Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!

Ooh-ooh, yeah



Snow is falling all around us

My baby's coming home for Christmas

I've been up all night inside my bedroom

He said that he'll be with me real soon



So I wait and I wait

But I've had as much as I can take



'Cause I got five more nights of sleeping on my own

Four more days until you're coming home

Three more dreams of you and mistletoe

Two more reasons why I love you so

I got five more nights until you're next to me

Four more days of being lonely

Three more wishes, I can barely breathe

If I can make it to Christmas Eve

Then it's one more sleep



One more sleep until it's Christmas

One more sleep

Can't believe how much I missed us

One more sleep

One more sleep until it's Christmas

One more sleep, yeah



Now I don't think I can remember

A cold or lonelier December

And I find myself staring at the window

Wondering when you're gonna get back home



So I try (try)

And I try (try)

But there is nothing I can do to pass this time



I got five more nights, still sleeping on my own

Four more days until you're coming home

Three more dreams of you and mistletoe

Two more reasons why I love you so



I got five more nights until you're next to me

Four more days of being lonely

Three more wishes, I can barely breathe

If I can make it to Christmas Eve

Then it's one more sleep



One more sleep until it's Christmas

One more sleep

Can't believe how much I missed us

One more sleep, yeah

One more sleep until it's Christmas

One more sleep, oh



Until we're rocking 'round the Christmas tree

Until I got you sitting next to me

We got a lot of catching up to do

I just can't take this, I'm missing you



Five more nights on my own

Four more days, mhm

Three more dreams, mistletoe

I can't believe I ever let you go, yeah



Five more nights of sleeping on my own (on my own)

Four more days until you're coming home (until you're coming home)

Three more wishes, I can barely breathe

If I can make it to Christmas Eve (if I can make it)

Then it's one more sleep



It'll be one more, it'll be one more

One more sleep

It'll be one more

One more sleep

Yeah, yeah

One more sleep, yeah, oh

Writer(s): Stannard Richard Frederick, James Iain, Ellis Brad, Lewis Leona, Ashurst Jez Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com