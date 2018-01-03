18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen

It’s officially Pride month and while it’s an important moment to raise a whole range of community issues that need to be addressed to give us better visibility, inclusion and safety in the long run, it’s also a time to celebrate how perfect we are in ourselves right here, right now.

And what better way than with a look back at the most gloriously queer moments of the year so far that prove that our lord and saviour, Hayley Kiyoko, absolutely wasn’t wrong when she predicted that this would be the year of #20GayTeen?

Let's GO, GO, GO...

1. When Hayley called 2018 as THE moment for the LGBTQ+ community

It’s our year, it’s our time. To thrive and let our souls feel alive. #20GAYTEEN #expectations2018 — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 1, 2018

Well obvi.

2. Ellen Page announces she’s kicked off the year by marrying girlfriend Emma Portner

A lesbiWIN, if ever there was one.

3. Cheryl Blossom comes out on Riverdale and gets it on with Toni Topaz

hold someone the way Cheryl and Toni hold each other pic.twitter.com/oK4PyARhbK — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) June 6, 2018

#Choni all the way.

4. The bisexual lighting meme is born c/o Janelle Monae

just watched Janelle Monae's Make Me Feel video and, alas, the bisexual lighting strikes again. I love us. I love our distinct and incredible aesthetic. is this what straight ppl feel like all the time pic.twitter.com/QW5TSLlVe4 — 💖💜💙 linh 🖤⚪💜 (@linhtropy) February 24, 2018

And now you’ve seen it, you notice it e v e r y w h e r e.

5. Timothee Chalamet is nominated for Best Oscar for his role in Call Me By Your Name

me: "hi—"



boy watering his ten plants in an oversized knit sweater while melodrama plays on vinyl: "ive seen call me by your name 12 times" — MISS BENNY 🍒 (@Miss_Benny) December 23, 2017

Didn’t win but it’s still a big moment. Hashtag peach emoji.

6. Troye Sivan owns the gender fluid fashion in the ‘Bloom’ video

A total bop which, let's not forget, appears to be all about shagging.

Some of my fave Bloom video comments: pic.twitter.com/SpnnLlqxor — troye sivan (@troyesivan) June 7, 2018

7. Adam Rippon wins a bronze medal for Figure Skating at the Winter Olympics

….and a gold medal for Twitter sassing the hell out of homophobes.

I was recently asked in an interview what its like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eye brows. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 28, 2017

FUN FACT: Being true to who you are and not giving a shit about what others think about you is an awesome and liberating thing whether you are gay or not - Sometimes we the gays need to be reminded more often but, LIKE, EVERYONE SHOULD TRY IT, FOR REAL. JUST DO IT. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 14, 2018

A true hero of our times.

8. Kehlani comes out as queer <3

In a series of tweets, Kehlani wrote: “Cuz i keep geddin asked.. I’m queer. not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?” [sic]

Yes Kehlani, it does.

9. Love, Simon becomes one one of the first mainstream teen movies to feature a gay romance as its central plot

im actually seeing love simon for the first time tomorrow and im so excited ive been waiting for this for months #lovesimon #20gayteen pic.twitter.com/zdZMFkTYIN — sofie misses ii | 🌈 (@moonhowelll) June 9, 2018

And while it's undeniably a great moment for cinema, we want MORE, MORE, MORE of this. Preferably featuring actors who aren't just cis white gay men but represent all sexualities, gender identities and races, pls.

10. Hayley Kiyoko releases queer anthem ‘Curious’

A hit all about discovering who you are and who you love. Also a shoutout to the fact she is actively using she/her pronouns in her music.

https://twitter.com/wearequeersos/status/1005155777710034944/

11. Kristen Stewart is all of us in the presence of Cate Blanchett

Same tho.

12. MTV’s very own Courtney Act wins Celebrity Big Brother

“Of course it wasn’t planned. I didn’t want to flash my gash to the nation” - @CourtneyAct on THAT wardrobe malfunction! #CBB #CBBFinal pic.twitter.com/ctMo0SYbtf — Nick Barnes NΔB (@imnickbarnes) February 2, 2018

She's out of the house and proud.

13. Brandon Flynn hilariously responds to memes about him and boyf Sam Smith’s epic paparazzi snog

Sneaky paparazzis caught these two in a moment of pure ~passion~ and the ensuing memes were pretty lol.

https://instagram.com/p/BftQJK5BsK1/

But even better was Brandon's response to the post: a casual cry laugh emoji.

14. Janelle Monae releases 'PYNK,' an ode to vaginas everywhere

Nothing will ever be better than Tessa Thompson standing between the legs of Janelle Monae's vagina trousers in the #PYNK video while Janelle sings:



”Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe.

Pink like the paradise found...” pic.twitter.com/hhTQTag7Kv — Dened Rey Moreno (@Hajabeg) April 10, 2018

And even better, starred in the millennial pink hued vid with rumoured partner and all around babe Tessa Thompson.

15. Years & Years’ Olly Alexander FINALLY met the Queer Eye guys and it was just a whole lotta D A D D Y

What a wonderfully talented sweetheart this guy is! @ollyyears, thank you for making our #BiggestWeekend even bigger than we thought possible ♥️ 📷 @Nicojones #yearsandyears https://t.co/OdM1etwXAL pic.twitter.com/EeU3hcE7aY — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) May 26, 2018

Yessss, henny.

16. Kehlani and Demi share a kiss on stage

demi and kehlani you’re welcome gays pic.twitter.com/TPuSBhsLUb — ً (@chastainsgadot) April 3, 2018

We're into it, don't @ us.

17. Queer Eye’s AJ married his boyfriend

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️🧡💛💚💙 pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018

In the cutest update from season 1 of the Netflix remake, we heard the news that AJ - who appeared on the show in the run up to coming out to his stepmom - had tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend.

18. Kesha officiates an actual same-sex wedding in the vid for 'I Need A Woman To Love'

on march 26th kesha married a same-sex couple in honor of the first same sex marriage license. she really DID THAT. #20GAYTEEN pic.twitter.com/uZe2zI3H6F — beckah (@shivasezekiels) April 9, 2018

She got ordained and everything. Because why act being an ally when you can do it for reals?

19. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 gave us Aja’s gravity defying podium death drop

I'm dead Aja looked straight at Kennedy & Chi Chi after the jump-death drop... Legend is getting her redemption. #AllStars3 pic.twitter.com/pCmcgQv3cN — marlon (@LOVETheBGC) January 26, 2018

‘Nuff said?

20. YouTube's Shannon Beveridge and Hayley Kiyoko give us the insta moment you never realised you needed so badly

SHANNON BEVERIDGE MET LESBIAN JESUS #20GAYTEEN

Lesbian Jesus strikes again.

TL;DR? Basically this:

Yo Hayley dropping Expectations, Alyson Stoner coming out, Demi & Kehlani making all of Twitter Shooketh. It really is #20gayteen isn’t it? — Jan'na 🍉 (@jmcguire1997) April 3, 2018

AMEN.

Now go forth, spread the queer love and let's hope 2018 gets even gayer <3