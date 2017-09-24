Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Forced To Deny She Is Getting Married

The chart topping star is still Miss Pinnock... for now

Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 12:03

Little Mix beauty Leigh-Anne Pinnock sparked a frenzy of speculation on Saturday when she shared selfies of her ‘wedding hair’.

The Shout Out To My Ex chart topper uploaded images to Twitter showing her dark locks tied up in a gorgeous style.

With added pearls and some smoky eye make-up, the singer looked a vision of beauty.

Sharing the images online, the star captioned the snaps: “Officially found my wedding hair”.

Her comment immediately sparked debate with her online fans who all began to ask if she was about to tie-the-knot.

Leigh-Anne – who has enjoyed an on-off romance with footballer Andre Gray for almost a year – was then forced to clarify.

Taking to Twitter a second time, she calmed speculation, writing: “P.S. I’m not getting married.”

Still, she has proved she would make a gorgeous bride – and wouldn’t the other Little Mix members make perfect bridesmaids?

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Forced To Deny She Is Getting Married

