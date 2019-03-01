Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’

It finally happened. Scottish singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi has only gone and scored his first UK Number 1 Single with his emotional ballad ‘Someone You Loved’.

The song, which has been battling hard behind Ariana Grande’s singles ‘7 rings’ and ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’ these past two weeks, has officially surpassed them and stolen the top spot after it’s debut in the Top 100 at 66, nine weeks ago.

getty

Watch Lewis Capaldi’s reaction to his first UK Number 1 Single With ‘Someone You Loved’ below:

The recent MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner told the OfficialCharts.com: “Look who it is at Number 1! If you’ve listened to it, bought it, streamed it… thanks very much. This is my first Number 1 so I’m officially a one-hit wonder on the Official Charts.”

The song jumps from 3 to 1 since last week, accumulating a whopping 58,000 sales combined, and 6 million audio streams. Capaldi first made his debut in the UK Top 40 with his single ‘Grace’ last November which peaked at number 24.

His debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ is coming May 17th, and he’s just dropped tickets for his tour which UK dates sold out in less than a second:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuLpDV5hCsF/

Following closely behind is Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s ‘Giant’ at number two, and Ariana Grande’s previous number one with ‘7 Rings’ falls just below at number 4.

We’re so proud of Lewis Capaldi and can’t wait to see the success that will follow in 2019.

