LGBTQ

18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen

...at least so far.

Linds Foley
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 12:19

It’s officially Pride month and while it’s an important moment to raise a whole range of community issues that need to be addressed to give us better visibility, inclusion and safety in the long run, it’s also a time to celebrate how perfect we are in ourselves right here, right now. 

And what better way than with a look back at the most gloriously queer moments of the year so far that prove that our lord and saviour, Hayley Kiyoko, absolutely wasn’t wrong when she predicted that this would be the year of #20GayTeen?

What does it mean to identify as asexual? Check out the latest episode of Queerstory below... 

Let's GO, GO, GO...

1. When Hayley called 2018 as THE moment for the LGBTQ+ community

Well obvi. 

2. Ellen Page announces she’s kicked off the year by marrying girlfriend Emma Portner 

Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner

A lesbiWIN, if ever there was one. 

3. Cheryl Blossom comes out on Riverdale and gets it on with Toni Topaz

#Choni all the way.

4. The bisexual lighting meme is born c/o Janelle Monae

And now you’ve seen it, you notice it e v e r y w h e r e. 

5. Timothee Chalamet is nominated for Best Oscar for his role in Call Me By Your Name

Didn’t win but it’s still a big moment. Hashtag peach emoji. 

6. Troye Sivan owns the gender fluid fashion in the ‘Bloom’ video

Troye Sivan - Bloom

A total bop which, let's not forget, appears to be all about shagging. 

7. Adam Rippon wins a bronze medal for Figure Skating at the Winter Olympics

….and a gold medal for Twitter sassing the hell out of homophobes.

A true hero of our times. 

8. Kehlani comes out as queer <3

really content and happy and blessed and happy and content and yeah. cheers.

In a series of tweets, Kehlani wrote: “Cuz i keep geddin asked.. I’m queer. not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?” [sic]

Yes Kehlani, it does. 

9. Love, Simon becomes one one of the first mainstream teen movies to feature a gay romance as its central plot

And while it's undeniably a great moment for cinema, we want MORE, MORE, MORE of this. Preferably featuring actors who aren't just cis white gay men but represent all sexualities, gender identities and races, pls. 

10. Hayley Kiyoko releases queer anthem ‘Curious’

Hayley Kiyoko - Curious [Official Video]

A hit all about discovering who you are and who you love. Also a shoutout to the fact she is actively using she/her pronouns in her music. 

https://twitter.com/wearequeersos/status/1005155777710034944/

11. Kristen Stewart is all of us in the presence of Cate Blanchett

Same tho. 

12. MTV’s very own Courtney Act wins Celebrity Big  Brother

She's out of the house and proud. 

13. Brandon Flynn hilariously responds to memes about him and boyf Sam Smith’s epic paparazzi snog

Sneaky paparazzis caught these two in a moment of pure ~passion~ and the ensuing memes were pretty lol. 

https://instagram.com/p/BftQJK5BsK1/

But even better was Brandon's response to the post: a casual cry laugh emoji. 

14. Janelle Monae releases 'PYNK,' an ode to vaginas everywhere

And even better, starred in the millennial pink hued vid with rumoured partner and all around babe Tessa Thompson. 

15. Years & Years’ Olly Alexander FINALLY met the Queer Eye guys and it was just a whole lotta D A D D Y

Yessss, henny.

16. Kehlani and Demi share a kiss on stage 

We're into it, don't @ us. 

17. Queer Eye’s AJ married his boyfriend

In the cutest update from season 1 of the Netflix remake, we heard the news that AJ - who appeared on the show in the run up to coming out to his stepmom - had tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend. 

18. Kesha officiates an actual same-sex wedding in the vid for 'I Need A Woman To Love'

She got ordained and everything. Because why act being an ally when you can do it for reals?

19. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 gave us Aja’s gravity defying podium death drop 

‘Nuff said?

20. YouTube's Shannon Beveridge and Hayley Kiyoko give us the insta moment you never realised you needed so badly

Lesbian Jesus strikes again.

TL;DR? Basically this:

AMEN.

Now go forth, spread the queer love and let's hope 2018 gets even gayer <3

Latest News

The Reviews Of This Savage X Fenty Robe Will Inspire You To Buy It Immediately
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
Kylie Jenner gushes over baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
James Arthur
James Arthur Says He’s Retiring From Music Soon
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
From Chrissy Teigen To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Became Political Activists
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Chrissy Teigen Took Baby Miles On Stage To Protest Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
5 Of The Biggest Celebrity Family Feuds
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
7 Times Celeb Couples Got Matching Tattoos
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience

More From LGBTQ

LGBTQ
What Does It Mean To Identify As Non-Binary? | Queerstory
LGBTQ
What's It Like To Come Out As Asexual? | Queerstory
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
Life
7 Things You Learn in Your First Gay Relationship
23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual
What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017
Life
8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing
13 Poly Terms You NTK No Matter What You're Into
What's The Difference Between Being Bisexual, Pansexual And Queer?
Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience
The Asexual Flag
What It's Actually Like To Come Out As Asexual
Call Me By Your Name
Live The Call Me By Your Name Movie Life With This New LGBTQ-Friendly Tour
LGBTQ
ALL The Time's Geordie Shore's Nathan Has Made Us Proud AF

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
5 Of The Biggest Celebrity Family Feuds