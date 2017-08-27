Lena Dunham's American Horror Story: Cult Character Has Been Revealed And It Is Someone Terrifying From History

Lena Dunham might be best known for playing her loveable character Hannah in Girls – but she’s about to terrify everyone with her new role.

The outspoken actress has landed a part in the new series of American Horror Story – which has the sub title “Cult”.

The series seems to kick off with characters being horrified that Donald Trump has been elected as President of the United States of America.

But then an invasion of horrifying clowns seem hell bent on terrorising a neighbourhood which includes Sarah Paulson’s Ally.

Now Lena’s character in the upcoming seventh season of the show has been revealed and she is playing a real life criminal of the past.

The Girls star will be playing Valerie Solanas – who became famous in 1960s when she tried to murder the artist Andy Warhol.

Show creator Ryan Murphy has explained a little more about Valerie and it sounds like Lena’s character could be out to kill all the male stars of the show.

“It's about female rage and that's in the country now,” Ryan explained.

“Solanas wrote the SCUM Manifesto. She told all women to kill men, and it was their only way to rise to power," he adds.

Valerie shot Andy Warhol three times in 1968, seriously injuring him – she was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to reckless "assault with intent to harm", was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and died of pneumonia in 1988.

