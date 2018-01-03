18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
...at least so far.
It’s officially Pride month and while it’s an important moment to raise a whole range of community issues that need to be addressed to give us better visibility, inclusion and safety in the long run, it’s also a time to celebrate how perfect we are in ourselves right here, right now.
And what better way than with a look back at the most gloriously queer moments of the year so far that prove that our lord and saviour, Hayley Kiyoko, absolutely wasn’t wrong when she predicted that this would be the year of #20GayTeen?
Let's GO, GO, GO...
1. When Hayley called 2018 as THE moment for the LGBTQ+ community
Well obvi.
2. Ellen Page announces she’s kicked off the year by marrying girlfriend Emma Portner
A lesbiWIN, if ever there was one.
3. Cheryl Blossom comes out on Riverdale and gets it on with Toni Topaz
#Choni all the way.
4. The bisexual lighting meme is born c/o Janelle Monae
And now you’ve seen it, you notice it e v e r y w h e r e.
5. Timothee Chalamet is nominated for Best Oscar for his role in Call Me By Your Name
Didn’t win but it’s still a big moment. Hashtag peach emoji.
6. Troye Sivan owns the gender fluid fashion in the ‘Bloom’ video
A total bop which, let's not forget, appears to be all about shagging.
7. Adam Rippon wins a bronze medal for Figure Skating at the Winter Olympics
….and a gold medal for Twitter sassing the hell out of homophobes.
A true hero of our times.
8. Kehlani comes out as queer <3
In a series of tweets, Kehlani wrote: “Cuz i keep geddin asked.. I’m queer. not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?” [sic]
Yes Kehlani, it does.
9. Love, Simon becomes one one of the first mainstream teen movies to feature a gay romance as its central plot
And while it's undeniably a great moment for cinema, we want MORE, MORE, MORE of this. Preferably featuring actors who aren't just cis white gay men but represent all sexualities, gender identities and races, pls.
10. Hayley Kiyoko releases queer anthem ‘Curious’
A hit all about discovering who you are and who you love. Also a shoutout to the fact she is actively using she/her pronouns in her music.
https://twitter.com/wearequeersos/status/1005155777710034944/
11. Kristen Stewart is all of us in the presence of Cate Blanchett
Same tho.
12. MTV’s very own Courtney Act wins Celebrity Big Brother
She's out of the house and proud.
13. Brandon Flynn hilariously responds to memes about him and boyf Sam Smith’s epic paparazzi snog
Sneaky paparazzis caught these two in a moment of pure ~passion~ and the ensuing memes were pretty lol.
https://instagram.com/p/BftQJK5BsK1/
But even better was Brandon's response to the post: a casual cry laugh emoji.
14. Janelle Monae releases 'PYNK,' an ode to vaginas everywhere
And even better, starred in the millennial pink hued vid with rumoured partner and all around babe Tessa Thompson.
15. Years & Years’ Olly Alexander FINALLY met the Queer Eye guys and it was just a whole lotta D A D D Y
Yessss, henny.
16. Kehlani and Demi share a kiss on stage
We're into it, don't @ us.
17. Queer Eye’s AJ married his boyfriend
In the cutest update from season 1 of the Netflix remake, we heard the news that AJ - who appeared on the show in the run up to coming out to his stepmom - had tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend.
18. Kesha officiates an actual same-sex wedding in the vid for 'I Need A Woman To Love'
She got ordained and everything. Because why act being an ally when you can do it for reals?
19. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 gave us Aja’s gravity defying podium death drop
‘Nuff said?
20. YouTube's Shannon Beveridge and Hayley Kiyoko give us the insta moment you never realised you needed so badly
Lesbian Jesus strikes again.
TL;DR? Basically this:
AMEN.
Now go forth, spread the queer love and let's hope 2018 gets even gayer <3