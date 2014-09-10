17 Posts Every Lesbian Will Relate To
People referring to your girlfriend as your 'friend' is never ending.
Are you a lesbian? Then you might just relate to the following posts.
As you get older, some things change.
But confusing your staight mates never gets old.
Because for some reason they assume you are The Word on being a lesbian.
Probably because TV and popular culture never ever seems to get it right.
That might explain why yet another person wants to know how you have sex.
And you just keep this saved on your phone for when you inevitably need it.
Date night does require slightly different preparations.
And you laugh like crazy at anyone who even thinks about saying 'you're so lucky you date women.'
Trying to casually explain to your friends that just because someone else is a lesbian, it doesn't mean that they are The One is always harder than it should be.
Although the dating pool is inevitably smaller than for the straighties.
Periods are a waste of time as you already knew you weren't pregnant this month anyway.
Not that you don't still panic sometimes.
At least you don't even have to pretend you want to go out partying any more.
NEVER. ENDING.
At least you still have your sense of humour.
Because this.