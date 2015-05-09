Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

Take a look at the latest from MTV New...

Lena Dunham's claims that her dog, Lamby, suffered 'terrible abuse' as a puppy have been refuted by the BARC animal shelter, which is where she rescued him from over four years ago.

The Girls creator claims she had to give her pet back due to "challenging behaviour and aggression" that stemmed from the abusive treatment he received from multiple owners prior to her adopting him - but it looks like the shelted that adopted him to her disagree with this.

Dog-loving Lena announced her decision to give Lamby up via Instagram, writing: "Last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles.

"Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others - we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy."

But now Robert Vazquez, a spokesperson for the BARC shelter, has spoken out and disagrees, saying: "He was 'owner surrendered, not enough time' so we do not know where she got 'multiple owners that abused the dog.' "

He continued: "If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she's a new star and put her or the dog in that situation?"

Lena responded to the comments via Instagram, stating: "I can't apologise. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable - and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable."

Yikes! We just hope Lamby is ok and living his best life now that he is with doggy professionals.