Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

Lena owned her dog for four years before giving him up to a professional dog facility.

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 12:09

Lena Dunham's claims that her dog, Lamby, suffered 'terrible abuse' as a puppy have been refuted by the BARC animal shelter, which is where she rescued him from over four years ago.

The Girls creator claims she had to give her pet back due to "challenging behaviour and aggression" that stemmed from the abusive treatment he received from multiple owners prior to her adopting him - but it looks like the shelted that adopted him to her disagree with this. 

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Dog-loving Lena announced her decision to give Lamby up via Instagram, writing: "Last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles.

"Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others - we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy."

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

But now Robert Vazquez, a spokesperson for the BARC shelter, has spoken out and disagrees, saying: "He was 'owner surrendered, not enough time' so we do not know where she got 'multiple owners that abused the dog.' "

He continued: "If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she's a new star and put her or the dog in that situation?"

It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I'm sorry to have disappointed them, I can't apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings. Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided. I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. This is the painting that greets me every day when I walk into my home. This is the animal who taught me about loving and letting go. I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Lena responded to the comments via Instagram, stating: "I can't apologise. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable - and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable."

Yikes! We just hope Lamby is ok and living his best life now that he is with doggy professionals.

