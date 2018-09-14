Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco

After model Tess Holliday called the brand out.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 14:47

Lena Dunham has apologised for her involvement in Revolve and LPA's fat-shaming sweatshirt, which understandably caused uproar for it's slogan, which reads: 'Being Fat Is Not Beautiful, It’s An Excuse’.

When the image of the sweater began circling online earlier this week, celebs and normals alike expressed shock that it was even on sale.

While at first look it's hard to see how this could ever be seen as acceptable, Lena explained that originally there was some positive intention behind the product. The shirt is part of a range of jumpers featuring real life quotes from women who have experienced trolling online and was meant to shine a light on how cruelly women are treated on the internet. Other quotes included "Horrible result of modern feminism" (apparently said to Lena), "If you translated a bum onto her face, she'd have a better face" (said to Suki Waterhouse) and "Too boney to be boned" (a comment made about Cara Delevingne).

However, when modeled by Revolve's marketing team on "thin white women," the meaning behind this particular sentiment is clearly distorted and is likely to be interpreted differently - as Lena accepts in her apology. 

The sweatshirts were originally called out by Fashionista, shortly followed by model Tess Holliday, who tweeted: “LOLLLLL @REVOLE y’all are a mess.”

Now the Girls creator, who was involved in the concept of the collection, is sharing her own outrage at how the sweatshirts have been marketed. 

Taking to Instagram, Lena wrote: “For months I’ve been working on a collaboration with LPA through parent company @revolve – sweatshirts that highlight quotes from prominent women who have experienced internet trolling & abuse.”

“This is a cause very close to my heart and the proceeds were meant to benefit charities that help young women by empowering them to express themselves through writing and art."

And the Girls actor didn’t stop there either, going on to add that Revolve modelled the intended-to-be empowering pieces on “thin white women” without her consent.

"Without consulting me or any of the women involved, @revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the Internet, or that lack of diversity in representation is a huge part of the problem (in fact, the problem itself.)" Lena continues. 

"As a result, I cannot support this collaboration or lend my name to it in any way. This isn’t meant to shame Pia or the great work she’s done with LPA. I am deeply disappointed in @revolve’s handling of a sensitive topic and a collaboration rooted in reclaiming the words of internet trolls to celebrate the beauty in diversity and bodies and experiences that aren’t the industry norm.

“My only goal on this planet is to empower women through art and dialogue. I’m grateful to every woman who shared a quote and so disappointed that our words were not honored,” she added.

Lena then finished up her post saying she’ll be making a donation to charity as an apology for the mishap.

“As a result, I will be making a donation to the charity of every woman’s choice who was wronged with me and I hope that @revolve will join me with a contribution of their own," she writes.

And we guess all's well that ends well as Tess Holliday tweeted afterwards that she now "realizes what they [Revolve] were trying to do", but she thinks it was just executed badly. Tess then followed up with a quick shoutout to all brands asking them to take this situation as a "lesson."

Thoughts on all this? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK already. 

Latest News

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
Channel 5 announces they&#039;re cancelling cbb and big brother
Celebrity Big Brother AND Civilian Big Brother Has Been Axed By Channel 5
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Claims That She Pays Radio Stations To Play Her Music
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
JLS Star Oritse Williams Charged With Raping A Fan In A Wolverhampton Hotel Room
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?
Kendall Jenner Shares An Emotional Video Of Kylie Jenner Talking About Being Bullied

More From Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Celebrity
Lena Dunham's American Horror Story: Cult Character Has Been Revealed And It Is Someone Terrifying From History
Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption
Celebrity
Lena Dunham’s New Tattoo Is Basically An Ode To Rihanna
Celebrity
Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift And Perfectly Sums Up Everything That Is Wrong With Kanye West’s Famous Video
TV Shows
13 Times We Were All Hannah Horvath From 'Girls'
Lena-Dunham
F**k It Friday: Lena Dunham
TV Shows
Lena Dunham Pays Tribute To Girls Actor Nick Lashaway Who Has Died In A Car Crash
These Are The Awesome Lenny Contributors Who Will Be Celebrating Lena Dunham’s Birthday Today
Celebrity
Lena Dunham Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Surgery With Ruptured Ovarian Cyst
Celebrity
Lena Dunham Apologises To Magazine After Photoshop Accusations

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene