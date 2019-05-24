Lewis Capaldi Scores The Fastest Selling Album Of 2019 So Far

Lewis Capaldi has officially done it again, lads.

King of number ones has moved from singles to albums now, and has only gone and whipped up his first ever UK #1 album for his debut!

Official Charts Company

The MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner's ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ has not only slayed the charts, with three singles now in the Top 10 including ‘Someone You Loved’, ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ and ‘Grace’, but his album has in fact broken Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ record for fastest seller of the year so far!

It’s outperformed the rest of the UK Top 10 combined, with over 89,506 combined sales (Grande racking up 65,214), 46% of which go to physical sales, and 40.5 million plays across audio and video streaming platforms. Legends only.

Watch Lewis Capaldi’s reaction to his album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ going #1 below:

On the success, Capaldi told OfficialCharts.com:

“It feels good. It feels like I’m going to make some money finally, after years of slogging. It makes me so proud to have made this album. Thank you for everyone who went out and bought it.”

Following closely behind Lewis are The National at #2 with ‘I Am Easy To Find’, Rammstein at #3 with their seventh self titled record, and Tyler The Creator at #4 with ‘Igor’.