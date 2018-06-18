6 Places You Can Shop To Show Your Pride And Support LGBTQ Causes

It’s Pride Month, and let’s face it, in the UK Pride lasts all summer what with Manchester Pride not taking place ‘til the end of August.

So we’ve compiled a list of the best six high street brands that are not only creating collections to maximise on the love, but also to spread it. Each brand listed below is donating all or some of the proceeds of their sales to different LGBTQ+ charities. Slay.

Let’s get involved this month by shopping with these brands and encouraging everyone to make even a little bit of difference!

1. Dr Martens

A staple regardless, but this year the brand are reinventing their 1460 boot with Pride colours in a tie dye fashion.

Dr Marten are sponsoring the UK’s LGBT youth homelessness charity – the Albert Kennedy Trust who provide homes for LGBTQ youth regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

2. Harry Styles tees

Treat People With Kindness tees have dropped on Harry Styles’ site ready for Pride, and they’re super cute.

All the proceeds from the TPWK tees will go straight to GLSEN’s, who work to make schools safe and inclusive for LGBTQ+ youth.

3. Boohoo.com

Online now is the brands #LoveIs collection, which aimed for gender neutrality and to celebrate love in all of its forms.

10% of the proceeds from the collection will be split between the Rainbow fund and the Terrance Higgins Trust!

4. H&M Pride

The ‘Love For All’ Pride collection is now available via their website!

10% of the sale price of each item you buy will be donated to support the UN’s Free & Equal campaign which stands for equal rights for all LGBTQ+ folk.

5. Urban Outfitters

UO have created a Pride 2018 collection, that donates $15 to GLSEN for every item sold. There are two pieces available on the UK site.

GLSEN is the leading education organisation that focuses on creating LGBTQ-inclusive schools in the US.

6. Primark

And last, but by no means least, Primark have partnered with Stonewall UK to ‘create a world where EVERYONE is accepted without exception’. Which we love.

20% from their Stonewall-marked items will be donated directly to the charity. So, when in store, keep your eyes peeled for the logo!

Happy Pride! 🌈🌈🌈