17 Posts Every Lesbian Will Relate To

Are you a lesbian? Then you might just relate to the following posts.

As you get older, some things change.

But confusing your staight mates never gets old.

*to a straight couple* which one is the lesbian and which one is the other lesbian??? — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) January 10, 2016

Because for some reason they assume you are The Word on being a lesbian.

"Why do lesbians look like men?" why do u look like shit? — LOKELANNI (@lokelanni) June 19, 2015

Probably because TV and popular culture never ever seems to get it right.

OKAY GUYS BUT WE ALL KNOW THE LESBIAN CHARACTER WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE TO DIE — Vicky (@neptunusrose) January 13, 2016

That might explain why yet another person wants to know how you have sex.

And you just keep this saved on your phone for when you inevitably need it.

#LesbianProblems getting asked how do lesbians have sex.. I be like pic.twitter.com/W4vnDlbXtS — 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@JayeAintShit) September 5, 2014

Date night does require slightly different preparations.

when you're talking to a girl and things start getting serious... pic.twitter.com/G0yABVnggr — Tami (@smoIkiwi) October 29, 2015

And you laugh like crazy at anyone who even thinks about saying 'you're so lucky you date women.'

Trying to casually explain to your friends that just because someone else is a lesbian, it doesn't mean that they are The One is always harder than it should be.

Friends: (Trying to get you to date every lesbian they know)

Me: pic.twitter.com/Yf6ZkbmhMu — Her App (@HerSocialApp) January 8, 2016

Although the dating pool is inevitably smaller than for the straighties.

they can't really do a lesbian take me out because half of them would have slept with or know each other already — ells☁️ (@teaa_treee) January 12, 2016

Periods are a waste of time as you already knew you weren't pregnant this month anyway.

Period period, go away

I really don't need this shit, I'm gay.



- A lesbian poem. — Jay (@gayyjay) December 28, 2014

Not that you don't still panic sometimes.

tumblr

At least you don't even have to pretend you want to go out partying any more.

Lesbians: the old men of women — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 21, 2015

People referring to your girlfriend as your 'friend' is never ending.

Happy #InternationalLesbianDay! Today we are lesbians, tomorrow we go back to being gal pals. — Gay Women (@GayWomenChannel) October 8, 2015

NEVER. ENDING.

if dudes wear flip flops the media will call them gay but women could have their fist inside a vagina at Walmart and they'd be best friends — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) January 5, 2015

At least you still have your sense of humour.

Most lesbian moment of 2015 so far: Arrive at date's house at the same time as a delivery guy, who is delivering her a new cat litter tray. — Marie Le Can't (@tramfrau) October 19, 2015

Because this.