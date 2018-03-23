Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now

We love a dramatic hair makeover, so we are living for Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s new do rn. The Little Mix singer has added some streaks of neon green into her hair and it looks totally incredible.

The LM girls are currently in Japan for their world tour, but Leigh-Anne must have managed to get a few hours off to hit the salon to change up her hair.

She posted her new look on Instagram - where fans in the comments section are loving it too - captioning the picture 'ネオン'. Thanks to Google Translate, we can tell you it means ‘neon’.

She followed up her first picture with a gallery of snaps of herself in a totally killer outfit posing next to some cherry blossom tress.

Little Mix have more than new hair going on though. There will be a new album from the girls this year. Yaaaaas!

“So we've got the new album coming out this year which is really. We start writing it... basically, March, when we get back to work,” Leigh-Anne told Red Carpet News TV at the Mental Health Valentine’s Day Gala.

“The tour will follow the following year,” she added. “Basically, we've got our lives planned out for the next two years, but it's great.”

Wonder if she has the next two years of hair styles planned out too?

