Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco

Lena Dunham has apologised for her involvement in Revolve and LPA's fat-shaming sweatshirt, which understandably caused uproar for it's slogan, which reads: 'Being Fat Is Not Beautiful, It’s An Excuse’.

When the image of the sweater began circling online earlier this week, celebs and normals alike expressed shock that it was even on sale.

While at first look it's hard to see how this could ever be seen as acceptable, Lena explained that originally there was some positive intention behind the product. The shirt is part of a range of jumpers featuring real life quotes from women who have experienced trolling online and was meant to shine a light on how cruelly women are treated on the internet. Other quotes included "Horrible result of modern feminism" (apparently said to Lena), "If you translated a bum onto her face, she'd have a better face" (said to Suki Waterhouse) and "Too boney to be boned" (a comment made about Cara Delevingne).

However, when modeled by Revolve's marketing team on "thin white women," the meaning behind this particular sentiment is clearly distorted and is likely to be interpreted differently - as Lena accepts in her apology.

The sweatshirts were originally called out by Fashionista, shortly followed by model Tess Holliday, who tweeted: “LOLLLLL @REVOLE y’all are a mess.”

Now the Girls creator, who was involved in the concept of the collection, is sharing her own outrage at how the sweatshirts have been marketed.

Taking to Instagram, Lena wrote: “For months I’ve been working on a collaboration with LPA through parent company @revolve – sweatshirts that highlight quotes from prominent women who have experienced internet trolling & abuse.”

“This is a cause very close to my heart and the proceeds were meant to benefit charities that help young women by empowering them to express themselves through writing and art."

And the Girls actor didn’t stop there either, going on to add that Revolve modelled the intended-to-be empowering pieces on “thin white women” without her consent.

"Without consulting me or any of the women involved, @revolve presented the sweatshirts on thin white women, never thinking about the fact that difference and individuality is what gets you punished on the Internet, or that lack of diversity in representation is a huge part of the problem (in fact, the problem itself.)" Lena continues.

"As a result, I cannot support this collaboration or lend my name to it in any way. This isn’t meant to shame Pia or the great work she’s done with LPA. I am deeply disappointed in @revolve’s handling of a sensitive topic and a collaboration rooted in reclaiming the words of internet trolls to celebrate the beauty in diversity and bodies and experiences that aren’t the industry norm.

“My only goal on this planet is to empower women through art and dialogue. I’m grateful to every woman who shared a quote and so disappointed that our words were not honored,” she added.

Lena then finished up her post saying she’ll be making a donation to charity as an apology for the mishap.

“As a result, I will be making a donation to the charity of every woman’s choice who was wronged with me and I hope that @revolve will join me with a contribution of their own," she writes.

And we guess all's well that ends well as Tess Holliday tweeted afterwards that she now "realizes what they [Revolve] were trying to do", but she thinks it was just executed badly. Tess then followed up with a quick shoutout to all brands asking them to take this situation as a "lesson."

I hope this is a lesson for brands that if you are going to launch merch intended to break down stereotypes in regards to “fat” bodies, you need to use a VISIBLY plus size model & have size inclusive sizes. You can stop at XL (which is prob a junior plus), you have to do better. — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) September 13, 2018

