Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Leona's joining MTV for Christmas and we want you to get in on the action...
Monday, October 5, 2020 - 13:00
We want you to send in your requests for Leona Lewis! Maybe you’d like her to give you a shoutout on the show; maybe she could wish you and your family a Merry Christmas; or maybe you have a Christmas themed question for her?
Whatever it is, send it in and the best ones will be on a show coming soon to MTV...
Simply send us your request in the form below and if you're on Santa's nice list, your's might feature on MTV. Good luck!
Ooh-ooh, yeah
Snow is falling all around us
My baby's coming home for Christmas
I've been up all night inside my bedroom
He said that he'll be with me real soon
So I wait and I wait
But I've had as much as I can take
'Cause I got five more nights of sleeping on my own
Four more days until you're coming home
Three more dreams of you and mistletoe
Two more reasons why I love you so
I got five more nights until you're next to me
Four more days of being lonely
Three more wishes, I can barely breathe
If I can make it to Christmas Eve
Then it's one more sleep
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep
Can't believe how much I missed us
One more sleep
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep, yeah
Now I don't think I can remember
A cold or lonelier December
And I find myself staring at the window
Wondering when you're gonna get back home
So I try (try)
And I try (try)
But there is nothing I can do to pass this time
I got five more nights, still sleeping on my own
Four more days until you're coming home
Three more dreams of you and mistletoe
Two more reasons why I love you so
I got five more nights until you're next to me
Four more days of being lonely
Three more wishes, I can barely breathe
If I can make it to Christmas Eve
Then it's one more sleep
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep
Can't believe how much I missed us
One more sleep, yeah
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep, oh
Until we're rocking 'round the Christmas tree
Until I got you sitting next to me
We got a lot of catching up to do
I just can't take this, I'm missing you
Five more nights on my own
Four more days, mhm
Three more dreams, mistletoe
I can't believe I ever let you go, yeah
Five more nights of sleeping on my own (on my own)
Four more days until you're coming home (until you're coming home)
Three more wishes, I can barely breathe
If I can make it to Christmas Eve (if I can make it)
Then it's one more sleep
It'll be one more, it'll be one more
One more sleep
It'll be one more
One more sleep
Yeah, yeah
One more sleep, yeah, oh
Snow is falling all around us
My baby's coming home for Christmas
I've been up all night inside my bedroom
He said that he'll be with me real soon
So I wait and I wait
But I've had as much as I can take
'Cause I got five more nights of sleeping on my own
Four more days until you're coming home
Three more dreams of you and mistletoe
Two more reasons why I love you so
I got five more nights until you're next to me
Four more days of being lonely
Three more wishes, I can barely breathe
If I can make it to Christmas Eve
Then it's one more sleep
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep
Can't believe how much I missed us
One more sleep
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep, yeah
Now I don't think I can remember
A cold or lonelier December
And I find myself staring at the window
Wondering when you're gonna get back home
So I try (try)
And I try (try)
But there is nothing I can do to pass this time
I got five more nights, still sleeping on my own
Four more days until you're coming home
Three more dreams of you and mistletoe
Two more reasons why I love you so
I got five more nights until you're next to me
Four more days of being lonely
Three more wishes, I can barely breathe
If I can make it to Christmas Eve
Then it's one more sleep
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep
Can't believe how much I missed us
One more sleep, yeah
One more sleep until it's Christmas
One more sleep, oh
Until we're rocking 'round the Christmas tree
Until I got you sitting next to me
We got a lot of catching up to do
I just can't take this, I'm missing you
Five more nights on my own
Four more days, mhm
Three more dreams, mistletoe
I can't believe I ever let you go, yeah
Five more nights of sleeping on my own (on my own)
Four more days until you're coming home (until you're coming home)
Three more wishes, I can barely breathe
If I can make it to Christmas Eve (if I can make it)
Then it's one more sleep
It'll be one more, it'll be one more
One more sleep
It'll be one more
One more sleep
Yeah, yeah
One more sleep, yeah, oh
Writer(s): Stannard Richard Frederick, James Iain, Ellis Brad, Lewis Leona, Ashurst Jez Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com
Latest News
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Get To Know: Mimi Webb
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Joey King Is Teaming Up With Netflix For An Adaption Of Dystopian Novel Uglies
Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach
Rihanna Responds To A Fan Who Shaded Her For Wearing Sunscreen In Winter
Addison Rae Shares The Secret On How To Make A TikTok Video That Goes Viral
Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist If You’re In The Mood For Love (Sponsored)
Cardi B Reveals She’s Happily Single Following Offset Split: “My DMs Are Flooded”
Did Kris Jenner Just Hint Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Having Another Baby?
Get To Know: Baby Queen
Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Open Up About How They Deal With Online Bullies
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
More From Leona Lewis
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Calum Scott
You Are The Reason (Duet Version With Leona Lewis)
Fifth Harmony Congratulate Dinah Jane on Leona Lewis Duet
The X Factor Stars: Where Are They Now?
Leona Lewis
Fire Under My Feet
Leona Lewis' New Song 'Fire Under My Feet' Sounds Familiar, Don't You Think Adele?
MyIdol Is The Creepiest App Ever, And Here’s A Bunch Of Celeb Examples To Prove It
Calvin Harris Praises Rihanna AND Throws Shade At Leona Lewis In A Single Tweet
We Love What We've Heard Of Leona Lewis's New Album So Far!
Adele's '21' Is The Biggest-Selling Album Of The MILLENNIUM
The Definitive Ranking Of X Factor Winners’ Singles
X Factor
The X Factor Winners' Singles
Trending Articles
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Music
Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist If You’re In The Mood For Love (Sponsored)