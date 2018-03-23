Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now

Leigh-Anne switched up her look while on tour in Japan with Little Mix

Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 14:04

We love a dramatic hair makeover, so we are living for Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s new do rn. The Little Mix singer has added some streaks of neon green into her hair and it looks totally incredible. 

The LM girls are currently in Japan for their world tour, but Leigh-Anne must have managed to get a few hours off to hit the salon to change up her hair. 

While you're here check out That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode...

She posted her new look on Instagram - where fans in the comments section are loving it too - captioning the picture 'ネオン'. Thanks to Google Translate, we can tell you it means ‘neon’. 

She followed up her first picture with a gallery of snaps of herself in a totally killer outfit posing next to some cherry blossom tress. 

ネオン 😱

ネオン 😱

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

Little Mix have more than new hair going on though. There will be a new album from the girls this year. Yaaaaas! 

“So we've got the new album coming out this year which is really. We start writing it... basically, March, when we get back to work,” Leigh-Anne told Red Carpet News TV at the Mental Health Valentine’s Day Gala. 

🍒 🌸 🇯🇵 💚

🍒 🌸 🇯🇵 💚

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

“The tour will follow the following year,” she added. “Basically, we've got our lives planned out for the next two years, but it's great.”

Wonder if she has the next two years of hair styles planned out too? 

WATCH! The outrageous That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode... 

Latest News

Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows new neon green hair on Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Travel
Is This the Ultimate App for Aeroplane Passengers?
9 Classic Charlotte Crosby Moments That Made Us Go Same
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
New Music Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, George Ezra, David Guetta
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Gifts Us Funk-Fuelled New Track 'Lost In Japan'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Your Instagram Feed Is Going To Be Chronological Again
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
Botswana Safari
7 Reasons Why Zimbabwe & Botswana Are Must Visit 2018 Destinations
Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer
11 Awesome Things We Learned About The Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer of Super Heroes
8 Celebs Who Got Real About Body Hair
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Hughes Feels "Cringy" After Zach Tull And Sam Lonsdale Kick Off Over Her - EXCLUSIVE

More From Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows new neon green hair on Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now
Little Mix Share Video Of Devastating Moment Leigh-Anne Pinnock Seriously Burned Herself
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Happy Birthday Leigh-Anne - An Ode to the Little Mix Star
Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix
Celebrity
Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Forced To Deny She Is Getting Married
Little Mix Fans Are Freaking Out Over Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Incredible Impromptu Miami Photo Shoot
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Goes Public With Boyfriend Andre Gray
Celebrity
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Suffers Another Face Injury As She Falls Out Of A Car 'Drunk As A Skunk'
Music
Watch Little Mix Perform Tracks From ‘Glory Days’ & Answer Your Questions LIVE On Facebook
Little Mix Give The Best Dating/Boyfriend Advice Whilst Admitting They've Faked Orgasms: "Every Girl Does It"
Celebrity
Perrie Edwards On Why She'll Never Reveal What Really Happened With Zayn Split: "The World Knowing Has Been Tough"
Celebrity
Little Mix Have Revealed Baby Plans And The One Thing That Would Split Up The Band In The Future
Music
Little Mix Tease More Diss Lyrics In New Track 'F.U' Which May Or May Not Be About Zayn Malik

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Zayn Malik Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair
Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence