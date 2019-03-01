Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’

We think he's getting kind of used to climbing the charts...

Claire Rowden
Friday, March 1, 2019 - 18:00

It finally happened. Scottish singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi has only gone and scored his first UK Number 1 Single with his emotional ballad ‘Someone You Loved’.

The song, which has been battling hard behind Ariana Grande’s singles ‘7 rings’ and ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’ these past two weeks, has officially surpassed them and stolen the top spot after it’s debut in the Top 100 at 66, nine weeks ago.

getty

Watch Lewis Capaldi’s reaction to his first UK Number 1 Single With ‘Someone You Loved’ below:

Lewis Capaldi celebrates Someone You Loved reaching Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart

The recent MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner told the OfficialCharts.com: “Look who it is at Number 1! If you’ve listened to it, bought it, streamed it… thanks very much. This is my first Number 1 so I’m officially a one-hit wonder on the Official Charts.”

The song jumps from 3 to 1 since last week, accumulating a whopping 58,000 sales combined, and 6 million audio streams. Capaldi first made his debut in the UK Top 40 with his single ‘Grace’ last November which peaked at number 24.

His debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ is coming May 17th, and he’s just dropped tickets for his tour which UK dates sold out in less than a second:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuLpDV5hCsF/

Following closely behind is Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s ‘Giant’ at number two, and Ariana Grande’s previous number one with ‘7 Rings’ falls just below at number 4.

We’re so proud of Lewis Capaldi and can’t wait to see the success that will follow in 2019.

Latest News

Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
Oasis - Supersonic - Music Video
8 Of The Most Revolutionary Indie Anthems Ever!
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far
Get To Know: Big Tobz
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
Club MTV
Competition: Be A DJ For Club MTV x N-Studio!
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #5
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview
The Jonas Brothers ‘Confirmed Their Reunion’ And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

More From Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ava Max
The Official No.1 Singles Of 2019
Bastille perform at London&#039;s Brixton Academy
Review: Bastille's 'Still Avoiding Tomorrow' Tour at London's Brixton Academy
Lewis Capaldi Someone You Loved - Music Video
Lewis Capaldi
Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Talks Crotch-Activated Fireworks & Working With Frank Ocean’s Producer
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Lewis Capaldi
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Lewis Capaldi - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved - Live At The London Road Fire Station - Music Video
Lewis Capaldi
Someone You Loved (Live At The London Road Fire Station)
The BRIT Awards 2019 Critics Choice Shortlist - Sam Fender, Mahalia, Lewis Capaldi
BRITs 2019: Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia & Sam Fender Are This Year’s Critics Choice Nominees

Trending Articles

Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF