-Plane. You can also transform the Spellbook of Azarath into Raven Wings and the Giant Hand. The Fun pack includes a Starfire minifig, plus the 3-in-1 Titan Robot, which can be switched into the T-Rocket or Rocket Retriever.

“Players that purchase either Teen Titans Go! expansion pack can access an exclusive, original episode to discover how the vibrant team of teenage superheroes stumbled upon the Lego Dimensions multiverse and embarked on hilarious, heroic adventures with new friends,” says publisher, Warner Bros.

The Powerpuff Girls’ Team Pack has Blossom and Bubbles, and the 3-in-1 Octi, which can be rebuilt into the Super Skunk or Sonic Squid, and the PPR Smartphone, will can also be used as the PPG Hotline and Mag-Net. The Fun Pack, on the other hand, has Buttercup and the 3-in-1 Mega Blast Bot, which can be remade into the Ka-Pow Cannon and Slammin’ Guitar.

These packs give you access to the PowerPuff Girls Adventure World, with locations such as Pokey Oaks elementary and Rainbow Land.

Last but certainly not least, the Beetlejuice Fun Pack has, unsurprisingly, Beetlejuice, and Saturn’s Sandworm can be rebuilt into the Haunted Vacuum and Spooky Spider, and unlock the Adventure World and Battle Arena.

Lego Dimensions is available now on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Wii U.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

Latest News

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

LEGO Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla

Chloe Moretz 'Appalled And Angry' About Her New Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Poster

Dwayne Johnson

Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14

More From Lego

LEGO Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Games

Baby Groot's New Video Game Is So Cute We're Gonna Die

FOR HONOR
For Honor

Every Big Video Game Out In February 2017

Lego Worlds
Games

Lego Worlds Is Going To Make You Want A Nintendo Switch

Movies

The LEGO Batman Movie Drops A Second New Trailer

2015 Games
Games

These Are The Top 10 Best Selling Video Games Of 2015

Games

5 New Games Out In January 2016

This Lego Jurassic World Video Is Everything

Games

Is 'LEGO Marvel's Avengers' Going To Be The Most Fun LEGO Game Ever? Watch The New E3 Gameplay Now

So A LEGO Set Just Gave Away Some Massive Ant-Man Spoilers

The Lego Movie’s Emmet Heads To Glastonbury

All-Lego Advert Break Set To Promote Movie

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

TV Shows

Who Is Max Morley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star